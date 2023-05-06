Australian Dollar Outlook: RBA and Fed Hike but Sentiment Sways

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
April Jobs Report: NFP Rises by 253k as Unemployment Falls and Average Hourly Earnings Rise
2023-05-05 13:00:49
Did ECB Just Put Brakes on Euro’s Rally? EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/JPY
2023-05-05 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil (WTI) Update: Intra-day Pullback Attempts to Halt Panic Selling
2023-05-04 15:32:13
US Dollar Crunched Post Fed Hike as Oil and Gold Rip Apart. New DXY Index Low?
2023-05-04 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,430.10.
2023-05-04 17:23:28
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Sink after Fed, Powell, PacWest Woes Crush Sentiment
2023-05-03 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rise as Markets Focus on Fed Rate Cut Bets and Regional Bank Woes
2023-05-04 23:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Giving Back Post-FOMC Record Gains But The Future Seems Bright
2023-05-04 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Fresh Yearly Highs for Pound Ahead of NFP
2023-05-05 07:53:36
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Bid on FOMC Outlook, EUR/GBP Eyes the ECB
2023-05-04 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Toys with the Market as Ranges Break then Retreats. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-05-05 01:00:00
USD/JPY Loses Altitude and Sinks to Support, AUD/USD Defies Ironclad Resistance
2023-05-04 17:20:00
More View More
Australian Dollar Outlook: RBA and Fed Hike but Sentiment Sways

Australian Dollar Outlook: RBA and Fed Hike but Sentiment Sways

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Australian Dollar Forecast: Bullish

  • The Australian Dollar remains in the range as external factors dominate
  • The US Dollar continues to be the driver of most markets after the Fed hike
  • With the RBA and Fed decisions out of the way, will sentiment move AUD/USD?
How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

The Australian Dollar went on the rampage to end last week as the US Dollar slid lower despite Treasury yields ticking higher after solid economic data capped off an event filled few days.

The RBA raised its cash rate by 25 basis points (bp) last Tuesday to 3.85% after first-quarter CPI came in at 7% year-on-year to the end of March, well above the 2-3% mandated target band.

Not to be outdone, the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank (ECB) also raised their cash rates by 25 bp in the ensuing days.

The language from Fed Chair Jerome Powell was unequivocal with the message being that future decisions will be data-dependent on a meeting-by-meeting basis and will require ongoing assessment.

Interest rate futures and swaps markets took on a somewhat struthious interpretation and are now pricing in a cut by the Fed in the third quarter.

It’s possible that they have been emboldened by accurately prophesising the hiking cycle when the Fed fell behind the curve coming out of the pandemic. This is the price of reputational damage.

After the RBA’s decision, the Aussie Dollar has been caught up in the macroeconomic vortex that has been engulfed by concerning messages. Essentially, China is yet to reawaken economically, and the US is staring down the prospect of an impending recession.

Australia’s trade surplus clocked in at an astonishing AUD 15.27 billion for the month of March, the second-largest boost on record. Iron traded on both the Singapore and Dalian exchanges have been moving lower but this doesn’t impact Australia’s top export too much as the large miners are mostly locked into long-term contracts.

Despite the rambunctious rally going into the weekend, the Aussie appears to be ensconced in the 0.6565 – 0.6806 range of the last 2-months.

The path ahead has few anchor points in terms of data but sentiment toward risk or otherwise might be the driving factor. This may see bond yields respond in kind and the 2-year part of the curve might provide clues for AUD/USD direction.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

AUD/USD AGAINST AU – US - AND 10-YEAR GOVERNMENT BOND SPREADS

image1.png

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCarthyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Range Holds Ahead of Huge Event Risk
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Range Holds Ahead of Huge Event Risk
2023-04-29 12:00:11
Australian Dollar Outlook: The RBA and the Fed Move into View
Australian Dollar Outlook: The RBA and the Fed Move into View
2023-04-28 23:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Attempts Hints at Breakdown Ahead of US GDP
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Attempts Hints at Breakdown Ahead of US GDP
2023-04-22 15:00:08
US Dollar Weekly Outlook: is the US Heading for Uninspiring Economic Growth?
US Dollar Weekly Outlook: is the US Heading for Uninspiring Economic Growth?
2023-04-21 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
AUD/CAD
AUD/JPY
Mixed
EUR/AUD
AUD/CHF
AUD/NZD