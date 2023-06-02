Australian Dollar Outlook: The RBA Might Surprise Doves

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
May Jobs Report: NFP Smashes Estimates as US Unemployment Rises to 7-Month High
2023-06-02 13:00:19
EUR/USD Turns the Tide as USD/JPY Fumbles, USD/CAD Carves Out Double-Top Pattern
2023-06-01 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Jumps on Optimism Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting. Where to for WTI?
2023-06-02 01:00:00
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Loonie Struggles as Crude Oil Tumbles
2023-05-31 07:55:45
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since May 23, 2023 19:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 33,096.00.
2023-06-02 15:23:30
Dow Jones and CAC40 Stabilise While Nasdaq 100 Edges Down​​​​
2023-06-01 10:30:42
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Recovery Runs Out of Steam as Red-Hot US Jobs Data Boosts Yields
2023-06-02 15:00:00
Gold Prices Set for Best Week Since Early April, Will NFP Data Take This Away?
2023-06-01 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Week Ahead: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/JPY Outlooks
2023-06-02 16:00:24
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Rally Awaits NFP Confirmation
2023-06-02 07:59:51
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Dollar Decline Provides Respite for the Yen
2023-06-02 10:04:59
EUR/USD Turns the Tide as USD/JPY Fumbles, USD/CAD Carves Out Double-Top Pattern
2023-06-01 19:00:00
More View More
Breaking news

NFP prints at 339k vs estimates of 190k, ave earnings in line at 0.3% MoM

Australian Dollar Outlook: The RBA Might Surprise Doves

Australian Dollar Outlook: The RBA Might Surprise Doves

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Australian Dollar Forecast: Bullish

  • The Australian Dollar has been whipped around by US Dollar moves
  • The RBA have their work cut out for them in the coming days as pressures build
  • Interest rate differential might be the driving force. Higher AUD/USD?

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

The Australian Dollar staged an outstanding rally going into the weekend after making a six-month low mid-week. Once again, US Dollar machinations dominated proceedings, but domestic factors might provide some volatility with the RBA meeting this Tuesday.

Markets in general breathed a sigh of relief with the US debt ceiling issue having been resolved on Friday. Risk assets across the spectrum gained and the growth-linked Aussie Dollar joined the party.

While building approvals came in soft on Tuesday, falling 8.1% against a lift of 2% anticipated and 1.0% prior, there are growing alarm bells for inflationary pressures within the financial system.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) publishes a monthly CPI figure that covers 62-73% of the weighted quarterly basket. The RBA’s mandated target of 2 – 3% over the cycle is linked to the quarterly figure.

The reliability of the monthly CPI measure has been questionable since it was introduced last year but nonetheless, the RBA cited it when they hit the pause button on the hiking cycle earlier this year. They may acknowledge it this Tuesday when they meet again to decide on rates.

Year-on-year CPI reaccelerated to 6.8% to the end of April according to the monthly gauge, well above forecasts of 6.4% and 6.3% prior.

Compounding the dilemma for the RBA is the Fair Work Commission's annual wage review decision on Friday. It delivered an increase to the minimum wage in all modern awards by 5.75%. This was above general perceptions of a 5% rise. It will take effect from the 1st of July 2023.

While there is a sense of fairness to the outcome, it effectively gives consumers more capacity to pay for goods and services, further swelling the price-wages spiral.

Adding to the case for a hawkish RBA decision, Australian private sector credit for April showed growth of 0.6% month-on-month against the 0.3% expected.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe appeared before the Senate Economics Legislation Committee last week and noted the difficulty of getting CPI down while wages are rising at the pace that they have been.

The interest rate market is pricing a low probability of a hike on Tuesday. It seems that there might be a strong case for more tightening.

Elsewhere on the rates front, the benchmark 2-year bond spread went to 105 basis points (bp) in favour of the ‘big dollar’ at the start of last week, but it has since contracted to around 70 bp at the same time that AUD/USD saw an uptick.

Interest rate differential may continue to hold sway over AUD/USD and a surprise tilt from the RBA might ignite some action in the currency.

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

AUD/USD AGAINST AU-US 2- AND 10-YEAR GOVERNMENT BOND SPREADS

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

AUD/USD CHART

AUD/USD broke out of the 0.6565 – 0.6818 range that it had been in for 3 months on its way to making a 6-month at 0.6458 last week.

On Thursday a Bullish Engulfing Candlestick formation was created and it may indicate a bullish reversal may evolve.

Support could be at the breakpoint of 06574 and 0.6565 or the recent low of 0.6458.

Further down, support may lie at the prior low of 0.6387 and the nearby Fibonacci level of 0.6381. The latter is the 78.6% Fibonacci Retracement of the move from the low of 0.6170 to the peak of 0.7158.

On the topside, resistance could be at the breakpoints and previous peaks of 0.6675 and 0.6710. Further up, the 0.6780 – 0.6820 area might offer a more significant resistance zone with several prior highs and breakpoints.

The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Get My Guide
 image2.png

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCarthyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Weekly Outlook: Will US Debt Ceiling Deal and Jobs Report Boost DXY Further?
US Dollar Weekly Outlook: Will US Debt Ceiling Deal and Jobs Report Boost DXY Further?
2023-05-28 08:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk of Deeper Correction on Surging Real Yields, USD Strength
Gold Prices at Risk of Deeper Correction on Surging Real Yields, USD Strength
2023-05-28 00:20:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq Week Ahead: Momentum Surges on Debt Deal Optimism
S&P 500, Nasdaq Week Ahead: Momentum Surges on Debt Deal Optimism
2023-05-27 16:01:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: US Dollar Dominates Proceedings
Australian Dollar Outlook: US Dollar Dominates Proceedings
2023-05-27 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023
AUD/CAD
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023
AUD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023
EUR/AUD
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023
AUD/CHF
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023
AUD/NZD
Last updated: Jun 2, 2023