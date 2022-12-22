Australian Dollar, S&P 500 Gain as Nike Earnings, Consumer Confidence Boost Markets

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 22, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
VIX Collapse Lifts the Equities, EURUSD Extreme Range with Limited Time
2022-12-21 23:00:55
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Bolstered by GfK Consumer Confidence
2022-12-21 08:58:49
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Dec 22, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Holds the High Ground as Risks Swirl in BoJ Aftermath. Will WTI Rally?
2022-12-21 05:30:00
Crude Oil Eyeing Falling Wedge as Gold Prices May Reverse, Where to From Here?
2022-12-20 07:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 22, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast: Key Support Bounces Now in Play
2022-12-21 21:34:40
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and Dow Jones Industrial Average Reversing into Large Ranges
2022-12-20 20:00:21
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 22, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Sets Up for Breakout, 1850 Awaits
2022-12-21 16:30:14
Gold and Silver Outlook: Prices May Rise as Retail Traders Increase Short Bets
2022-12-21 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Dec 22, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Latest: The US Dollar is Back in the Driver’s Seat
2022-12-21 13:00:14
GBP Forecast: Pound Vulnerable to Both USD and Euro
2022-12-20 11:59:01
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 22, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Bearish Break Was Dramatic, But Liquidity Can Tame Even That Move
2022-12-21 19:45:53
Australian Dollar Pummelled in the Japanese Yen Melee Post BoJ. Where to for AUD/JPY?
2022-12-21 01:30:00
More View More
Australian Dollar, S&P 500 Gain as Nike Earnings, Consumer Confidence Boost Markets

Australian Dollar, S&P 500 Gain as Nike Earnings, Consumer Confidence Boost Markets

Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributor

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, S&P 500, Early US Earnings, Sentiment – Asia Pacific Market Open

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

Asia-Pacific Market Briefing – Nike, FedEx Earnings, Consumer Confidence

The sentiment-linked Australian Dollar outperformed its major counterparts on Wednesday, benefiting from the cautious improvement in risk appetite. On Wall Street, the S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq 100 gained 1.49%, 1.6% and 1.54%, respectively. Meanwhile, the VIX market ‘fear gauge’ plunged to its lowest since late November. This is in line with fading volatility that tends to occur into the Christmas holiday.

There were a couple of fundamental factors in play that inspired markets. For starters, earnings reports from Nike and FedEx surprised higher. Given the fading liquidity as 2022 comes to an end, traders might have taken these as a sign that the earnings season ahead might be rosier than anticipated. Of course, if that does not transpire, it could make a negative reaction more violent than before the data today.

Meanwhile, the US Conference Board Consumer Confidence for December crossed the wires and beat expectations. The gauge clocked in at 108.3 versus 101.0 anticipated. That is the highest reading since April. Keep in mind that going forward, better data may not necessarily be ‘good’ for markets given that a still-strong economy may push the Federal Reserve to remain hawkish for longer.

Australian Dollar Technical Analysis

From a technical standpoint, the Australian Dollar has confirmed a breakout under a bearish Rising Wedge chart formation. AUD/USD has gotten caught up on the former falling trendline from March. Holding as new support. But, keep in mind that the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is also maintaining the dominant downside focus. Key resistance is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at 0.6768. Pushing under the midpoint at 0.6654 opens the door to an increasingly bearish view.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

AUD/USD Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

Thursday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session – Eyes on Market Sentiment

Thursday’s Asia-Pacific trading session is lacking notable scheduled economic event risk. That places the focus for traders on market sentiment. This leaves indices such as the Nikkei 225, ASX 200 and Hang Seng Index in a position to perhaps capitalize on the rosy Wall Street trading session. That may also bode well for the Australian Dollar.

S&P 500 Technical Analysis

The S&P 500 appeared to find support in the aftermath of breaking under a bearish Rising Wedge. The midpoint of the Fibonacci retracement level at 3841 is working together with the 50-day SMA as formidable barriers. Clearing the 38.2% level at 3921 may open the door to extending gains back towards the falling trendline from earlier this year. Otherwise, the 61.8% level at 3760 is in focus.

How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Futures Daily Chart

S&P 500 Futures Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, follow him on Twitter:@ddubrovskyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Sink as Treasury Yields Climb, APAC Stocks at Risk
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Sink as Treasury Yields Climb, APAC Stocks at Risk
2022-12-20 00:00:00
Gold and Dow Jones Sink After ECB Spooked Markets, XAU/USD Reversal in Motion?
Gold and Dow Jones Sink After ECB Spooked Markets, XAU/USD Reversal in Motion?
2022-12-16 00:00:00
Japanese Yen Eyes Support After Fed Failed Convincing Markets About Rate Outlook
Japanese Yen Eyes Support After Fed Failed Convincing Markets About Rate Outlook
2022-12-15 00:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Reverse CPI Rally as Traders Look Beyond the Fed Pivot
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Reverse CPI Rally as Traders Look Beyond the Fed Pivot
2022-12-14 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 22, 2022
AUD/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Dec 22, 2022