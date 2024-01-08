Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Pumping Higher as SEC ETF Deadline Nears

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Jan 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Q1 Outlook: Gold, Stocks, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & USD/JPY Eye Fed, US Yields
2024-01-07 18:30:00
US Dollar Q1 Technical Forecast – Setups on DXY, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-01-07 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Jan 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI, Brent Drop as Demand Concerns Outweigh Geopolitical Tensions
2024-01-08 17:11:49
Crude Oil Q1 Technical Forecast: Broad Trading Range Looks Set to Stick
2024-01-06 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Jan 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q1 Fundamental Outlook: Rate Cuts and Geopolitics in Focus
2024-01-07 08:00:00
​​​​FTSE 100, DAX 40, and Dow Jones make gains in early trading​​​​
2024-01-04 12:30:01
Gold
Bearish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Jan 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Update: XAU/USD Testing Recent Lows, Geopolitical Tensions Remain
2024-01-08 10:14:45
Markets Q1 Outlook: Gold, Stocks, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & USD/JPY Eye Fed, US Yields
2024-01-07 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Jan 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Focus: DXY and GBP/USD in the Spotlight Ahead of CPI and GDP Prints
2024-01-08 13:10:31
Markets Q1 Outlook: Gold, Stocks, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & USD/JPY Eye Fed, US Yields
2024-01-07 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Jan 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Q1 Outlook: Gold, Stocks, EUR/USD, GBP/USD & USD/JPY Eye Fed, US Yields
2024-01-07 18:30:00
US Dollar Q1 Technical Forecast – Setups on DXY, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2024-01-07 11:00:00
More View More
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Pumping Higher as SEC ETF Deadline Nears

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Pumping Higher as SEC ETF Deadline Nears

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Bitcoin (BTC) Prices, Charts, and Analysis:

  • Bitcoin pressing against $45k.
  • Is an ETF approval a ‘buy the rumor, sell the fact’ event?
Cryptocurrency Trading
Cryptocurrency Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Introduction To Cryptocurrency Trading
Get My Guide

Bitcoin ETF fever is pushing the price of the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization back to highs last seen in April 2022. At least 10 companies have handed in amended and updated Bitcoin ETF applications and are waiting to hear from the SEC. The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF will be the first exchange-traded fund ruled on by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC has until January 10th to approve or reject this ETF and the thinking is that if this application is approved, then the other 10 or so applications will also be approved to prevent any first-mover advantage.

The latest Bitcoin rally is being driven by reports that these applicants are all posting their ETF fee structures with two firms announcing 0% fees for the first six months. A number of these ETF applicants have also launched Bitcoin commercials over the last 10 days, adding fuel to the fire that the SEC will approve a physically-backed Bitcoin ETF this week. The near 10% sell-off candle on January 3rd was prompted by a story that these spot ETFs would not be approved this week, highlighting the current volatility in the cryptocurrency space. There is also a growing feeling in the market that an SEC approval would be a ‘buy the rumor/sell the fact’ event, especially after Bitcoin’s strong run-up over the past months. As always, the cryptocurrency space remains highly volatile and prone to wild swings on rumors as well as facts.

Bitcoin (BTC) Slumps on ETF Rejection Rumor, All Eyes on the SEC

From a technical outlook, the daily chart remains positive. BTC/USD remains above all three simple moving averages and higher highs and higher lows can be seen on the chart since mid-September. A break above the January 2nd high at $45.88k would leave $48.19k vulnerable before $52k comes into play. To the downside, $43k is initial support while $38k should hold if the market sells off sharply.

Bitcoin Daily Price Chart

image1.png

Charts via TradingView

What is your view on Bitcoin – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Q1 Technical Outlook: Chart Signals Remain Constructive
Bitcoin Q1 Technical Outlook: Chart Signals Remain Constructive
2024-01-06 02:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Slumps on ETF Rejection Rumor, All Eyes on the SEC
Bitcoin (BTC) Slumps on ETF Rejection Rumor, All Eyes on the SEC
2024-01-03 12:59:30
Coinbase (COIN) – Growing Tailwinds as Cryptocurrency Interest Swells?
Coinbase (COIN) – Growing Tailwinds as Cryptocurrency Interest Swells?
2023-12-31 06:00:00
Bitcoin Q1 Fundamental Outlook – Positive Tailwinds on the Horizon
Bitcoin Q1 Fundamental Outlook – Positive Tailwinds on the Horizon
2023-12-30 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Jan 8, 2024