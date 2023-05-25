Australian Dollar Looking Vulnerable: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CAD Price Action

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rides High as Debt Debate Continues Amid Fitch Re-Rating. Higher DXY?
2023-05-25 05:00:00
EUR/USD at Critical Juncture as Bears Launch All-Out Assault on Major Trendline
2023-05-24 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: May 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Pings Higher as Specs Told to ‘Watch Out’ by OPEC+. Higher WTI?
2023-05-25 02:00:00
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Rally Approaches Confluence Area, Where to Next for Oil Prices?
2023-05-24 08:01:39
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: May 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and CAC40 Slip but Nasdaq 100 Holds up Well
2023-05-23 10:30:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: US Indices Rally Facing Key Technical Hurdles
2023-05-20 10:00:47
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: May 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Held Back By Multi-Decade High US Treasury Bill Yields
2023-05-24 11:10:17
US Dollar Steadies on Firm Treasury Yields Despite Debt Ceiling Risks. Higher USD?
2023-05-24 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Shrugs Off Blistering CPI: What's Next for GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY?
2023-05-25 03:30:00
Breaking News: Hot UK CPI Augments Pound, GBP/USD Above 1.24
2023-05-24 06:37:10
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: May 25, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen (JPY) Gains Some Ground As Debt Ceiling Worries Mount
2023-05-24 14:00:33
Japanese Yen Setups: USD/JPY Muted After Breakout, AUD/JPY Forges Double Top
2023-05-23 19:00:00
More View More
Australian Dollar Looking Vulnerable: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CAD Price Action

Australian Dollar Looking Vulnerable: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CAD Price Action

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, Japanese Yen, Canadian Dollar – Price Setups:

  • AUD is looking vulnerable as it tests vital support.
  • ﻿Key focus is on Australia retail sales and US core PCE data tomorrow.
  • Which way for AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, and AUD/CAD?
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Get My Guide

The Australian dollar is looking vulnerable as it tests key support against the US dollar, a break below which could lead to further losses in the near term.

AUD has been hurt by a mix of factors recently: a setback in risk sentiment amid the lack of meaningful progress in Washington over raising the debt limit, a trimming back of rate cut expectations after hawkish speak from US Federal Reserve officials, and underwhelming Australia data (jobs data being the most recent).

This puts increased focus on Australia retail sales data for April due Friday – forecast to have slowed to 0.1% on-month from 0.4% previously.A below-expected print could precipitate a decline in AUD. Also, a higher-than-expected US core PCE price index print (expected to remain flat at 4.6% on-year) could boost USD.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

AUD/USD: Threatens to break lower

AUD/USD is attempting to break under crucial support on a horizontal trendline from November at about 0.6585. Such a break could open the way initially toward 0.6350, based on the width of the sideway channel. Importantly, such a move would negate the bullish prospects highlighted in “Australian Dollar Ahead of Budget: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD Price Setups”, published May 9. On the upside, AUD/USD would need to clear the hurdle at 0.6805 for the downward pressure to fade.

AUD/CAD Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

AUD/CAD: Cracks below support

AUD/CAD’s fall below a horizontal trendline from April at about 0.8950 has triggered a minor double top (the April and the May highs), potentially exposing downside risks toward 0.8800. The bearish development follows a failure to cross above stiff resistance on the 89-day moving average (see the daily chart).

AUD/JPY Daily Chart

image3.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

AUD/JPY: Upside capped

AUD/JPY risks a turn lower as it tests a strong converged barrier on the 200-day moving average, roughly coinciding with the February high of 93.00. Any break below 90.00-90.25 would raise the odds of a continuation of the well-established broad range of 86.00-93.00.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Shrugs Off Blistering CPI: What's Next for GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY?
British Pound Shrugs Off Blistering CPI: What's Next for GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY?
2023-05-25 03:30:00
Fed Minutes Signal Inclination for Less Hawkish Stance, US Dollar Retains Gains
Fed Minutes Signal Inclination for Less Hawkish Stance, US Dollar Retains Gains
2023-05-24 19:10:00
Japanese Yen (JPY) Gains Some Ground As Debt Ceiling Worries Mount
Japanese Yen (JPY) Gains Some Ground As Debt Ceiling Worries Mount
2023-05-24 14:00:33
USD/ZAR: Price Forecast: SA Inflation Hits Levels Last Seen in May 2022
USD/ZAR: Price Forecast: SA Inflation Hits Levels Last Seen in May 2022
2023-05-24 12:28:17
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
Last updated: May 25, 2023
AUD/CAD
Last updated: May 25, 2023
AUD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: May 25, 2023