Australian Dollar Finds Footing Despite Evolving China Concerns. Is AUD/USD Range Bound?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Vulnerable as Retail Traders Boost EUR/USD Upside Exposure, Where to?
2023-08-08 23:00:00
EUR/USD Price Update: Breakdown Potential Gathers on Trendline Rejection
2023-08-08 16:02:31
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude Oil: Poor Chinese Trade Data Sends Oil Lower
2023-08-08 12:00:39
Crude Oil Crossroads Ahead as Markets Eye New Highs. Will WTI Overcome Resistance?
2023-08-08 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Losses Stemmed for Now​​​​
2023-08-07 09:30:02
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Pullback May Accelerate as Retail Traders Become Bullish
2023-08-03 23:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Now are Now Sitting at Pivotal Support Following Steady Losses
2023-08-09 06:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Remains Subdued as the DXY Continues to Advance
2023-08-08 10:26:12
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Climbs as Risks Swirl and Sterling Struggles for Traction. Lower GBP/USD?
2023-08-09 00:30:00
British Pound Price Action Update: GBP/USD Downtrend Still Remains in Play
2023-08-08 06:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Weakens On Broad USD Gains, Japanese Households Curb Spending
2023-08-08 18:00:44
Yen Price Outlook: USD/JPY up After BoJ Minutes, GBP/JPY Consolidates
2023-08-07 13:44:10
More View More
Australian Dollar Finds Footing Despite Evolving China Concerns. Is AUD/USD Range Bound?

Australian Dollar Finds Footing Despite Evolving China Concerns. Is AUD/USD Range Bound?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, US Dollar, China, CPI, PPI, Crude Oil, Gold - Talking Points

  • Australian Dollar narrowly gained support today in anaemic market conditions
  • China’s CPI and PPI missed estimates and it raises the spectre of Government action
  • If a new low is not seen in AUD/USD on this dip, how much longer will the range hold?
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

The Australian Dollar steadied today after making a two-month low yesterday on a stronger US Dollar and amid growing concerns for the outlook of its major trading partner, China.

Year on year Chinese CPI turned negative for the first time since early 2021, coming in at -0.3%. At the same time, PPI printed below forecasts at -4.4% year on year to the end of July.

Today's data comes on the back of disappointing trade data yesterday that saw both imports and exports shrink dramatically.

Compounding matters undermining market sentiment, one of China's larger companies, Country Garden, defaulted on US Dollar bond coupon payments. They were due over the weekend and have not been paid as of Tuesday, although there is a 30-day grace period.

Last month’s Politburo gathering inspired some hope toward Beijing implementing measures to stoke the flames of growth.

There appears to be a degree of anticipation toward action from the Central Government before markets can be convinced that a turnaround for the world’s second-largest economy will materialise.

In any case, APAC equities have had a benign day with most indices slightly lower although Korea's Kospi index was the only bright spot, gaining over 1%.

Futures are pointing toward Wall Street starting their cash session at levels close to where they left it yesterday.

In a similar vein, currency markets have been somewhat subdued to start Wednesday. The US Dollar has mostly held onto overnight gains.

At the time of going to print, gold has nudged slightly higher while crude oil has slipped a touch. Live prices can be found here.

Treasury yields are little changed today after dipping in the North American trading day, particularly from 5 years and beyond.

Later today the US will see some data on mortgage applications.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

AUD/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Overall, AUD/USD remains in the six-month trading range of 0.6459 – 0.6900.

Nearby resistance could be at a cluster of breakpoints in the 0.6595 – 0.6600 area ahead of the SMAs.

On the downside, support might be near the recent lows of 0.6514 and 0.6459.

The price remains below 21-, 34-, 55-, 100-, 200- and 260-day simple moving averages (SMA).

Technicians would typically note this as potentially bearish. However, they all lie between 0.6683 and 0.6734, a historically narrow range of around 50 tics.

The price action seems to have been gravitationally pulled toward them recently and if the range holds, they might cross the SMAs yet again.

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCarthyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Stalls with the US Dollar Gaining on Higher Treasury Yields. Lower EUR/USD?
Euro Stalls with the US Dollar Gaining on Higher Treasury Yields. Lower EUR/USD?
2023-08-08 05:00:00
Japanese Yen and Nikkei 225 Tank as US Dollar Re-Asserts Itself. New USD/JPY Highs?
Japanese Yen and Nikkei 225 Tank as US Dollar Re-Asserts Itself. New USD/JPY Highs?
2023-08-03 05:00:00
Crude Oil Eyes New Highs Despite Risk Aversion Elsewhere on Fitch Decision
Crude Oil Eyes New Highs Despite Risk Aversion Elsewhere on Fitch Decision
2023-08-02 05:00:00
US Dollar Gains as Yields in JGB and Treasury Markets Rise. Where to for USD?
US Dollar Gains as Yields in JGB and Treasury Markets Rise. Where to for USD?
2023-07-31 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Aug 9, 2023
AUD/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 9, 2023