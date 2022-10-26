 Skip to content
Australian Dollar Snubs Red Hot CPI that Takes Puts the RBA on Notice. Where to for AUD/USD

Australian Dollar Snubs Red Hot CPI that Takes Puts the RBA on Notice. Where to for AUD/USD

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Australian Dollar Snubs Red Hot CPI that Takes Puts the RBA on Notice. Where to for AUD/USD

The Australian Dollar ignored the much-anticipated Q3 CPI that came in above expectations at 7.3% ahead of next Tuesday’s RBA rate decision. Will an RBA hike do anything for AUD/USD?

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, CPI, Inflation, RBA, Budget, AUD/JPY - Talking Points

• The Australian Dollar went sideways after CPI beat expectations

• A 7.3% headline CPI gives the RBA something to mull over after a dovish tilt

• Bond yields skipped north, but the RBA will be the focus next week

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

The Australian Dollar steadied after CPI came in hotter than anticipated. Of particular concern is the increase in the RBA’s preferred measure of trimmed mean. Australian Commonwealth Government bond (ACGB) yields soared on the shock numbers.

Going into today’s data, the RBA were anticipated to match their October rate move at their November meeting this Tuesday and hike by only 25 basis points (bps). Today’s figures will see a re-assessment of that scenario. In any case, a pull back from a 50 bp lift at their last meeting doesn’t bode well.

A policy error by the US Federal Reserve aided an acceleration of price pressures that pushed the bank to multiple jumbo hikes of 75 basis points. A question is now emerging of a potential policy error from the RBA.

The meeting minutes from the last RBA meeting illustrated their expectation that inflation would sail past 7.0% in 2022 before easing next year. This assumption relies on inflation not becoming entrenched.

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

The acceleration of the trimmed mean measure is a worrying indicator of underlying dynamics within the economy.

Wage pressures have been cited as not overtly strong, but the longer headline inflation remains elevated, the more enterprise agreements and welfare recipients will have more in their wallet further down the track.

Increasing their capacity to pay more for goods and services. This is outside of those that have resigned to go to higher paying jobs that do not show up as wage rises.

The Australian government released their annual budget on Tuesday night and overall, it has been received as a fiscally responsible budget. It was noted that energy prices will be significantly higher over the next 18-months but there were no handouts on this front.

The argument that was made that a loosening of fiscal policy would most likely add to inflation at a time when price pressures are uncomfortably high and being fought by monetary policy.

This is in contrast to the controversy over the recent episode of the mini budget announced by UK Prime Minister Liz Truss that led to her demise.

In any case, a fiscal policy that is not loosening might give the RBA room to be less hawkish, but ultimately a pick up in trimmed mean CPI will be of concern. If the RBA hike by 25 or 50 basis points next week, it appears that AUD/USD may ignore it.

AUD/USD, 3-YEAR AU BOND AND 10-YEAR AU BOND

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

AUD/NZD