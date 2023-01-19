Australian Dollar Dipped After Slight Miss on Jobs Data. Where to for AUD/USD?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Reversal Packs More Global Punch Than USDJPY’s Drama
2023-01-18 23:45:49
EURUSD, NZDUSD and GBPUSD: The Other Heavy Intraday Reversals
2023-01-18 21:30:27
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Testing Multi-Week Resistance on Positive Chinese Outlook
2023-01-18 09:00:13
Crude Oil Forecast: Brent Tests Key $85 Handle Ahead of Data Heavy Week
2023-01-16 08:45:05
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dax 40, Dow and FTSE Outlook: Equities Stall but Bulls Stand Firm
2023-01-18 15:30:00
Dow Jones Dragged Down by Goldman Sachs, Nikkei 225 at Risk to Bank of Japan
2023-01-18 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jan 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Update: XAU/USD Eyes U.S. Economic Data for Guidance
2023-01-18 11:58:21
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Brighter Days Ahead?
2023-01-18 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Jan 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD, NZDUSD and GBPUSD: The Other Heavy Intraday Reversals
2023-01-18 21:30:27
Breaking News: Pound Bid After Core Inflation Beat, 50bps Secured?
2023-01-18 07:44:27
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 19, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Reversal Packs More Global Punch Than USDJPY’s Drama
2023-01-18 23:45:49
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2023-01-18 17:30:49
More View More
Australian Dollar Dipped After Slight Miss on Jobs Data. Where to for AUD/USD?

Australian Dollar Dipped After Slight Miss on Jobs Data. Where to for AUD/USD?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, US Dollar, Employment, – Talking Points

  • The Australian Dollar lost ground after jobs numbers disappointed
  • Despite the miss, the Australian labour is tight and might impact CPI
  • The US Dollar continues to hold sway. Will it allow AUD/USD to make a new high?

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

The Australian Dollar had a look lower after the unemployment rate came in at 3.5% for December against 3.4% previously and forecast.

There were -14.6k fewer jobs which were below the 25k forecast to be added and 58k prior.

Although a small miss, the unemployment rate continues to linger near multi-generational lows. Today’s numbers show that the labour market remains robust despite the Reserve Bank of Australia lifting the cash rate 3% from the pandemic emergency low.

The bank has stepped back large rate hikes and the futures market has a 50-50 chance of a 25 basis-point hike priced in for their February 7th monetary policy meeting.

Ahead of that meeting, the crucial fourth quarter CPI print will be released on Wednesday next week the 25th of January. The RBA has said that they expect it to rise to 8% later this year and if the price pressures move toward there sooner than they anticipate.

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

This would present a conundrum for the RBA and the projected rate path. Across the Pacific, the Federal Reserve continues to make it clear that it is going to continue tightening.

This became apparent overnight when US retail sales and PPI data were weaker than anticipated. The US Dollar initially softened and sent AUD/USD to a six-month peak at 0.7063.

Then several Fed speakers reiterated their hawkish stance and the ‘big dollar’ rallied across the board and the Aussie Dollar collapsed in the process. They mostly cited a 25 bp rise in rates as being appropriate rather than larger ones.

The Fed also has its Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting to decide on monetary policy and the market is expecting a 25 bp hike there on the 1st of February. The post-meeting commentary will be closely scrutinised for hints on rates going forward.

The next few weeks might be vital for AUD/USD and could see some clues for direction into 2023.

AUD/USD REACTION TO DATA

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Japanese Yen Price Action Setups: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2023-01-18 17:30:49
US Breaking News: PPI and Retails Sales Miss to the Downside, USD down, Stock up
US Breaking News: PPI and Retails Sales Miss to the Downside, USD down, Stock up
2023-01-18 14:23:02
US Dollar (DXY) Remains Under Pressure Ahead of Important US Data
US Dollar (DXY) Remains Under Pressure Ahead of Important US Data
2023-01-18 13:00:00
Gold Update: XAU/USD Eyes U.S. Economic Data for Guidance
Gold Update: XAU/USD Eyes U.S. Economic Data for Guidance
2023-01-18 11:58:21
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Jan 19, 2023
AUD/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jan 19, 2023