Bitcoin (BTC) Prices Trade Sideways – Is This Make or Break for BTC?

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Central Banks Spark a Global Recession?
2022-10-18 16:00:00
Euro Breaking News: EUR/USD Bounces as ZEW Economic Sentiment Beats Estimates, Pessimism Remains
2022-10-18 09:35:31
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook May Soon Turn Bullish Again
2022-10-18 13:00:22
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Softened by Global Slowdown & Chinese Policies
2022-10-17 11:58:54
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Soars, Bank of America Undermines Recession Woes. ASX 200 May Rise
2022-10-18 00:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Price Action Setups
2022-10-17 14:30:35
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Central Banks Spark a Global Recession?
2022-10-18 16:00:00
Gold Prices Grind Support as XAU/USD Breakouts Brew
2022-10-18 14:30:16
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Price Outlook: Sterling’s Recovery Falters as PM Apologizes for “Mistakes”
2022-10-18 11:44:36
US Dollar Slides as Policy Pivots Boost British Pound and Dax 40. Higher GBP/USD?
2022-10-18 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will Central Banks Spark a Global Recession?
2022-10-18 16:00:00
Japanese Yen Latest: USD/JPY Traders Wary of Official Intervention as 150 Nears
2022-10-18 08:00:19
More View more
Bitcoin (BTC) Prices Trade Sideways – Is This Make or Break for BTC?

Bitcoin (BTC) Prices Trade Sideways – Is This Make or Break for BTC?

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Talking Points

  • Bitcoin prices remain rangebound - 2017 high holds as critical resistance
  • BTC/USD threatens trendline resistance, but bears fight back
  • USD weakness fuel equities while crypto lags
Top Trading Opportunities in Q4
Top Trading Opportunities in Q4
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

Bitcoin Technical Analysis

Bitcoin prices have continued to consolidate within a narrow range, formed by key technical levels of prior moves. With earnings season currently underway, resilient earnings from Goldman Sachs and a weaker US Dollar allowed major stock indices to hold gains, driving equity futures higher.

What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earning Releases?

Although there has been a positive correlation between stocks (risk assets) and cryptocurrency, BTC/USD has remained constrained by technical resistance holding firm at 19,666.

With a broader range forming between 17,792 (the 78.6% Fib of the 2020 – 2021 move) and 20,500, the 19,666 has proven to be another big level for both the short and long-term move.

The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Get My Guide

For those who may recall, this level was the prior all-time high that capped the upside move in December 2017 and then again in December 2020. Now, almost two-years later and this level continues to hold bulls at bay.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Weekly Chart

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

As bulls struggle to clear trendline resistance (from the 2021 high), the daily chart below further highlights the short-bodied candles that have been forming over recent weeks. With a tighter range and a strong battle between bulls and bears, a break towards either side could likely result in a breakout.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

Graphical user interface, chart Description automatically generated

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Key Levels

SupportResistance
18,183 (October low)19,666 (2017 High)
17,792 (78.6% retracement 2020 – 2021 move)20,500 (Psychological Resistance)
16,000 (Psych level)22,871 (September High)

Bitcoin Further Reading:

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin and Ethereum Forecast for the Week Ahead
Bitcoin and Ethereum Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-10-15 04:00:47
Bitcoin (BTC) Latest – A False Break or a Reason to be Optimistic?
Bitcoin (BTC) Latest – A False Break or a Reason to be Optimistic?
2022-10-14 09:30:28
Bitcoin Technical Outlook: BTC/USD Breaches 19,000 – June Low Looms
Bitcoin Technical Outlook: BTC/USD Breaches 19,000 – June Low Looms
2022-10-11 15:00:17
Bitcoin and Ethereum Forecast for the Week Ahead
Bitcoin and Ethereum Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-10-08 08:00:40
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin