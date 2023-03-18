Australian Dollar Outlook: Banking Saga Rolls on as RBA Seen to Pause

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Pushes Higher on ECB Rate Hike Commentary
2023-03-17 10:30:11
ECB Delivers 50bps Hike Despite Banking Sector Woes, EURUSD Indecisive
2023-03-16 13:44:38
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Face Competing Themes: Cooling Bank Volatility & Fed Policy Bets
2023-03-17 01:00:00
Crude Oil Update: WTI Sell-off Pauses as the SNB Calms Banking Concerns
2023-03-16 10:53:46
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones and S&P 500 Volatility Risk Elevated, Compounded by Retail Trader Bets
2023-03-16 03:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq Rip Higher - Banks & Tech Stocks Surge
2023-03-14 17:00:16
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Jump as Yields Slump, Sentiment Dismal as Bank Angst Lingers
2023-03-17 14:55:01
Gold Price Holds the High Ground Amid Banking Turmoil. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-03-17 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Consolidates Above the 1.21 Handle
2023-03-17 09:02:16
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Following the US Dollar as Risk Looks to Ease
2023-03-16 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Dollar/Yen Dips as Rate Expectations Fall
2023-03-16 12:00:24
Japanese Yen May Weaken if US Banking Sector Volatility Continues Calming
2023-03-14 23:00:00
More View More
Australian Dollar Outlook: Banking Saga Rolls on as RBA Seen to Pause

Australian Dollar Outlook: Banking Saga Rolls on as RBA Seen to Pause

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Australian Dollar Forecast: Bearish

  • The Australian Dollar found firmer footing despite chaos all around
  • Global markets are scoping bank balance sheets for any weaknesses
  • If the RBA are done hiking rates, where will that leave AUD/USD

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

The Australian Dollar defied gravity last week, finishing higher in an environment that would typically see the unit come under pressure. Risk sentiment soured and the RBA may not be hiking again.

On the one hand, strong job numbers reveal a robust domestic economy, but conversely, the global macro-outlook has deteriorated at a rapid rate with a number of banks seeking rescue packages.

In this context, the interest rate market is now pricing in the next move by the RBA is to cut in June. At the beginning of this month, the market had pencilled in 4.35% as the terminal rate, the peak in the cash rate before a cut could be envisaged, but it is now suggesting that the current cash rate of 3.60% is the terminal rate.

Last Thursday, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% in February against the 3.6% anticipated and 3.7% prior. 64.6k Australian jobs were added in the month, which was above the 50k anticipated and -10.9k previously.

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

The tight domestic labour market was overlooked for the evolving crisis of confidence in banking across the US and Europe.

The varying rescue packages for SVB Financial, Signature Bank, First Republic Bank and Credit Suisse appear to have allayed markets for now. When the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) stepped in to assure depositors at the banks in peril, they said that they know of other banks in a similar situation.

Elsewhere, the FT is reporting that UBS is considering acquiring all or part of Credit Suisse.

So, while the situation has calmed down for now, there could be more bumps in the road ahead before this banking saga is resolved.

The implications of the aggressive tightening of monetary policy may reveal other fractures within the global financial infrastructure. This a the lingering concern for markets, and should further issues arise, it might seem likely that risk assets such as AUD/USD could come under scrutiny.

While the macro perspective appears likely to rattle AUD/USD, fundamentals such as bond spreads might revert to exerting potential influence over currencies

AUD/USD AGAINST AU – US 10-YEAR GOVERNMENT BOND SPREADS

image1.png

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP Forecast: UK CPI and BoE Rate Decision Complicated by Banking Rout
GBP Forecast: UK CPI and BoE Rate Decision Complicated by Banking Rout
2023-03-18 02:00:00
Euro (EUR) Weekly Forecast: Hawkish ECB Hikes Rates, Bank Stocks Highlight Risk
Euro (EUR) Weekly Forecast: Hawkish ECB Hikes Rates, Bank Stocks Highlight Risk
2023-03-17 16:15:34
Japanese Yen Forecast: SVB Fallout Uncertainty to Weigh on USD/JPY
Japanese Yen Forecast: SVB Fallout Uncertainty to Weigh on USD/JPY
2023-03-12 08:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Technical Forecast: Bearish Breakouts in Focus
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Technical Forecast: Bearish Breakouts in Focus
2023-03-12 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
AUD/CAD
AUD/JPY
Mixed
EUR/AUD
AUD/CHF
AUD/NZD