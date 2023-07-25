Australian Dollar Surges on China Stimulus Pledge; AUD/USD, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD Price Action

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook – The Pullback Continues. Will EUR/USD go Lower?
2023-07-25 00:30:00
EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Trend Hinges on Fed, ECB and BoJ Outlook; Volatility Ahead
2023-07-24 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Aim for Best Month Since January 2022 as Retail Traders Turn Bearish
2023-07-24 23:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Prices Supported by Oil Fundamentals as FOMC Looms
2023-07-22 14:00:02
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​FTSE 100 & Dow Hold up Well After Gains, While Dax Remains in Consolidation Mode​
2023-07-24 09:30:32
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Climb as Retail Traders Remain Deeply Bearish
2023-07-20 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Is Gold’s Rebound Over Ahead of FOMC? XAU/USD Price Setups
2023-07-25 03:30:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Action Sidelined For Now as Multiple High Risk Events Near
2023-07-24 10:30:15
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Sinks as UK PMI Disappoints, EUR/GBP Eyes Bearish Continuation
2023-07-24 12:00:43
US Dollar Holds the High Ground Ahead of Fed, ECB and BoJ Meetings. Higher USD?
2023-07-24 06:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fumbles Ahead of Fed and Bank of Japan Decision
2023-07-24 15:00:00
Japanese Yen Slides as Speculation Mounts Ahead of BoJ Meeting. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-07-24 00:30:00
More View More
Australian Dollar Surges on China Stimulus Pledge; AUD/USD, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD Price Action

Australian Dollar Surges on China Stimulus Pledge; AUD/USD, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD Price Action

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, Euro, British Pound – Price Setups:

  • AUD jumped on reports that Chinese authorities have pledged to shore up the economy.
  • ﻿Key focus is now on Australia CPI data due Wednesday.
  • What is the outlook for AUD/USD, GBP/AUD, and EUR/AUD?
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

The Australian dollar surged against some of its peers after Chinese authorities pledged to stimulate the economy.

Markets took comfort after media reports quoted state news agency Xinhua saying China will shore up economic policy adjustments, focusing on expanding domestic demand, boosting confidence, and preventing risks. The agency also quoted President Xi Jinping as saying during a separate meeting that China will strive to achieve its annual development targets.

Beijing has announced a series of measures to cushion some of the downside risks to the economy, including cuts in key lending benchmarks, targeted measures toward new-energy vehicles, the property sector, and the booming generative artificial intelligence sector, and signaled the end of the years-long crackdown on the technology sector.

AUD/USD Weekly Chart

image1.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

The focus is now on whether there are additional measures for the struggling property sector addressing the demand side and infrastructure. China is Australia’s largest two-way trading partner in goods and services. Any improvement in China’sgrowthoutlook bodes well for AUD prospects.

Meanwhile, data due on Wednesday is expected to show that Australia CPI eased to 1.0% on-quarter in the April-June quarter from 1.4% in the January-March quarter, and 6.2% on-year in Q2-2023 from 7.0% in the previous quarter. On a monthly basis, CPI is expected to have eased to 5.4% on-year in June from 5.6% in May. With Australia's unemployment rate near five-decade lows, a slower-than-expected moderation in price pressures could make the August 1 RBA meeting a live one.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

AUD/USD: Forming another base?

On technical charts, AUD/USD is holding above vital support on the 200-day moving average (now at about 0.6720). The rise above Monday’s high of 0.6750 raises the odds that the pair could be forming another base. This follows a higher low formed in late June/early July, opening the prospect of a higher-top-higher-bottom pattern from May.

Still, AUD/USD would need to break above the vital hurdle at the June and July highs of around 0.6900 to confirm that the trend had reversed to up from down. Until then, the path of least resistance remains sideways, within the recently well-established range of 0.6500-0.6900.

GBP/AUD Weekly Chart

image3.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

GBP/AUD: Risks retreat

GBP/AUD has run into a major hurdle on a horizontal trendline from 2021, at about 1.9200.

A negative momentum divergence (rising price associated with a stalling in the 14-day Relative Strength Index) raises a risk of a drop toward the June low of 1.8500 in the near term. However, the broader upward pressure is unlikely to fade while the cross remains above the 200-day moving average (at about 1.8250).

EUR/AUD Daily Chart

image4.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

EUR/AUD: Upward pressure could be fading

After repeated failed attempts to break above the solid ceiling in the May of 1.6515, EUR/AUD appears set to be weak slightly in the near term. The cross could drop initially toward the mid-July low of 1.6230, potentially the 200-day moving average (now at about 1.5900).

Top Trading Opportunities in Q3
Top Trading Opportunities in Q3
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Is Gold’s Rebound Over Ahead of FOMC? XAU/USD Price Setups
Is Gold’s Rebound Over Ahead of FOMC? XAU/USD Price Setups
2023-07-25 03:30:00
EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Trend Hinges on Fed, ECB and BoJ Outlook; Volatility Ahead
EUR/USD and EUR/JPY Trend Hinges on Fed, ECB and BoJ Outlook; Volatility Ahead
2023-07-24 18:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fumbles Ahead of Fed and Bank of Japan Decision
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fumbles Ahead of Fed and Bank of Japan Decision
2023-07-24 15:00:00
GBP/USD Sinks as UK PMI Disappoints, EUR/GBP Eyes Bearish Continuation
GBP/USD Sinks as UK PMI Disappoints, EUR/GBP Eyes Bearish Continuation
2023-07-24 12:00:43
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 25, 2023
EUR/AUD
Last updated: Jul 25, 2023
GBP/AUD
Last updated: Jul 25, 2023