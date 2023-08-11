Australian Dollar Forecast: US Dollar Dominates AUD/USD, Undermining AUD/JPY

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook – Different Set-Ups for EUR/USD and EUR/JPY
2023-08-10 00:30:00
Euro Outlook Improves on Bank Tax Clarity: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/AUD
2023-08-09 12:10:55
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Update: OPEC Monthly Report Points to Tighter Oil Market, Cuts Continue
2023-08-11 12:00:01
How Much More to Go in Crude Oil? Is There More Upside in Natural Gas?
2023-08-11 04:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Indices Little-Changed After Post-US CPI Volatility​​​​
2023-08-11 09:30:16
FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Move Higher in Early Trading
2023-08-09 09:30:30
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Subdued Start in Asia as Wall Street Rally Fizzles
2023-08-11 02:30:00
Gold Price Outlook at Risk as Markets Embrace Tighter Fed for Longer After US CPI
2023-08-10 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK GDP Data Beats Estimates, Sterling Undecided
2023-08-11 06:34:04
Asia Day Ahead: Subdued Start in Asia as Wall Street Rally Fizzles
2023-08-11 02:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Dips with Treasury Yields Outpacing JGBs. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-08-11 00:30:00
USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Extend Gains for Fourth Consecutive Day. Where to Next?
2023-08-10 15:30:01
More View More
Australian Dollar Forecast: US Dollar Dominates AUD/USD, Undermining AUD/JPY

Australian Dollar Forecast: US Dollar Dominates AUD/USD, Undermining AUD/JPY

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Australian Dollar Forecast: Bullish

  • The Australian Dollar bears have had a good run with US Dollar strength
  • Treasury yields have supported USD, undermining some commodity markets
  • Overall ranges are intact for AUD/USD and AUD/JPY. Will they break?

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

The Australian Dollar languished around recent lows last week with US dollar dominance coming back into vogue, impacting risk assets and commodities.

The ‘big dollar’ appears to have been supported by Treasury yields resuming their march higher with the benchmark 2-year note eclipsing 4.91% on Friday, after visiting 4.72% during the week.

US CPI printed slightly below estimates last Thursday with headline CPI rising by 3.2% year-on-year to the end of July, rather than the 3.3% forecast but still well above the 2% target.

Interest rate markets initially saw this softening of price pressures as a move toward lower rates sooner than previously thought.

That notion was hosed down by several Fed speakers going into the weekend that reiterated the mantra that monetary policy will need to remain tight for some time in order to rein in inflation.

The stronger US Dollar saw the commodity complex slide lower with gold and copper the notable underperformers. Crude oil was an exception to this trend, with the energy market continuing to be bolstered.

The sector has been assisted by liquefied natural gas prices (LNG) surging on the prospect of strike action in Australia at Woodside Energy Group and Chevron. The operations in the northwest of the continent account for around 10% of the global export markets.

LNG is Australia’s second largest-export and while higher prices may initially look good, it might come at the cost of lower volume on ships in the quarters ahead.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Outgoing RBA Governor Philip Lowe spoke at the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics on Friday. There were few surprises in his statement and follow-up questions.

On inflation, he noted again that energy and the cost of building a home were the main factors bringing inflation down while rents and services are continuing to add to price pressures.

The market is not anticipating any more rate hikes from the RBA this year.

Elsewhere, the Japanese Yen has been deteriorating across the board in the aftermath of the Bank of Japan tinkering with its yield curve control program at its latest meeting.

It reached a 15-year low against the Euro last week, but AUD/JPY has not benefitted in the same way and the cross-rate appears range bound for now.

Looking ahead, Australian jobs data will be released on Thursday. It appears for now though that the dynamics around Treasury yields may drive US Dollar volatility. This could feed into commodity markets and Aussie Dollar movements.

CHART - AUD/USD, COPPER, GOLD DXY (USD) INDEX, IRON ORE.

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

AUD/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Overall, AUD/USD remains in the six-month trading range of 0.6459 – 0.6900.

Nearby resistance could be at a cluster of breakpoints and prior peaks in the 0.6595 – 0.6615 area ahead of the simple moving averages (SMA).

On the downside, support might be near the recent lows of 0.6486 and 0.6459.

The price remains below 21-, 34-, 55-, 100-, 200- and 260-day SMAs.

Technical analysts would typically note this as potentially bearish. However, they all lie between 0.6667 and 0.6735, a historically narrow range of around 70 tics.

The range trading price action seems to have increased the mean reversion characteristics of the SMAs. If the range holds, the Aussie might cross the SMAs yet again.

Chart created in TradingView

AUD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Since making a high at 97.67 in June, AUD/JPY has had three notable rallies. An attempt to break above the initial descending trend line failed but another trend is in place and they may offer resistance near 94.90 and 95.20.

Resistance could also be found at the prior peaks and breakpoints of 95.74, 95.85, 96.88 and 97.67.

On the downside, support could be found in the 93.00 – 93.20 area where a series of breakpoints and previous lows are located.

Further down, support may lie at breakpoints of 92.30 and 92.44 ahead of the 50% Fibonacci Retracement level at 91.85 which is near the July low of 91.80.

Support might also be at 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement level at 90.50. To learn more about Fibonacci techniques, click on the banner below.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide
 image3.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCarthyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Forecasts: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Ahead of Key UK Data
British Pound (GBP) Forecasts: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Ahead of Key UK Data
2023-08-11 15:00:58
Gold and Silver Price Forecast: XAU/USD & XAG/USD at Mercy of US Inflation Data
Gold and Silver Price Forecast: XAU/USD & XAG/USD at Mercy of US Inflation Data
2023-08-06 10:00:00
Oil Forecast: WTI Recovery Meets Resistance after Saudi, Russia Confirm Cuts
Oil Forecast: WTI Recovery Meets Resistance after Saudi, Russia Confirm Cuts
2023-08-06 02:00:30
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Struggle for Fresh Highs as FX Intervention Fear Lingers
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Struggle for Fresh Highs as FX Intervention Fear Lingers
2023-08-05 13:00:18
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 11, 2023
AUD/CAD
Last updated: Aug 11, 2023
AUD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 11, 2023
EUR/AUD
Last updated: Aug 11, 2023
AUD/CHF
Last updated: Aug 11, 2023
AUD/NZD
Last updated: Aug 11, 2023