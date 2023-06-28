Australian Dollar Slides After CPI Data; How Much More Downside in AUD/USD?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Treads Water Ahead of Titanic ECB Gathering. Will EUR/USD Break the Range?
2023-06-28 05:00:00
ECB Hawks Propel the Euro Higher: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP and EUR/JPY Setups
2023-06-27 10:41:04
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Inflation Data and Central Bank Hawks Weigh on Oil Prices
2023-06-27 18:00:33
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Rally Fails at the First Hurdle, Further Downside Ahead?
2023-06-23 11:30:49
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 and Dow see rebounds stumble, while Nasdaq 100 claws back some losses
2023-06-27 09:30:00
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei come under pressure following hawkish Powell testimony
2023-06-22 09:30:41
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Leaks Lower as US Dollar Dithers Ahead of Powell. Lower XAU/USD?
2023-06-28 00:30:00
Gold Slides and USD/CAD Rallies as US Data Offers the DXY Temporary Support
2023-06-27 15:08:56
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Eyes Recent Highs as Central Bankers Gather in Sintra for the ECB Forum
2023-06-27 08:01:46
British Pound After BoE Rate Hike: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/AUD Price Action
2023-06-26 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 28, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Treads Water Ahead of Titanic ECB Gathering. Will EUR/USD Break the Range?
2023-06-28 05:00:00
Bank of Japan (BoJ) - Foreign Exchange Market Intervention
2023-06-27 13:30:00
More View More
Australian Dollar Slides After CPI Data; How Much More Downside in AUD/USD?

Australian Dollar Slides After CPI Data; How Much More Downside in AUD/USD?

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, Australia Monthly CPI – Talking Points:

  • AUD fell sharply after Australia monthly CPI came in well below expectations.
  • ﻿RBA rate hike expectations for July have scaled back a bit after the data.
  • What’s next for AUD/USD?
How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

The Australian dollar dropped after Australia's monthly CPI indicator showed price pressures moderated more than expected last month which could lessen the need for aggressive interest rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

Australia's May month CPI came in at 5.6% on the year, compared with the 6.1% forecast, down sharply from 6.8% in April. Odds of a rate hike by the RBA in July have scaled back slightly after the data release. RBA unexpectedly hiked interest rates by 25 basis points earlier this month and said some further tightening may be required in its determination to return inflation to its target. To be sure, the monthly CPI figures have been quite volatile and often not a good predictor of the quarterly CPI, which holds more relevance from RBA's perspective.

AUD/USD 5-minute Chart

image1.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

Key focus is now on Australian retail sales due Thursday and US PCE data due Friday. Retail sales are expected to have risen a touch in May to 0.1% on the month. A higher-than-expected number would reinforce resilience in global consumer spending even after the significant tightening in financial conditions. Data released on Tuesday showed US consumer confidence in June rose to the highest level in nearly 1-1/2 years.

US Core PCE Price Index is forecast to have remained flat in May at 4.7% on the year but probably softened a bit on a monthly basis to 0.3% from 0.4%. Headline PCE Price Index is expected at 3.8% on year compared with 4.4% in April. If the on-month data is in line or lower than expectations, it could weigh on the US dollar which rose quite a bit last week.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

Meanwhile, US Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak later Wednesday at the European Central Bank Forum, which may not be much different from his testimony last week. He will be joined by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda. Powell is likely to persist with the hawkish rhetoric given stubbornly high inflation. At the same time, he could reiterate his last week’s message that rates could rise at a careful pace.

On technical charts, AUD/USD is looking deeply oversold as it tests a vital converged cushion on the 89-day moving average and 0.6625 (the 61.8% retracement of the early-June rise), suggesting that further downside could be limited. However, the pair would need to rise above the initial ceiling at Tuesday’s high of 0.6720 for the immediate downward pressure to fade. The next support is at the March low of 0.6550.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bank of Japan (BoJ) - Foreign Exchange Market Intervention
Bank of Japan (BoJ) - Foreign Exchange Market Intervention
2023-06-27 13:30:00
Japanese Yen Weakens Further: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, and CAD/JPY Latest
Japanese Yen Weakens Further: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, and CAD/JPY Latest
2023-06-27 12:00:10
ECB Hawks Propel the Euro Higher: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP and EUR/JPY Setups
ECB Hawks Propel the Euro Higher: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP and EUR/JPY Setups
2023-06-27 10:41:04
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Eyes Recent Highs as Central Bankers Gather in Sintra for the ECB Forum
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Eyes Recent Highs as Central Bankers Gather in Sintra for the ECB Forum
2023-06-27 08:01:46
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 28, 2023