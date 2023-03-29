Australian Dollar Softens on CPI as Banking Risk Fears Allayed. Higher AUD/USD?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: US and EU Banking Supervisors Provide Updates
2023-03-28 11:02:02
EUR/USD Doesn’t Look Ripe for a Break Above 1.10 Ahead of H.8 Data
2023-03-28 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Gains on Supply Disruption Risks but Headwinds Loom, Key Levels to Watch
2023-03-28 19:00:00
Crude Oil Price Surges on Easing Banking Woes and Supply Issues. Higher WTI?
2023-03-28 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Gain as Bank Sector Volatility Cools Ahead of the Fed
2023-03-20 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10.
2023-03-20 16:23:00
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Remain Vulnerable to PCE Data as Retail Traders Boost Upside Exposure
2023-03-29 02:00:00
Gold Price Losing its Safe-Haven Shine, US Bond Yields Move Higher
2023-03-28 12:40:03
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBPUSD Gains Again, BoE Bailey Says Inflation Fight Comes First
2023-03-28 11:59:23
EUR/USD Bolts Toward Trendline Resistance, GBP/USD Threatens Bullish Breakout
2023-03-27 20:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Mar 29, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Struggles to Gain Ground as Treasury Yields Leap. Where to for USD?
2023-03-28 03:30:00
USD/JPY Bounce Looks Corrective, Lacks News Backing
2023-03-27 09:49:00
More View More
Australian Dollar Softens on CPI as Banking Risk Fears Allayed. Higher AUD/USD?

Australian Dollar Softens on CPI as Banking Risk Fears Allayed. Higher AUD/USD?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, US Dollar, Fed, SVB, ABS, CPI, RBA – Talking Points

  • The Australian Dollar softened after a mild monthly CPI figure
  • AUD had been lifted in the overnight session with a positive market mood
  • If the RBA holds still next Tuesday, where will that leave AUD/USD?
How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

The Australian Dollar bounced higher overnight with increasing risk appetite lifting some pockets of the market but missing others. Today’s CPI number then undermined it with the RBA’s rate path now the centre of attention.

The Aussie, Kiwi and other high beta currencies found support as did some commodities going into the New York close. WTI crude oil has rallied over 6% so far this week.

Wall Street softened slightly on Tuesday as focus returns to the possibility of a Fed rate hike at its next meeting in early May.

The apparent resolution of the banking crisis has allayed investors’ fears of further contagion for now. US regulators made a pilgrimage to Capitol Hill to appear before the Senate yesterday.

They highlighted that the problem with SVB Financial was basic mismanagement of the balance sheet.

Referred to as a duration mismatch or asset-liability mismatch, the bank used customers’ deposits to buy Treasuries with several years to maturity. This means that cash deposits (liabilities) of zero-day maturity are being hedged using long-dated bonds (assets).

The value of these bonds (assets) deteriorated significantly when their yields moved higher at a rapid rate through 2022. The obligation to depositors (liabilities) remained unchanged.

The upside for sentiment is that on the face of it, the problem at SVB is unique to that bank, rather than a systemic problem.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

In any case, AUD/USD consolidated near 67 cents on that news in the lead-up to today’s Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) monthly CPI figure.

They started this data series in September last year and there are two such releases between the quarterly figures. These prints cover 62-73% of the weighted quarterly basket.

The RBA’s mandated inflation target of 2-3% over the business cycle is marked against the quarterly CPI.

Today’s figure came in at 6.8% year-on-year to the end of February against the 7.2% anticipated. The benign reading of price pressures sunk the Aussie.

Unfortunately, this monthly number is yet to prove itself to be a reliable indicator of where the quarterly full basket CPI will be.

The only comparison of the two data points is the year-on-year number to the end of 2023. Those prints saw a disparity of 0.6%.

The RBA appears likely to pause for the first time in its rate hike cycle since last May at their April monetary policy meeting. The interest rate market does not expect any more hikes and is pricing in a 25 basis point cut by the end of the year.

The official first-quarter CPI will be released near the end of April. It will be closely watched for clues on the validity of where inflation truly lies ahead of the RBA’s next decision in May.

US yields collapsed in the wake of the banking crisis but have steadied since. ACGBs followed the lead and their yields sunk with the US notes.

The benchmark 10-year bonds have a yield differential near 25 basis points in favour of the greenback while the 3-year part of the curve is around 95 basis points toward the ‘big dollar’. The larger gap in the short end highlights the disparity between the RBA and the Fed.

AUD/USD AGAINST 3- AND 10-YEAR AU-US BOND SPREAD

image1.png

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/CAD Price Forecast: Greenback Extends Losses as Loonie Gains
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Greenback Extends Losses as Loonie Gains
2023-03-28 15:30:41
US Consumer Confidence Rebounds Unexpectedly, but Fails to Boost US dollar
US Consumer Confidence Rebounds Unexpectedly, but Fails to Boost US dollar
2023-03-28 15:10:00
GBPUSD Gains Again, BoE Bailey Says Inflation Fight Comes First
GBPUSD Gains Again, BoE Bailey Says Inflation Fight Comes First
2023-03-28 11:59:23
EUR/USD Price Forecast: US and EU Banking Supervisors Provide Updates
EUR/USD Price Forecast: US and EU Banking Supervisors Provide Updates
2023-03-28 11:02:02
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Mar 29, 2023
AUD/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 29, 2023
AUD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 29, 2023
EUR/AUD
Last updated: Mar 29, 2023