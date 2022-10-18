Bitcoin (BTC) Prices Trade Sideways – Is This Make or Break for BTC?

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Talking Points

Bitcoin prices remain rangebound - 2017 high holds as critical resistance

BTC/USD threatens trendline resistance, but bears fight back

USD weakness fuel equities while crypto lags

Recommended by Tammy Da Costa Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast Get My Guide

Bitcoin Technical Analysis

Bitcoin prices have continued to consolidate within a narrow range, formed by key technical levels of prior moves. With earnings season currently underway, resilient earnings from Goldman Sachs and a weaker US Dollar allowed major stock indices to hold gains, driving equity futures higher.

What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earning Releases?

Although there has been a positive correlation between stocks (risk assets) and cryptocurrency, BTC/USD has remained constrained by technical resistance holding firm at 19,666.

With a broader range forming between 17,792 (the 78.6% Fib of the 2020 – 2021 move) and 20,500, the 19,666 has proven to be another big level for both the short and long-term move.

Recommended by Tammy Da Costa The Fundamentals of Range Trading Get My Guide

For those who may recall, this level was the prior all-time high that capped the upside move in December 2017 and then again in December 2020. Now, almost two-years later and this level continues to hold bulls at bay.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Weekly Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

As bulls struggle to clear trendline resistance (from the 2021 high), the daily chart below further highlights the short-bodied candles that have been forming over recent weeks. With a tighter range and a strong battle between bulls and bears, a break towards either side could likely result in a breakout.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Key Levels

Support Resistance 18,183 (October low) 19,666 (2017 High) 17,792 (78.6% retracement 2020 – 2021 move) 20,500 (Psychological Resistance) 16,000 (Psych level) 22,871 (September High)

Bitcoin Further Reading:

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707