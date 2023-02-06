Australian Dollar Tanks as US Dollar Roars Back to Life Ahead of RBA. Lower AUD/USD?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Recap: Crucial Takeaways from the FED, BoE and ECB
2023-02-03 13:20:15
EURUSD Gains As Eurozone Data Show Modest Return To Growth
2023-02-03 11:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Oil Update: Delicately Poised Ahead of NFP Release
2023-02-03 10:32:36
Crude Oil Price Under the Pump in the Face of Fed, ECB and BoE Hikes. Lower WTI?
2023-02-03 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Jerome Powell, RBA
2023-02-05 16:00:00
Dow’s Skepticism Anchors Nasdaq Volatility, Dollar Charged by NFPs and Rate Forecasts
2023-02-03 22:00:27
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Jerome Powell, RBA
2023-02-05 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD on the Precipice
2023-02-03 09:00:51
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, Jerome Powell, RBA
2023-02-05 16:00:00
Central Bank Recap: Crucial Takeaways from the FED, BoE and ECB
2023-02-03 13:20:15
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Feb 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow’s Skepticism Anchors Nasdaq Volatility, Dollar Charged by NFPs and Rate Forecasts
2023-02-03 22:00:27
USD/JPY Post FOMC: Fading Recession Perceptions See Moderate USDJPY Move
2023-02-02 11:19:37
More View More
Australian Dollar Tanks as US Dollar Roars Back to Life Ahead of RBA. Lower AUD/USD?

Australian Dollar Tanks as US Dollar Roars Back to Life Ahead of RBA. Lower AUD/USD?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, US Dollar, Fed, Powell FOMC, RBA, Lowe - Talking Points

  • The Australian Dollar has had a look lower to start the week
  • AUD/USD is under pressure as the US Dollar reclaims the ascendency
  • Tuesday will see the RBA decide on rates. Will it turn AUD/USD around?

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

The Australian Dollar collapsed on Friday after blistering US non-farm payrolls (NFP) data lifted the US Dollar.

The statistics revealed a US labour force that is running hot, and the market was forced to recalibrate expectations for the peak in the Federal Reserve’s rate hike cycle.

517k jobs were added in January according to the US Bureau of Labour Statistics, way above the 188k anticipated and last month’s read of 223k was also revised up to 260k. This put the unemployment rate at 3.4%, below the 3.6% forecast and 3.5% previously.

With the Fed now seen to tightening further than previously thought, equity markets and risk assets, in general, are under pressure to the week.

AUD/USD is in the thick of the melee along with many of the commodities that Australia export. Namely gold, copper and iron ore. The rolling over is apparent in the chart below when the greenback launched higher.

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

With the Fed now poised to take rates higher, the focus will be on Fed Chair Jerome Powell when he speaks on Tuesday.

Last week at the post-Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting press conference, the market interpreted his remarks as less hawkish than he has been previously.

In light of the NFP data, his commentary will be closely scrutinised for clues on how far rates need to be boosted to rein in inflation.

Before he speaks, the RBA will have made their decision on the cash rate. Futures are pricing a 25 basis point hike. Similar to the Fed, the focus will turn to Governor Philip Lowe and his remarks post-decision.

Australian CPI is an uncomfortable 7.8% year-on-year to the end of 2022, well above the mandated target range of 2-3%. They previously said that they expected inflation to hit 8% by the end of 2023.

The re-acceleration of price pressures into the end of last year will not sit well with the board and it might be possible that they will need to turn more hawkish. Should this unfold, it could have implications for the Aussie Dollar.

CHART - AUD/USD, COPPER, GOLD, IRON ORE (SGX), DXY (USD) INDEX

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Breaking News - US NFPs Surge to 517k vs 185k Expectations, Unemployment Rate Falls to 3.4%
Breaking News - US NFPs Surge to 517k vs 185k Expectations, Unemployment Rate Falls to 3.4%
2023-02-03 13:44:58
Central Bank Recap: Crucial Takeaways from the FED, BoE and ECB
Central Bank Recap: Crucial Takeaways from the FED, BoE and ECB
2023-02-03 13:20:15
EURUSD Gains As Eurozone Data Show Modest Return To Growth
EURUSD Gains As Eurozone Data Show Modest Return To Growth
2023-02-03 11:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD on the Precipice
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD on the Precipice
2023-02-03 09:00:51
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Feb 6, 2023
AUD/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Feb 6, 2023