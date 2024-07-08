Australian Dollar Returns Some Gains But Stays Close To Year’s Highs

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: Jul 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR/USD) on Edge After Surprise French Election Result
2024-07-08 08:05:24
Euro Q3 Technical Forecast: A Mixed Picture for the Single Currency
2024-07-07 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: Jul 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Q3 Fundamental Forecast – Supply Looks Solid, But What About Demand?
2024-07-06 03:00:31
US Oil, Gold, DAX 40 Sentiment Updates
2024-07-04 15:00:30
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: Jul 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​​​Dow remains contained, while Nasdaq 100 edges up and Nikkei 225 retakes 40,000
2024-07-02 13:00:38
​​​​​​Dow holds above 39,000 and Nasdaq 100 stabilises, while Nikkei 225 aims to push higher
2024-06-27 12:00:46
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: Jul 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Slips After the PBoC Step Back from Buying for the Second Month
2024-07-08 14:03:30
Gold IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Gold for the first time since May 20, 2024 when Gold traded near 2,427.18.
2024-07-08 08:23:33
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: Jul 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound, FTSE Steady After Labour Landslide, US NFPs Now Key
2024-07-05 08:05:47
British Pound (GBP), FTSE 100 Steady as the UK Goes to the Polls
2024-07-04 08:04:46
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: Jul 8, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Q3 Technical Outlook – Bearish Forces to Prevail in the End
2024-07-05 21:00:00
Japanese Yen Ticks Up As Nervy USDJPY Hovers Around Intervention Levels
2024-07-04 11:05:26
More View More
Australian Dollar Returns Some Gains But Stays Close To Year’s Highs

Australian Dollar Returns Some Gains But Stays Close To Year’s Highs

David Cottle, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) Latest Analysis and Charts

  • AUD/USD has surged thanks to an upside inflation surprise in Australia
  • Local borrowing costs will probably stay ‘higher for longer’
  • On current thinking, US rates are likely to fall first

You can download our brand new Q3 Australian Dollar Technical and Fundamental Forecasts below:

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by David Cottle
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

The Australian Dollar was a little lower on Monday but remains close to its 2024 peak thanks to some solid and enduring monetary policy support.

While most major central banks are either already cutting rates, or within sight of doing so, persistently high inflation has meant that the Reserve Bank of Australia will likely be among the very last to join that party.

Indeed, it’s not thought impossible that Australian rates could rise again this year following the release of May’s inflation numbers. They showed a surprise climb for consumer prices back above the 4% level- a six-month high.

However, even if rates merely stay on hold at current levels into year-end. that will leave Australian yields and the Australian Dollar looking attractive.

Monday’s economic data were sparse but interesting, with home loans and investment lending for homes both revealed to have fallen in May. Tuesday will bring the monthly snapshot of consumer confidence from Australian banking major Westpac. The last look, for June, found Aussies still gloomy but a little less so than they were. More of the same will underline the RBA’s problem. Sullen consumers hardly suggest an economy crying out for the higher borrowing costs strong inflation could force on them.

After that focus will cross the Pacific to the United States where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is due on Capitol Hill for his regular Congressional testimony.

Australian Dollar Technical Analysis

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Cottle
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Chart Compiled Using TradingView

The Aussie has powered above its previous broad-range top in the last three sessions but doesn’t yet look especially comfortable there. Bulls have pushed it through what had been key resistance at the first Fibonacci retracement of AUD/USD’s rise to the peak of December 28, 2023 from the lows of October 25.

That now comes in as near-term support at 0.67419.

If as seems likely this level can’t hold then a slide back below 0.67133 into the previous range seems likely, with the pair likely to remain within that band through at least the Northern Hemisphere summer trading period.

Further retracement support at 0.65704 looks very solid.

Still, various longer-term uptrends remain very much in place, including that from mid-April this year. Even if Aussie bulls can’t force the pace back to last year’s peaks, there seems little reason to expect serious falls for the currency while the fundamental picture remains so supportive.

--By David Cottle for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro (EUR/USD) on Edge After Surprise French Election Result
Euro (EUR/USD) on Edge After Surprise French Election Result
2024-07-08 08:05:24
Japanese Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Yen Can Go Lower Yet Unless US Rate-Cut Hopes Revive
Japanese Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Yen Can Go Lower Yet Unless US Rate-Cut Hopes Revive
2024-07-07 23:00:35
British Pound Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Time to Start Cutting Interest Rates
British Pound Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Time to Start Cutting Interest Rates
2024-07-07 08:00:26
Euro Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Euro Path Dependent on French Politics and US Fed Policy
Euro Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Euro Path Dependent on French Politics and US Fed Policy
2024-07-05 15:00:12
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 50m
Last updated: Jul 8, 2024