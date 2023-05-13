Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD Crunched with US Dollar Back on Top

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Bashed by Risk Aversion, S&P 500 Fumbles but Google Cushions Weakness
2023-05-11 16:25:00
ECB Speakers Fail to Boost EUR as US Debt Ceiling Concerns Grow
2023-05-11 07:49:51
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Steadies After Taking a Tumble. Where to for WTI?
2023-05-12 01:00:00
Oil Technical Update: WTI and Brent Crude Recovery on Hold after US CPI
2023-05-10 14:47:10
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 May Fall After Retail Traders Increased Upside Exposure of Late
2023-05-08 23:00:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Mar 28, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,430.10.
2023-05-04 17:23:28
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Veer Off Bullish Path as US Dollar Firms but Outlook Still Upbeat
2023-05-12 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bears Face a Tough Task as Ongoing Uncertainty Keeps Gold Supported
2023-05-11 09:58:41
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BRITISH POUND (GBP) WEEKLY FORECAST: GBP Bulls Eye Fresh Catalyst with UK Employment Data
2023-05-12 18:15:31
GBP Breaking News: UK Economy Expands 0.1% in Q1 of 2023, GBP/USD Bid
2023-05-12 07:00:53
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Vulnerable Ahead of BoE Rate Call and ECB Speakers. Higher EUR/USD?
2023-05-11 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Gains, USD/JPY Falls After US CPI. Focus Shifts to BoE Next
2023-05-10 23:00:00
More View More
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD Crunched with US Dollar Back on Top

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD Crunched with US Dollar Back on Top

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Australian Dollar Forecast: Neutral

  • The Australian Dollar has been whipped around within the range
  • The US Dollar has regained traction and might be the driver for the Aussie
  • After failing to overcome the topside of the range, will AUD/USD break lower?

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

The Australian Dollar initially jumped to a new peak last week, but any hopes of higher ground were dashed by the US Dollar reclaiming the ascendency going into the end of the week.

In a somewhat tumultuous few days that saw US and Chinese inflation gauges soften AUD/USD remains hostage to the range that it has been in for several months.

While the easing of price pressures in the US has been cheered by some that are looking for a less hawkish Fed, the retreat of Chinese CPI and PPI might be the harbinger of concerns for global growth in 2023.

The US Dollar found support on perceived haven buying and industrial metals slid lower with less demand anticipated from China.

With lowering expectations for economic activity, some of Australia’s key exports such as aluminium, copper and iron ore have all been under pressure of late. Wheat has also had a run lower.

Despite the anaemic outlook, Australia’s ASX 200 equity index posted a small gain last week. Most global equity indices were also hardly moved. At the same time, currencies have seen a notable uptick in volatility on the back of a surge in US Dollar buying.

It seems that the risk aversion is contained within foreign exchange for now and this may reflect the market’s view that a potential slowdown in earnings will be offset to some degree by a less hawkish Fed.

In this environment, AUD/USD could be vulnerable to fickle sways in sentiment.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

AUD/USD, GOLD, COPPER, IRON ORE, WHEAT, DXY (USD) INDEX

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

AUD/USD ANALYSIS

AUD/USD made an 11-week high last Wednesday before collapsing back inside the 0.6565 – 0.6818 range that it has been in since February 24th.

The abrupt U-turn is indicative of a false break that has been prevalent across several asset classes in recent months. This most recent one is the third for AUD/USD in this latest range trade set-up.

A false break is characterised by the price moving outside a range only to then close the session back inside the range, such as what occurred on Wednesday.

The snap lower saw the price move below several daily Simple Moving Averages (SMA) which may suggest that short-term bearish momentum could unfold.

A move toward the lower end of the range might see the Double Bottom levels of 0.6565 and 0.6590 tested. Below there, support might be at the breakpoint near 0.6550.

In this current range trading environment, all the false breaks have occurred on the topside. This may indicate that speculative short positions could be vulnerable on a squeeze higher.

The aforementioned price action might see the 0.6780 – 0.8620 area become a potential resistance zone. False breaks may still be a feature for AUD/USD going forward.

image2.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCarthyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: After Another NFP Blowout, Will Markets Abandon Fed Cut Bets?
US Dollar Forecast: After Another NFP Blowout, Will Markets Abandon Fed Cut Bets?
2023-05-07 03:00:00
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Whipsaws but Safe-Haven Appeal Remains
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Whipsaws but Safe-Haven Appeal Remains
2023-05-06 12:00:51
Australian Dollar Outlook: RBA and Fed Hike but Sentiment Sways
Australian Dollar Outlook: RBA and Fed Hike but Sentiment Sways
2023-05-06 00:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Range Holds Ahead of Huge Event Risk
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Range Holds Ahead of Huge Event Risk
2023-04-29 12:00:11
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
AUD/CAD
AUD/JPY
Bearish
EUR/AUD
AUD/CHF
AUD/NZD