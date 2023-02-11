 Skip to Content
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Gains but Bullish Momentum May Run Out of Steam Soon
2023-02-09 16:00:11
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP May Fall as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets
2023-02-09 06:00:00
WTI Oil Hits Fresh Weekly High, Retracement Before Continuation?
2023-02-09 10:30:02
Crude Oil Holds the High Ground on US Dollar Weakness. Will WTI go Higher?
2023-02-08 04:30:00
S&P 500, NDX Weekly Price Forecast: Higher Yields Weigh on Stocks Ahead of US CPI
2023-02-10 16:25:21
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Boost Net-Long Bets. A Warning Sign?
2023-02-10 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Ominous Signs for XAU/USD
2023-02-10 10:28:55
Gold Prices Sink as US Dollar Rallies on Fading Fed Pivot Bets, Where to?
2023-02-10 00:00:00
Breaking News: UK GDP Data in Line with Estimates, GBP/USD Steady
2023-02-10 07:34:53
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Feb 02, 2023 14:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.22.
2023-02-09 15:23:00
USD/JPY Tests 130.00 as New BoJ Governor Rumors Swirl
2023-02-10 08:55:04
US Dollar Takes a Breather after Fed Hawks Boosted it. Will USD/JPY Climb Again?
2023-02-09 04:30:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: The Good Times Keep Rolling

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Australian Dollar Forecast: Bullish

  • The Australian Dollar saw sideways price action last week
  • The underlying fundamentals are strong for the Australian economy
  • China’s re-opening might be good news. Will it boost AUD/USD?

AUD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

The Australian Dollar whipsawed in a 0.6856 – 0.7011 range last week when the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) hiked rates by 25 basis points to 3.35%. They also turned more hawkish in the ensuing Statement on Monetary Policy on the back of accelerating inflation.

After all the RBA action, AUD/USD is pretty much where it was last Monday morning.

In signs of further easing of tensions between Beijing and Canberra, Australian coal was delivered to China this week. While this is a positive step and will benefit some Australian miners, many exporters that were shunned by the policies of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) have found new markets.

Last week saw the final instalment of monthly trade data to round out 2023 with a record-breaking trade surplus of close to AUD 140 billion for the year.

The economic boon to the domestic economy cannot be overstated and if China can smoothly re-open their economy from Covid-19 restrictions, this would seem likely to continue to stimulate domestic activity.

There might be an underlying message in the data. With the Australian economy is as good a shape as it has ever been, why is the Aussie Dollar languishing under 70 cents?

Clearly, the strength of the US Dollar is playing out across all currency pairs and AUD/USD is no different in that regard.

The disparity in monetary policy between the Federal Reserve and the RBA may also be a contributing factor, despite the RBA re-accelerating toward a more hawkish stance last Tuesday.

This imbalance has the short end of the yield curve favouring US Dollars but further out, the influence of the discrepancy fades.

When dealing with ‘fiat’ currencies, perception of value and market phycology also have a role to play and perhaps this is also a determinant of the exchange rate.

In any case, this has led to the Australia economy experiencing what can only be described as an astronomical terms of trade. The longer the ‘Aussie battler’ hangs around these levels, the longer record profits will keep washing up on antipodean shores.

AUSTRALIAN TERMS OF TRADE

image1.png

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

