EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Q3 Outlook: Gold, Oil, S&P 500, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, AUD, BTC
2023-07-02 16:00:00
Euro Breaking News: Core Inflation Rises in Europe, Headline Declines
2023-06-30 09:38:06
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar Buoyed by Solid Data Locally and in China. Higher AUD/USD?
2023-07-03 06:00:00
Markets Q3 Outlook: Gold, Oil, S&P 500, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, AUD, BTC
2023-07-02 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 make headway
2023-06-29 09:40:02
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 02, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,756.10.
2023-06-28 16:23:27
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Quiet Start for Gold, Manufacturing PMI in Focus
2023-07-03 07:55:22
Markets Q3 Outlook: Gold, Oil, S&P 500, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, AUD, BTC
2023-07-02 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Q3 Outlook: Gold, Oil, S&P 500, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, AUD, BTC
2023-07-02 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Outlooks
2023-06-28 12:30:40
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Q3 Outlook: Gold, Oil, S&P 500, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, AUD, BTC
2023-07-02 16:00:00
Japanese Yen is on the Slide as the Fed and Bank of Japan Return to their Corners
2023-06-30 06:00:00
More View More
Australian Dollar Buoyed by Solid Data Locally and in China. Higher AUD/USD?

Australian Dollar Buoyed by Solid Data Locally and in China. Higher AUD/USD?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, China Caixin PMI, Crude Oil, Gold - Talking Points

  • The Australian Dollar failed to capitalise on a lift in market sentiment
  • China – US relations continue to improve while Caixin PMI added to the positivity
  • Equity markets have been invigorated to start the week. Will it elevate AUD/USD?
AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

The Australian Dollar found firmer footing before retreating today with growth-orientated assets generally moving higher to start the week.

Australian building approvals for May rose by a whopping 20.6% month-on-month, well above the 3.0% anticipated and -8.1% prior.

Interest rate markets are placing a low probability of a hike from the RBA tomorrow, but these numbers could spice up the monetary policy meeting. The Aussie Dollar bumped higher on the news but struggled to run on with it.

APAC equities are a sea of green, following on from Wall Street’s solid gain seen on Friday. Some positive economic news out of North America gave markets the boost ahead of a holiday-impacted start to the week there.

Today, China’s Caixin PMI manufacturing data also added to the uptick in mood, coming in at 50.5 rather than the 50.0 forecast.

Washington announced that US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will visit China this week in further signs of a potential thawing in the sometimes-frosty relationship between the two largest economies.

Crude oil has had a quiet session as it continues to recover from a test lower last week. The WTI futures contract is near US$ 70.50 bbl while the Brent contract is a touch above US$ 75 bbl.

Likewise, spot gold has barely moved as it trades near US$ 1,920 at the time of going to print. Higher Treasury yields seen on Friday might undermine the precious metal if they continue north.

Looking ahead, a series of European PMIs could hold the market’s attention ahead of US ISM manufacturing figures. The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

AUD/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

AUD/USD remains range-bound today after failing to penetrate breakpoint support levels toward the end of last week.

Those levels at .6574 and 0.6565 might continue to provide support ahead of the late May low of 0.6458.

Further down, support may lie at the prior low of 0.6387 and the nearby Fibonacci level of 0.6381. The latter is the 78.6% Fibonacci Retracement of the move from the low of 0.6170 to the peak of 0.7158.

On the topside, resistance could be at a potential breakpoint resistance zone in the 0.6800 – 0.6820 area.

Further up, resistance could be at the previous peaks of 0.7011 and 0.7030 ahead of a cluster zone in the 0.0.7137 – 0.7157 area.

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCarthyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

