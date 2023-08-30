Australian Dollar Falls After CPI Miss; Which Way for AUD/USD, AUD/JPY?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Struggles Continue, EUR/JPY Eyes a Fresh Multi-Year High
2023-08-29 12:30:21
EURO Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Eye Reprieve Following Testing Week
2023-08-28 09:30:18
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
More Pain Ahead for Crude Oil? Is the Rebound Over in Natural Gas?
2023-08-29 06:30:00
De-risking ahead of Fed Chair’s Jackson Hole speech: Brent crude, AUD/JPY, EUR/USD
2023-08-25 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
European Stock Indices Stay Bid for Now​​​
2023-08-23 10:00:04
Jackson Hole Preview: Where to Next for the Fed?
2023-08-22 17:55:29
Gold
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD May Rise After US Job Openings Data Fuel Bearish Exposure
2023-08-29 23:00:00
Gold, Silver Face Defining Test at Key Resistance Levels, US Data Ahead
2023-08-29 10:59:38
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Bulls Wary Ahead of Key US & EZ Data: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2023-08-29 07:55:50
Risk Mood Improves as US Bond Yields, US Dollar Take a Breather: Russell 2000, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-08-29 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rejected at Channel Resistance, Nasdaq 100 Comes Alive as US Yields Tank
2023-08-29 16:40:00
Risk Mood Improves as US Bond Yields, US Dollar Take a Breather: Russell 2000, USD/JPY, GBP/USD
2023-08-29 02:00:00
More View More
Australian Dollar Falls After CPI Miss; Which Way for AUD/USD, AUD/JPY?

Australian Dollar Falls After CPI Miss; Which Way for AUD/USD, AUD/JPY?

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

Share:

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, Australia Monthly CPI – Talking Points:

  • AUD fell after Australia monthly CPI eased more than expected.
  • ﻿AUD/USD has pulled back from key resistance.
  • What’s next for AUD/USD and AUD/JPY?
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

The Australian dollar fell after consumer price inflation moderated more than expected last month, reinforcing the view that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will keep interest rates on hold in the foreseeable future.

Australia's CPI eased to 4.9% on-year in July vs. 5.2% expected, and down materially from 5.4% in June. The softening in price pressures is a welcoming sign, coinciding with the RBAs view that the worst is probably over for inflation. Having said that, the monthly CPI figures tend to be volatile and not necessarily a good predictor of the quarterly CPI, which holds more relevance from RBA’s perspective.

AUD/USD 5-minute Chart

image1.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

Nevertheless, the disinflation trend is likely to give comfort to RBA as it seeks to engineer a soft landing. The Australian central bank held rates steady at 4.1% at its previous two meetings, and markets are pricing in a high chance that the central bank will stay pat when it meets next week amid worsening growth prospects, early signs of cooling of the labour market and a deteriorating growth outlook in China. In a sign that consumer demand is softening, Australian retail sales rebounded last month, but the annual rate slowed further.

AUD/USD 240-Minute Chart

image2.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

Notwithstanding last week’s weak US activity data, broadly the US economy appears to be outperforming some of its peers, especially China and Europe. The resilience of the US economy has boosted the US dollar. Powell’s remarks at Jackson Hole last week were largely balanced, but with a slightly hawkish tilt, further offering some support to the greenback. Moreover, the perception that RBA is done hiking rates has weighed on AUD.

Lessons From Top Women Traders
Lessons From Top Women Traders
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Lessons From Top Women Traders
Get My Guide

However, risk appetite appears to have stabilized for now, thanks to the retreat in US yields, recent support measures from Chinese policymakers, and stretched bearish sentiment.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

image3.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

AUD/USD: Not out of the woods yet

On technical charts, the bearish pressure on AUD/USD has eased somewhat – a possibility highlighted in the previous update. See “US Dollar Flirts with Resistance After Powell; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Price Action,” published August 28, and “Australian Dollar Looks to Recoup Losses Ahead of CPI; AUD/USD, AUD/NZD, AUD/JPY,” August 29. However, for the downward pressure to fade meaningfully, AUD/USD needs to break above last week’s high of around 0.6500. Such a break could pave the way initially toward the 200-period moving average on the 240-minute charts (now at about 0.6600).

AUD/JPY 240-Minute Chart

image4.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

AUD/JPY: Attempting to break above key resistance

AUD/JPY is re-attempting to break above the key resistance area on the 200-period moving average on the 240-minute charts, roughly coinciding with the August 10 high of 95.00. Previous attempts since mid-July haven’t been fruitful, so a break above would be significant from a trend perspective. Such a break could be a strong sign that the bearish pressure is fading – a point highlighted in the previous update. See “Australian Dollar Looks to Recoup Losses Ahead of CPI; AUD/USD, AUD/NZD, AUD/JPY,” August 29.

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Rejected at Channel Resistance, Nasdaq 100 Comes Alive as US Yields Tank
USD/JPY Rejected at Channel Resistance, Nasdaq 100 Comes Alive as US Yields Tank
2023-08-29 16:40:00
USD/ZAR Outlook: ZAR Buoyed by Declining US Sentiment, Job Openings
USD/ZAR Outlook: ZAR Buoyed by Declining US Sentiment, Job Openings
2023-08-29 15:13:11
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Struggles Continue, EUR/JPY Eyes a Fresh Multi-Year High
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Struggles Continue, EUR/JPY Eyes a Fresh Multi-Year High
2023-08-29 12:30:21
Pound Bulls Wary Ahead of Key US & EZ Data: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
Pound Bulls Wary Ahead of Key US & EZ Data: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2023-08-29 07:55:50
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023
AUD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 30, 2023