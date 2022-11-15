Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Upbeat Despite FTX Saga as PPI Falls

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Outlook: Trading Around Long-term Resistance Levels
2022-11-15 13:30:17
EUR/USD Nudges Higher as Euro Area GDP Hits Estimates, Economic Sentiment Beats
2022-11-15 10:33:50
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Monthly OPEC Report in Focus for Brent
2022-11-14 08:58:07
WTI Crude Oil Technical Forecast: Morning Star Candlestick Pattern Hints at Higher Prices
2022-11-12 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Breakout on Soft PPI, Resistance Overhead
2022-11-15 15:00:04
What is a Short Squeeze and How to Trade It?
2022-11-15 10:25:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rallies Further On US Dollar Weakness, Resistance Lies Ahead
2022-11-15 11:30:06
Gold Price Outlook Vulnerable to RSI Sell Signal
2022-11-15 02:00:15
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Fedspeak for the Week Ahead
2022-11-14 18:00:47
Another Round of Gilt and Sterling Sales as the UK Heads into Recession
2022-11-14 15:30:46
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Rides High as US Dollar Ponders the Path Ahead with Fed and G-20 in the Frame
2022-11-15 05:05:00
Japanese Yen Yawned at GDP Miss as US Dollar Dominates. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-11-15 00:00:00
More View More
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Upbeat Despite FTX Saga as PPI Falls

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Upbeat Despite FTX Saga as PPI Falls

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Bitcoin, Ethereum Latest:

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Bitcoin and Ethereum Turn Positive as PPI Data Boosts Risk Assets

The Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation (PPI) has followed last week’s CPI print, coming in at 0.2%, below the 0.4% forecast.

As equity futures react with enthusiasm, Bitcoin and Ethereum have edged higher, temporarily muting the bearish decline.

Following the collapse of FTX and the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing of over 100 companies, uncertainty and fear have resulted in a broader market sell-off. With Sam Bankman-Fried responsible for a $200 Billion reduction in the total crypto market cap over last week, the longer-term implications of recent events remain unknown.

Cryptocurrency Trading
Cryptocurrency Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free Introduction To Cryptocurrency Trading
Get My Guide

With investor confidence dwindling, Binance CEO, ‘CZ’ Zhao announced his intention to start a crypto recovery fund for firms affected by FXT, providing some hope for major cryptocurrency.

After Bitcoin broke through major Fibonacci support at $19225.4 (the 23.6% Fib of the ’20 – ’21 move), BTC/USD continued to slide, dropping below $16000. Although price action remains above the descending trendline from the November 2021 high, selling pressure has temporarily eased. As BTC attempts to recover from the recent decline, the current monthly low remains as support at $15632.

Bitcoin (BTC) Weekly Chart

Chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Looking at price action on the daily chart reveals additional levels that could contribute to the short-term move. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is trading around 2.56% higher on the day, rising above the key psychological level of $17000. For Bitcoin bulls to drive the recovery, a move above the June low at $17592.78 may allow for further gains.

At the same time, fundamental risks remain at the forefront of risk sentiment making digital assets vulnerable to further developments in the Sam Bankman-Fried case. As prices remain below the 50-day MA (moving average) providing the next zone of major resistance at $19340.

If the downward trajectory gains traction, a retest of $16000 and $15632 could potentially allow prices to continue to move towards $14000.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

However, Ethereum has managed to rise back above $1200, remaining relatively stable compared to its alt-coin counterparts. With prices heading back towards $1300, resistance remains at prior support at around $1280.

Ethereum (ETH/USD) Daily Chart

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin and Ethereum Crashed and Recovered Before. Will They Do It Again Now?
Bitcoin and Ethereum Crashed and Recovered Before. Will They Do It Again Now?
2022-11-14 21:00:00
Cryptocurrency Meltdown Pauses After FTX and Alameda Implosion
Cryptocurrency Meltdown Pauses After FTX and Alameda Implosion
2022-11-12 06:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Drops 13% as Binance Back Out of FTX Acquisition
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Drops 13% as Binance Back Out of FTX Acquisition
2022-11-10 11:15:02
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Plunges as Binance, FTX Deal Looms
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Plunges as Binance, FTX Deal Looms
2022-11-09 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Ethereum