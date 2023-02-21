Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC, ETH Held Back by Technical Resistance

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: Fading Risk Sentiment Dampens EZ PMI & ZEW Data
2023-02-21 12:59:34
Euro Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Trades Flat as Volatility Remains Light
2023-02-20 15:00:20
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold, Dow Jones, FOMC Minutes, PCE, NZD/USD, RBNZ
2023-02-19 16:00:00
Oil Forecast: Crude Prices Sink on Rising Rates & China’s Slow Demand Recovery
2023-02-19 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold, Dow Jones, FOMC Minutes, PCE, NZD/USD, RBNZ
2023-02-19 16:00:00
Dollar Breaks Higher While Dow Holds its Range: Which Move Metabolizes?
2023-02-15 23:00:52
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices (XAU/USD) Nudge Higher But Bigger Tests Lie Ahead
2023-02-20 13:00:28
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Gold, Dow Jones, FOMC Minutes, PCE, NZD/USD, RBNZ
2023-02-19 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rallies as UK PMI Points to a Solid Recovery
2023-02-21 10:00:52
GBP Price Forecast: Pound Flat Against Peers, Dovish Pressure on BoE Mounting
2023-02-20 08:56:39
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 21, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY
2023-02-21 03:00:00
USD/JPY Update: Signs of Exhaustion, Acceptance Above 134.50 Needed for Bullish Rally to Continue.
2023-02-20 10:58:00
More View More
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC, ETH Held Back by Technical Resistance

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC, ETH Held Back by Technical Resistance

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst
What's on this page

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Outlook:

  • Bitcoin (BTC) eases as bulls strive to breach $25,000.
  • Ethereum (ETH) steps back to prior support after failing to hold above $1,700
  • Risk assets await FOMC minutes and other key economic data
Bitcoin Forecast
Bitcoin Forecast
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free Bitcoin Forecast
Get My Guide

Bitcoin prices have surged over 50% since the start of the year and approximately 6.5% this month. With a 39.93% rally in January allowing BTC to breach $20,000, the speculative asset has continued to climb, rising to another big level of psychological resistance at $25,000.

As the largest digital cryptocurrency (in terms of market cap) strives to hold onto its gains, Ethereum (ETH) prices have lagged, appreciating around 38% in the past two months.

Trading Strategies and Risk Management

Price Action

Recommended by Tammy Da Costa

Start Course

While the Federal Reserve and other central banks aim to balance recession fears with economic growth, both technical and fundamental factors are weighing on price action.

Although the Fed and ECB have committed to raising interest rates until inflation shows positive signs of returning to the target of 2%, expectations of a potential slowdown in the pace of rate hikes has assisted risk assets.

Bitcoin Price (BTC) Analysis

With Bitcoin currently lingering between $24k - $25 250, the August 2022 high has formed an additional layer of resistance at $25 212.

Although price action has slowed over the past few weeks, a hold above $23 000 could continue to support the bullish narrative.

However, if prices dip back below the September high, the risk of prices experiencing an increase in bearish momentum remains firm, opening the door for the September high of $22 781.

Bitcoin Price (BTC/USD Daily) Chart

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Key Levels

SupportResistance
23,954 (Jan high)25,000 (Psychological level)
22,781 (September 2022 High)25,212 (August 2022 high)
21,376 (13 Feb open)25,401 (May 2022 low)

Ethereum (ETH) Price Forecast

Meanwhile, Ethereum prices are ranging between the 61.8% Fibonacci of the 2022 move ($1,664.82) & the $1,700. With the November 2022 high forming another barrier of resistance at $1,678.8, bulls may continue to face technical hurdles before obtaining a clear directional bias.

Ethereum Price (ETH/USD Daily) Chart

Graphical user interface, chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Ethereum (ETH/USD) Key Levels

SupportResistance
1,664 (Fib support)1,678 (November High)
1,600 (Psych level)1,700 (Psychological level)
1,517 (Fib level)1,742 (Feb ‘23 High)

Bitcoin Further Reading:

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Price Outlook: Speculative Buying Sends BTC/USD, ETH/USD to Multi-Month Highs
Bitcoin Price Outlook: Speculative Buying Sends BTC/USD, ETH/USD to Multi-Month Highs
2023-02-16 15:09:54
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Hesitant as Bullish Momentum Fades
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Hesitant as Bullish Momentum Fades
2023-01-25 13:30:35
Bitcoin (BTC) Flirts with $21000 While ETH/USD Dips Below $1600.
Bitcoin (BTC) Flirts with $21000 While ETH/USD Dips Below $1600.
2023-01-20 15:00:39
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC/USD Bullish Breakout Drives Crypto Recovery
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC/USD Bullish Breakout Drives Crypto Recovery
2023-01-16 15:30:49
Advertisement