Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Pumping Higher as SEC ETF Deadline Nears

Bitcoin (BTC) Prices, Charts, and Analysis:

Bitcoin pressing against $45k.

Is an ETF approval a ‘buy the rumor, sell the fact’ event?

Bitcoin ETF fever is pushing the price of the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization back to highs last seen in April 2022. At least 10 companies have handed in amended and updated Bitcoin ETF applications and are waiting to hear from the SEC. The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF will be the first exchange-traded fund ruled on by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC has until January 10th to approve or reject this ETF and the thinking is that if this application is approved, then the other 10 or so applications will also be approved to prevent any first-mover advantage.

The latest Bitcoin rally is being driven by reports that these applicants are all posting their ETF fee structures with two firms announcing 0% fees for the first six months. A number of these ETF applicants have also launched Bitcoin commercials over the last 10 days, adding fuel to the fire that the SEC will approve a physically-backed Bitcoin ETF this week. The near 10% sell-off candle on January 3rd was prompted by a story that these spot ETFs would not be approved this week, highlighting the current volatility in the cryptocurrency space. There is also a growing feeling in the market that an SEC approval would be a ‘buy the rumor/sell the fact’ event, especially after Bitcoin’s strong run-up over the past months. As always, the cryptocurrency space remains highly volatile and prone to wild swings on rumors as well as facts.

From a technical outlook, the daily chart remains positive. BTC/USD remains above all three simple moving averages and higher highs and higher lows can be seen on the chart since mid-September. A break above the January 2nd high at $45.88k would leave $48.19k vulnerable before $52k comes into play. To the downside, $43k is initial support while $38k should hold if the market sells off sharply.

Bitcoin Daily Price Chart

