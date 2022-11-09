 Skip to Content
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-08 19:00:00
Euro (EUR) Latest: Hawkish ECB Talk Boosts the Euro, EUR/USD Parity Being Tested
2022-11-08 10:00:41
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Limited by China’s COVID Policies and Stronger USD
2022-11-08 08:30:04
Oil Price Eyes 200-Day SMA After Clearing October High
2022-11-07 22:30:15
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Sell Wall Street, Rising Wedge in Focus
2022-11-09 01:00:00
Dow Jones (DJI) Soars, FTSE Indecisive while US Stocks Head Higher
2022-11-08 17:00:28

2022-11-08 19:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Reversal Attempts Breakout of 2022 Downtrend
2022-11-08 17:00:17

2022-11-08 19:00:00
GBP/USD Surrenders 1.15 Confluence Area, Short-Term Upside Remains a Possibility
2022-11-08 11:11:07
USD/JPY Outlook Mired by Failure to Defend Monthly Opening Range
2022-11-08 22:30:15

2022-11-08 19:00:00
Australian Dollar Steady as Yuan Wobbles after Chinese CPI and PPI Cools. Lower AUD/USD?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, China, CPI, PPI, Covid-19, Hang Seng - Talking Points

  • The Australian Dollar drifted sideways after Chinese CPI and PPI data
  • AUD/USD could be at the whim of broader sentiment of China re-opening
  • Soft price pressures might change Chinese policy. Will it move AUD/USD?

The Australian Dollar held onto recent gains while the Chinese Yuan softened after inflation data from China was not as strong as market forecasts.

USD/CNH headed over 7.2500 after year-on-year Chinese CPI to the end of October came in lower than expected at 2.1%, instead of 2.4% and 2.8% previously.

PPI over the same period saw a similar result, printing at -1.3% rather than -1.5% anticipated and 0.9% prior. The subdued price pressures might allow for stimulus measures from Chinese authorities.

Today’s inflation data comes on the back of Monday’s disappointing trade balance for October. It came in with a surplus of US$ 85 billion, lower than the US$ 96 billion anticipated.

Imports and exports both missed forecasts with exports sliding -0.3% instead of growing by 4.5% month-on-month.

Imports contracted -0.7% in October rather than a flat outcome anticipated. This was the first drop in volume for both imports and exports since the middle of 2020.

The slowdown in imports illustrates the anaemic business conditions of the Chinese economy. The sluggish environment may explain the market reaction to any prospect of an easing in Covid-19-related restrictions.

The markets seem to be largely ignoring the fundamental data and instead focussing on the potential of an easing in Covid-19-related restrictions.

A rumour circulated last Friday that such an easing could be imminent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) has rallied around 10% since then.

Unfortunately, there is little evidence to support such a change in policy at this stage. Chinese health authorities specifically said as much over the weekend. A surge in Covid-19 cases to their highest national number in 6-months has not helped the situation.

The crimping of business activity has played out in several commodity markets but this recent bout of optimism for a re-opening has lifted the price of many of Australia’s exports this week.

Iron ore, copper and gold illustrate the price moves. The Australian Dollar may continue to benefit from this perceived change in policy from China, but if lockdowns appear to be maintained going forward, the Aussie could be vulnerable.

The focus now turns toward US CPI which is due out on Thursday.

SNAPSHOT – AUD/USD, COPPER, GOLD, IRON ORE, HANG SENG

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

The aftermath of the late July Federal Open Market Committee Meeting (FOMC) initially saw Treasury yields slide before a round of hawkish comments by Fed speakers turned that around.

The most significant development has been the inversion of the US yield curve. Overnight it went further south, with the closely watched 2s 10s spread approaching -50-basis points (bps) again. The Australian 2s 10s is at 31-bps.

An inversion of the yield curve potentially indicates a significant slowing of the economy.

In Australia, the 3s 10s is more closely watched due the liquidity provided by government bond futures contracts only being available in those tenors. It continues to slide today after the 3s 10s yield curve inverted to within a basis point of an 11-year low at 18-bps.

US CPI data will be closely watched and a reaction in Treasury markets could see US Dollar volatility kick-off, which may provide the impetus for a significant AUD/USD move.

image2.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

