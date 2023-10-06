Australian Dollar Q4 Forecast: AUD Vulnerable as Headwinds Stack up

AUD/USD Consolidation Hints at Bearish Continuation in Q4

AUD/USD has been on the decline since mid-year when the RBA appeared ready to pause interest rates once again. The removal of rate hike expectations, coupled with a worsening economic outlook in China, saw the currency slide consistently lower.

With Q4 to come, bearish fatigue appears to be setting in as price action consolidates around recent lows of 0.6365 and 0.6522 which form the lower and upper bounds of the horizontal channel.

However, the US dollar closes out Q3 with a strong showing – backed by elevated, rising treasury yields. More of the same in Q4 highlights the Q3 low of 2022 at 0.6170 as a downside target. The biggest risk to a continued selloff is a situation where the US dollar and treasury yields both head sharply lower – something that could develop if markets become less convinced the Fed will hike again.

AUD/USD Weekly Chart

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, created with TradingView

Additionally, with the Fed keeping another 25-bps in its back pocket and oil prices surging again, the possibility of the Fed opting to use that final rate hike should not be discounted - particularly if core inflation starts to climb higher. If bond traders sense the Fed may look to hike again, this could weigh on the AU-US 10-year yield. Government bond yield differentials have followed AUD/USD lower throughout H2 thus far and could continue to lead the way for the pair in Q4.

Yield Differential (Aus 10-year yield – US 10-year yield) and AUD/USD

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, created with TradingView

It must be noted that apart from the technicals, the Aussie dollar is weighed by a number of fundamental influences like the growth slowdown in China and decisions made by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Get all the details our comprehensive Q4 Australian Dollar Forecast below:

Recommended by Richard Snow Get Your Free AUD Forecast Get My Guide

AUD/JPY May Come Under Pressure as Tokyo Threatens FX Intervention

The AUD/JPY uptrend could come under pressure in Q4 as the threat of FX intervention by Japanese officials, in the interest of defending the yen, grows by the week. Currency officials have expressed displeasure over speculative price moves that are deemed undesirable for Japan as the currency depreciates across the board.

While the focus of recent warnings relates to USD/JPY, the yen has generally weakened against other G7 currencies. Previous guidance from top Japanese currency officials stated that volatile moves are undesirable and not actual levels of the currency pair. Nevertheless, continuous weakening will at some point become intolerable and, in that case, the finance ministry may instruct the Bank of Japan to intervene in the FX market once more; Likely to result in a pullback in AUD/JPY.

Key Levels to watch for AUD/JPY include the zone of resistance around 95.55 but the current uptrend could also extend up to 97.57 (the June high). Then in the event the yen appreciates at a rapid rate, look towards the aforementioned zone of resistance turned support and the ascending trendline for breakdown signals. AUD/JPY selling on the back of increased momentum may highlight 92.60.

With the Japanese economy proving robust coupled with wage expectations and inflation marching higher, the BoJ remains in play for further tweaks to its yield curve control policies. The bank has also been forthcoming with its thoughts on withdrawing from its long standing negative interest rate policy – adding a further potential driver for the yen.

AUD/JPY Weekly Chart

Chart prepared by Richard Snow, created with TradingView

Q4 brings new trading opportunities. Find out the top trading opportunities in Q4 identified by DailyFX analysts: