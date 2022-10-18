Bitcoin (BTC) Prices Trade Sideways – Is This Make or Break for BTC?
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Talking Points
- Bitcoin prices remain rangebound - 2017 high holds as critical resistance
- BTC/USD threatens trendline resistance, but bears fight back
- USD weakness fuel equities while crypto lags
Bitcoin Technical Analysis
Bitcoin prices have continued to consolidate within a narrow range, formed by key technical levels of prior moves. With earnings season currently underway, resilient earnings from Goldman Sachs and a weaker US Dollar allowed major stock indices to hold gains, driving equity futures higher.
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earning Releases?
Although there has been a positive correlation between stocks (risk assets) and cryptocurrency, BTC/USD has remained constrained by technical resistance holding firm at 19,666.
With a broader range forming between 17,792 (the 78.6% Fib of the 2020 – 2021 move) and 20,500, the 19,666 has proven to be another big level for both the short and long-term move.
For those who may recall, this level was the prior all-time high that capped the upside move in December 2017 and then again in December 2020. Now, almost two-years later and this level continues to hold bulls at bay.
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Weekly Chart
Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView
As bulls struggle to clear trendline resistance (from the 2021 high), the daily chart below further highlights the short-bodied candles that have been forming over recent weeks. With a tighter range and a strong battle between bulls and bears, a break towards either side could likely result in a breakout.
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart
Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Key Levels
|Support
|Resistance
|18,183 (October low)
|19,666 (2017 High)
|17,792 (78.6% retracement 2020 – 2021 move)
|20,500 (Psychological Resistance)
|16,000 (Psych level)
|22,871 (September High)
Bitcoin Further Reading:
- What is Bitcoin? Understanding Bitcoin as a Cryptocurrency
- New to Bitcoin? Read how to start trading cryptocurrency guide
- Learn how to day trade Bitcoin & other major crypto
--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com
Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.