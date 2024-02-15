Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Continues to Post Fresh Multi-Month Highs, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Eyes $3k

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Gains After Weak US Retail Sales but US PPI Poses Threat to Recovery
2024-02-15 17:00:00
US Dollar Pauses after CPI-Induced Rally, Setups on EUR/USD, USD/CAD
2024-02-14 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: IEA Lowers Demand Growth Estimate, Oil Recovery Slows
2024-02-15 19:30:00
Oil Attempts Recovery with Key Level in Sight
2024-02-08 17:00:43
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 Lifted by CPI data, but Dax and Dow both Knocked Back by Stronger US Inflation Figures
2024-02-14 12:30:34
FTSE 100 Struggles while Dax and Dow Hold Steady
2024-02-12 11:45:49
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Sinks, Weighed Down by the Dollar and US Yields Post CPI
2024-02-14 11:05:00
Gold Price, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD - What Comes Next After US CPI Data?
2024-02-14 00:20:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Recession Confirmed by Dismal Q4 GDP Data – GBP, FTSE Reaction
2024-02-15 09:11:00
British Pound Outlook – Analysis & Setups on GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/JPY
2024-02-14 23:35:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Gains As Growth Data Put Spotlight On BOJ Policy Shift
2024-02-15 13:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: FX Intervention Talk Reenters the Fray
2024-02-14 15:54:03
More View More
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Continues to Post Fresh Multi-Month Highs, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Eyes $3k

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Continues to Post Fresh Multi-Month Highs, Ethereum (ETH/USD) Eyes $3k

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH/USD) Prices, Charts, and Analysis:

  • Nine green candles in the last ten days.
  • Bitcoin halving event the next driver of price action.
Cryptocurrency Trading
Cryptocurrency Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Introduction To Cryptocurrency Trading
Get My Guide

The post-ETF approval/pre-halving Bitcoin rally is in full flow with the largest cryptocurrency by market cap up by over 20% in the first half of February. Heavy demand for the 11 new spot Bitcoin ETFs is pushing the price ever higher with BTC/USD now back at levels last seen at the end of November 2021. Bitcoin futures open interest is also through the roof and currently stands over $23 billion, according to Coinglass data

image1.png

With demand from the post-ETF approval now in full flow, the next major event facing Bitcoin traders is the latest ‘halving’ event due in mid-April. The past three halvings have seen Bitcoin move sharply higher in the months after the event, and if history repeats itself then the November 8th 2021 ATH at a fraction under $69k will come under heavy pressure.

The Next Bitcoin Halving Event – What Does it Mean?

The daily chart shows the spot Bitcoin price trading on either side of $52k. A confirmed break above this level will allow BTC/USD to press higher with little in the way of technical resistance until $59k-$60k comes into view. A short period of consolidation may be needed but unless there is a fundamental change in market sentiment, the path of least resistance over the coming weeks remains higher.

Bitcoin Daily Price Chart

image2.png

Chart via Trading View

Ethereum is also rallying hard as traders and investors look to potential spot Ethereum ETFs in the coming months. A handful of Ethereum ETF applications are already in the SEC’s in-tray and talk is growing that a decision, one way or another, may be made towards the end of H1. As always, care should be taken until a definitive decision is made. On its current trajectory, $3k is within reach with a couple of levels of resistance off weekly highs before $3,582 comes into view.

Ethereum Weekly Price Chart

image3.png

Chart via Trading View

What is your view on Bitcoin and Ethereum – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

The Next Bitcoin Halving Event – What Does it Mean?
The Next Bitcoin Halving Event – What Does it Mean?
2024-02-14 14:00:02
Bitcoin ETF Decision D-Day, SEC Fake Approval Announcement Sparks BTC/USD Volatility
Bitcoin ETF Decision D-Day, SEC Fake Approval Announcement Sparks BTC/USD Volatility
2024-01-10 13:17:54
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Pumping Higher as SEC ETF Deadline Nears
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Pumping Higher as SEC ETF Deadline Nears
2024-01-08 15:03:28
Bitcoin Q1 Technical Outlook: Chart Signals Remain Constructive
Bitcoin Q1 Technical Outlook: Chart Signals Remain Constructive
2024-01-06 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024
Ethereum
Clock icon 3h
Last updated: Feb 15, 2024