Australian Dollar Dips as US Dollar Rallies After Israel Attack. Lower AUD/USD?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 31m
Last updated: Oct 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Q4 Outlook: Gold, Oil, Stocks, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, BTC at Tipping Point
2023-10-08 16:00:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook: NFP to Revive EURUSD Downtrend?
2023-10-06 10:16:10
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 31m
Last updated: Oct 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Q4 Outlook: Gold, Oil, Stocks, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, BTC at Tipping Point
2023-10-08 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Might Have Ran Too Far in Q3 Amid a Deteriorating China Outlook
2023-10-08 07:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 31m
Last updated: Oct 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Equities Technical Outlook: Range-Bound with Downside Potential
2023-10-08 10:00:00
Dow and Dax Fail to Extend Wednesday’s Bounce, but Nasdaq 100 Holds above Support
2023-10-05 09:30:41
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 31m
Last updated: Oct 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Q4 Outlook: Gold, Oil, Stocks, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, BTC at Tipping Point
2023-10-08 16:00:00
The Range Trade is Alive and Well as Markets Ponder Central Bank Rate Strike
2023-10-07 13:00:36
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 31m
Last updated: Oct 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Q4 Outlook: Gold, Oil, Stocks, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, BTC at Tipping Point
2023-10-08 16:00:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Forecast: Sterling Brushes Off PMI Data and Eyes Recovery
2023-10-05 16:08:34
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 31m
Last updated: Oct 9, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Short USD/JPY: A Reprieve in the DXY Rally and FX Intervention by the BoJ
2023-10-06 19:00:08
Japanese Yen Latest: NFPs to Send USD/JPY Lower or Will the BoJ Need to Intervene?
2023-10-06 08:00:37
More View More
Australian Dollar Dips as US Dollar Rallies After Israel Attack. Lower AUD/USD?

Australian Dollar Dips as US Dollar Rallies After Israel Attack. Lower AUD/USD?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Share:

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, BoJ, RBA, Fed, Treasury Yields, ACGB, JGB – Talking Points

  • The Australian Dollar lost its footing going into Monday’s trading session
  • The news of violence erupting in the Middle East has roiled markets
  • Treasury yields and the US Dollar are stretching higher. Will that sink AUD/USD?
How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

The Australian Dollar sunk on Monday morning after weekend news of an all-out assault by the terrorist group Hamas on Israel, opening up another theatre of war.

The US Dollar is broadly stronger to start the week but especially so against the growth and risk sensitive currencies such as the Aussie and Kiwi. The Japanese Yen and Swiss Franc have fared better on their perceived haven status.

Futures markets are pointing toward lower prices for equities across Asia, Europe and North America later today. It is a holiday in Japan and the US which may contribute to slipperier market conditions than would otherwise be the case on potentially less liquidity.

The US Dollar had already been underpinned by Treasury yields continuing their march north after a solid jobs report on Friday that saw 336k jobs added in September.

The benchmark 10-year note eclipsed 4.88% on Friday, the highest return for the low-risk asset since 2007. It has since settled near 4.80%.

By comparison, the yield on the Australian Commonwealth Government Bond (ACGB) has slipped under 4.50% today after nudging 4.70% last week.

Government bond spreads have historically seen fluctuating correlation to AUD/USD but the moves to start this week have moved aggressively in favour of the US Dollar.

AUD/USD, 3- AND 10-YEAR AU-US BOND SPREADS

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

Gold, silver and crude oil futures prices have opened higher on a combination of haven buying for the precious metals and possible supply constraints and increased demand for energy.

At the time of going to print, most other commodity futures are yet to open and if risk aversion is a theme for the trading session ahead, excessive volatility may unfold.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

AUD/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/USD rejected a move below a descending trendline last week but overall remains in a descending trend channel.

It briefly traded above a historical breakpoint of 0.6387 on Friday but was unable to sustain the move and it may continue to offer resistance.

That peak of 0.6400 coincides with the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and that level may offer resistance ahead of the 34-day SMA, currently near 0.6412.

The inability of the Aussie to move above these SMAs could suggest that bearish momentum is intact for now. A move above the 21- and 34-day SMAs might indicate more sideways price action.

The 0.6500 – 0.6520 area contains a series of prior peaks and might be a notable resistance zone. Further up, the 0.6600 - 0.6620 area might be another resistance zone with several breakpoints and previous highs there.

On the downside, support may lie near the previous lows of 0.6285, 0.6270 and 0.6170.

The latter might also be supported at 161.8% Fibonacci Extension level at 0.6186. To learn more about Fibonacci techniques, click on the banner below.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide
 image2.png

Chart created in TradingView

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCarthyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Market Q4 Outlook: Gold, Oil, Stocks, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, BTC at Tipping Point
Market Q4 Outlook: Gold, Oil, Stocks, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, BTC at Tipping Point
2023-10-08 16:00:00
US Dollar – Is The Rally Coming To An End?
US Dollar – Is The Rally Coming To An End?
2023-10-08 01:00:00
Q4 Trade Opportunity: EUR/CAD Long-Term Reversal as Oil, Inflation Rise
Q4 Trade Opportunity: EUR/CAD Long-Term Reversal as Oil, Inflation Rise
2023-10-07 07:00:27
Short USD/ZAR: Top Trade Opportunities
Short USD/ZAR: Top Trade Opportunities
2023-10-07 01:00:30
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Clock icon 31m
Last updated: Oct 9, 2023
AUD/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 31m
Last updated: Oct 9, 2023