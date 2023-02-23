Bitcoin Falls as Nasdaq 100 Scores Wild Swings amid Fed Jitters, US PCE Data Ahead

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Subdued as US Dollar Retains Upper Hand, Gold Can’t Shake Off the Blues
2023-02-23 16:40:00
EUR/USD on a Knife Edge as Eurozone Core Inflation Ticks Higher
2023-02-23 10:35:20
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: Anticipated EIA Stock Build Favors Current Trading Range
2023-02-23 13:54:08
Gold and Crude Oil Await Dollar Break for Their Own Commitment
2023-02-21 20:00:27
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Outlook: Dow Jones, S&P and Nasdaq Lifted by Upbeat Earnings
2023-02-23 15:00:00
Dow Breaks From Pattern as VIX Soars…But Why Did the Dollar Budge?
2023-02-22 01:00:33
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Subdued as US Dollar Retains Upper Hand, Gold Can’t Shake Off the Blues
2023-02-23 16:40:00
Gold Price Action Setup: Deciphering the Trend
2023-02-23 07:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Wilts Toward Key Retracement As Rate Prospects Support USD
2023-02-23 12:00:45
GBP/USD Latest: UK Data Empowers Sterling, FOMC Minutes Near
2023-02-22 12:00:43
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Depreciation Pauses as Clouds Linger. Higher USD/JPY?
2023-02-23 01:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Probes 135 as BOJ Implements YCC
2023-02-22 09:06:52
More View More
Bitcoin Falls as Nasdaq 100 Scores Wild Swings amid Fed Jitters, US PCE Data Ahead

Bitcoin Falls as Nasdaq 100 Scores Wild Swings amid Fed Jitters, US PCE Data Ahead

Diego Colman, Strategist

BITCOIN OUTLOOK:

  • Bitcoin slides as U.S. stocks struggle for direction
  • Nasdaq 100 scores wild swings as Fed jitters undermine sentiment
  • Market attention now turns to U.S. PCE data on Friday
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

Read More: EUR/USD Subdued as US Dollar Retains Upper Hand, Gold Can’t Shake Off the Blues

The Nasdaq 100 rallied at the cash open as solid corporate earnings from chipmaker Nvidia bolstered positive sentiment, but optimism was short-lived as sellers quickly returned to fade the strength in the equity space amid Fed jitters. In late afternoon-trading, the tech index, however, resumed its advance, but wild intraday fluctuations suggest traders are reluctant to maintain heavy exposure ahead of Friday's U.S. PCE data.

Elevated volatility and unpredictable market swings undermined cryptocurrencies, causing Bitcoin (BTC/USD) to erase its morning advance and to slide into negative territory for the third session in a row, a move that reinforces the argument that stocks and digital assets are becoming increasingly more correlated, providing little diversification benefit.

In any case, focusing on Bitcoin, the token has clearly run out of upside momentum following its solid performance in the early stages of 2023. In fact, prices have started to pull back after failing to break above $25,200, an area that has acted as a strong resistance in August last year.

While the recent pullback could be a temporary pause before the next leg higher, more technical evidence is needed to confirm that the worst in the crypto space is over and that Bitcoin could extend its near-term recovery.

Bitcoin Forecast
Bitcoin Forecast
Recommended by Diego Colman
Get Your Free Bitcoin Forecast
Get My Guide

BITCOIN TECHNICAL CHART

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Bitcoin Chart Prepared Using TradingView

One signal that could point to a bullish continuation would be a clean and decisive topside breach of the $25,200 ceiling, especially if the move is accompanied by above-average volume. Such a breakout could attract new buyers to the market, at least in theory, setting the stage for a run towards the psychological $28,000 level.

On the other hand, if BTC/USD deepens its descent, traders should keep a close eye on trendline support crossing $23,000. If this floor is taken out, selling pressure could accelerate, creating the right conditions for a bearish slump towards $21,500, a pivotal support established by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the November 2022/February 2023 rally.

With January Price Consumption Expenditure data on tap on Friday morning, volatility could spike heading into the weekend, causing sharp swings across assets. In terms of expectations, core PCE, the Fed’s favorite inflation indicator, is seen easing to 4.3% y-o-y from 4.4% y-o-y in December, a small but welcome directional improvement.

Recent economic data have shown that inflationary pressures remain sticky amid tight labor markets and resilient demand, so it is likely core PCE could surprise to the upside. This scenario may spark a risk-off move on Wall Street, weighing on stocks as well as cryptocurrencies.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC, ETH Held Back by Technical Resistance
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC, ETH Held Back by Technical Resistance
2023-02-21 14:00:29
Bitcoin Price Outlook: Speculative Buying Sends BTC/USD, ETH/USD to Multi-Month Highs
Bitcoin Price Outlook: Speculative Buying Sends BTC/USD, ETH/USD to Multi-Month Highs
2023-02-16 15:09:54
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Hesitant as Bullish Momentum Fades
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Hesitant as Bullish Momentum Fades
2023-01-25 13:30:35
Bitcoin (BTC) Flirts with $21000 While ETH/USD Dips Below $1600.
Bitcoin (BTC) Flirts with $21000 While ETH/USD Dips Below $1600.
2023-01-20 15:00:39
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100
Last updated: Feb 23, 2023
Bitcoin
Last updated: Feb 23, 2023