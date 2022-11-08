Bitcoin (BTC) Slumps as FTX and Binance Spat Hits Market Sentiment

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Latest: Hawkish ECB Talk Boosts the Euro, EUR/USD Parity Being Tested
2022-11-08 10:00:41
Euro Holds High Ground as US Dollar Sidelined Ahead of Mid-Terms. Higher EUR/USD?
2022-11-08 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Limited by China’s COVID Policies and Stronger USD
2022-11-08 08:30:04
Oil Price Eyes 200-Day SMA After Clearing October High
2022-11-07 22:30:15
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Price Action Setups
2022-11-07 14:36:50
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, NZD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, Gold, CPI, China Credit, UK GDP
2022-11-06 22:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Steadies on US Dollar Weakness Ahead of US CPI. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-11-08 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bottoming Potential Regains Validity - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-11-07 19:05:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Surrenders 1.15 Confluence Area, Short-Term Upside Remains a Possibility
2022-11-08 11:11:07
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Has the British Pound Bottomed?
2022-11-08 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Biased to Downside as Japan FX Reserves Remain Plentiful
2022-11-08 00:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-07 17:00:00
More View More
Bitcoin (BTC) Slumps as FTX and Binance Spat Hits Market Sentiment

Bitcoin (BTC) Slumps as FTX and Binance Spat Hits Market Sentiment

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC) Charts and Analysis:

  • The crypto space is under pressure as two of the biggest names lock horns.
  • Bitcoin looks vulnerable to further losses.
Cryptocurrency Trading
Cryptocurrency Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Introduction To Cryptocurrency Trading
Get My Guide

Two of the biggest names in the cryptocurrency space, Changpeng Zhao (CZ) the co-founder and CEO of the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance, and the founder of crypto exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, are involved in an increasingly hostile Twitter exchange which is rattling market sentiment.

How to Use Twitter For Traders

Earlier this week, Binance CEO tweeted that they would be selling their native FTX tokens (FTT) ‘due to recent revelations that have come to light’. The amount of FTT tokens was a fraction under 23 million, worth at the time around USD584 million.

image1.png

The revelations mentioned are thought to be in response to suggestions that FTX has been, in CZ’s words, lobbying ‘against other industry players behind their backs’. The tweet by CZ also prompted market rumors on the liquidity and strength of FTX’s balance sheet.

In response, Bankman-Fried tweeted,

image2.png

The FTX CEO, Caroline Ellison also got involved on Twitter, saying that the company’s balance sheet was strong and also offering to buy all of Binance’s 23 million FTT tokens for $22 each, an offer CZ turned down. FTX tokens (FTT) are currently trading at $17.33, down over 23% over the last 24 hours.

With this spat between two of the most high-profile players in the market ongoing, it is difficult to see the crypto market push higher. Over the last couple of weeks, the market has been very slowly edging higher after a multi-month period of flat-lining. The ease with which the market gave back all these gains overnight is worrying and support levels should be closely watched in the days ahead. The daily BTC/USD price has dipped below both the 20- and 50-day smas again which adds to the cautious outlook.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Price Chart – November 8, 2022

image3.png

Chart via TradingView

What is your view on Bitcoin – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin and Ethereum Forecast for the Week Ahead
Bitcoin and Ethereum Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-11-05 06:00:15
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Bounces Back Despite a Strong US Dollar
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Bounces Back Despite a Strong US Dollar
2022-11-03 19:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Prices Stumble into Technical Support Ahead of FOMC
Bitcoin (BTC) Prices Stumble into Technical Support Ahead of FOMC
2022-11-01 12:33:41
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC, ETH, Dogecoin Upside Face Risky Week Ahead
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC, ETH, Dogecoin Upside Face Risky Week Ahead
2022-10-29 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin