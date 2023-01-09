Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Running Into Resistance, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Outperforms

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Softening U.S. Inflation Potential Pillars Euro
2023-01-09 09:02:31
USD Weekly Outlook: Dollar Index (DXY) Eyes U.S. CPI
2023-01-07 21:58:57
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Steadies the Ship Despite the Fed Staying on Course. Where to for WTI?
2023-01-09 02:00:00
Japanese Yen in Focus as Crude Oil Sails South. Will Lower Energy Prices Sink USD/JPY?
2023-01-05 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, British Pound, US CPI
2023-01-08 14:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Oct 21, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 30,996.10.
2023-01-05 17:23:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Technical Forecast: Gold's Rapid Rise Meets Resistance, Silver Cools
2023-01-09 12:30:10
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long Gold since Feb 18 when Gold traded near 1,896.09.
2023-01-09 10:23:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Update: GBP/USD Rallies on US Dollar Weakness
2023-01-09 10:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, S&P 500, US Dollar, Gold, British Pound, US CPI
2023-01-08 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: Mixed Bag for Japanese Yen Technicals
2023-01-08 08:00:41
US Dollar Breaking News: US NFPs +223K, Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.5%
2023-01-06 13:45:20
More View More
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Running Into Resistance, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Outperforms

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Running Into Resistance, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Outperforms

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH/USD) Charts and Analysis:

  • Bitcoin’s (BTC) baby steps higher as buyers return.
  • Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Ethereum (ETH) all outperform.
Bitcoin Forecast
Bitcoin Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Bitcoin Forecast
Get My Guide

How to Use Twitter For Traders

The cryptocurrency market is pushing higher today, in line with other risk markets, after being rangebound for the last weeks of 2022. Bitcoin is now back to highs last seen in mid-December and has produced an unbroken series of small gains since the start of the new year. While this move may not spectacular, especially in cryptocurrency terms, it is important as it is pushing BTC back towards an important level of resistance - $17,662 - that if broken opens the way to $18,502 in short order. The recent move higher has also seen BTC break above both the 20- and 50-day moving averages, a positive signal.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Price Chart – January 9, 2023

image1.png

A range of alt-coins have seen stronger rises over the last week, with Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Ethereum (ETH) all outperforming Bitcoin. Solana in particular has rallied hard after having been sold heavily over the past few weeks over its ties with the now-bankrupt FTX exchange. The latest meme coin Bonk Inu (BONK) was also airdropped on Solana last week, driving up trading volumes and fees. Solana has rallied by 50% over the last seven days, while another L1 blockchain Cardano is 30% higher over the same timeframe. Market commentators see short-covering and buyers returning at multi-month lows as the driving force behind current price action.

Ethereum is also outperforming Bitcoin but by a smaller margin. The closely watched ETH/BTC spread is now at a two-month high and looks set to move further ahead. A pair of prior highs on either side of 0.0790 looks like the next logical target before the September 2022 high around 0.08564 comes into view. ETH/BTC is now above all three moving averages, adding credibility to the move higher.

How to Use Moving Averages

Ethereum/Bitcoin (ETH/BTC) Daily Chart – January 9, 2023

image2.png

Charts via TradingView

What is your view on Bitcoin – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Sam Bankman-Fried Indictment Overshadowed by US CPI as BTC/USD Gains
Sam Bankman-Fried Indictment Overshadowed by US CPI as BTC/USD Gains
2022-12-13 15:00:00
Bitcoin Breakout Ahead? Crypto Traders May Want That TradFi Connection
Bitcoin Breakout Ahead? Crypto Traders May Want That TradFi Connection
2022-12-12 20:00:06
Bitcoin Falling Wedge, Ethereum Triangle: Continued Consolidation
Bitcoin Falling Wedge, Ethereum Triangle: Continued Consolidation
2022-12-07 21:05:14
Bitcoin Prices Humbled by Resistance – BTC/USD Slips Below $17000.
Bitcoin Prices Humbled by Resistance – BTC/USD Slips Below $17000.
2022-12-01 18:40:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Last updated: Jan 9, 2023
Ethereum
Last updated: Jan 9, 2023