Australian Dollar Scuppered as US Dollar Takes the Throne as King of Currency

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stocks Sanguine as Bonds, FX Price-in Panic – Webinar
2022-09-27 19:12:35
EURUSD Lacks Direction as Major Support Continues to Hold
2022-09-27 16:00:40
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rebound Keeps RSI Out of Oversold Territory
2022-09-27 21:30:05
Oil Prices Rise After Support Rejection, Strong USD & Growth Risks May Cap Gains
2022-09-27 18:35:37
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Subdued Amid Persistent Risk Off Mood
2022-09-27 20:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Bounce May Unfold, but Be Short-lived
2022-09-27 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Action Echoes Bearish Behavior as APAC Markets Fall
2022-09-28 03:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Gives Up Major Level- What's Next?
2022-09-27 17:27:03
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar Scuppered as US Dollar Takes the Throne as King of Currency
2022-09-28 02:00:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Rebound is Not a Sign of Sterling Strength
2022-09-27 09:16:18
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Approaches Yearly High Ahead of US PCE Report
2022-09-28 01:00:05
Stocks Sanguine as Bonds, FX Price-in Panic – Webinar
2022-09-27 19:12:35
More View more
Australian Dollar Scuppered as US Dollar Takes the Throne as King of Currency

Australian Dollar Scuppered as US Dollar Takes the Throne as King of Currency

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR, AUD/USD, US DOLLAR, GBP/USD, RBA, BOE, FED -Talking Points

  • The Australian Dollar is battling against a tide of higher rates elsewhere
  • The US Dollar is fundamentally supported while the Sterling is undermined
  • If the RBA turns less hawkish comparatively, will AUD/USD make new lows?

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

The Australian Dollar remains hostage to global forces as the US Dollar continues to surge on the back of a Federal Reserve that is determined to get inflation under control.

Overnight, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard reiterated the determination of the bank to stare down price pressures when he said, “There’s a lot of tightening in the pipeline.”

His hawkish comments were supported by the other Fed board members Evans and Kashkari. All this rhetoric has lifted Treasury yields to levels not seen in decades in some parts of the curve.

This has seen the US Dollar shoot up across the board and no more so than against the British Pound after the UK government announced some unexpected fiscal stimulus measures last Friday.

Their loosening of policy is going against the tightening of the Bank of England’s monetary policy and against the stance of other developed market governments, that are working to pay down pandemic-induced debt.

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

Back in the land down-under, the RBA has hinted toward a deceleration in their rate hike program. Governor Philip Lowe has recently said that the board will be considering a 25 or 50 basis point lift at their meeting this Tuesday.

This reflects a less serious inflation problem, but it has also undermined the currency with a lower yield on offer.

The next CPI gauge will not be known until the 26th of October and makes this upcoming meeting at Martin Place a somewhat blind estimate of what is happening to price pressures within the economy

The market is also torn between a 25 or 50 basis rate hike next week, with the futures market pricing in a 39 basis point change.

Since this time last week, the Aussie dollar has risen against Sterling and the Kiwi but has lost ground against the Yen, Euro, Loonie and of course the ‘big dollar’.

AUD AGAINST CAD, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD AND USD

image1.png

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Rate Approaches Yearly High Ahead of US PCE Report
USD/JPY Rate Approaches Yearly High Ahead of US PCE Report
2022-09-28 01:00:05
EURUSD Lacks Direction as Major Support Continues to Hold
EURUSD Lacks Direction as Major Support Continues to Hold
2022-09-27 16:00:40
US Dollar Trims Losses Following Better-than-Expected US Consumer Confidence Data
US Dollar Trims Losses Following Better-than-Expected US Consumer Confidence Data
2022-09-27 14:40:45
EM Snapshot: Lira Sinks to New Low but MXN and BRL Outperform USD
EM Snapshot: Lira Sinks to New Low but MXN and BRL Outperform USD
2022-09-27 11:40:33
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
AUD/USD
Bearish
GBP/USD
Bullish