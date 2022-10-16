 Skip to content
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, British Pound, Japanese Yen, Earnings Season Continues
2022-10-16 16:00:20
2022-10-16 16:00:20
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-16 09:00:00
2022-10-16 09:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, British Pound, Japanese Yen, Earnings Season Continues
2022-10-16 16:00:20
2022-10-16 16:00:20
Crude Oil Price Rebound Evolves Into Bull Flag Formation
2022-10-15 15:00:00
2022-10-15 15:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones – Q3 Earnings Will Drive Market Action
2022-10-16 12:00:00
2022-10-16 12:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-10-15 08:00:00
2022-10-15 08:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, British Pound, Japanese Yen, Earnings Season Continues
2022-10-16 16:00:20
2022-10-16 16:00:20
Gold Price Outlook: Another Raging Inflation Print Dims XAU/USD's Trajectory
2022-10-15 18:00:31
2022-10-15 18:00:31
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, British Pound, Japanese Yen, Earnings Season Continues
2022-10-16 16:00:20
2022-10-16 16:00:20
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-16 09:00:00
2022-10-16 09:00:00
Australian Dollar at Risk as New Week Begins, Eyes on USD/JPY and Intervention Threat
2022-10-16 23:00:00
2022-10-16 23:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, British Pound, Japanese Yen, Earnings Season Continues
2022-10-16 16:00:20
2022-10-16 16:00:20
Australian Dollar at Risk as New Week Begins, Eyes on USD/JPY and Intervention Threat

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, US Inflation Expectations, USD/JPY – Asia Pacific Market Open

  • Australian Dollar at risk following Friday’s Wall Street volatility
  • Higher US inflation expectations opens door to more hawkish Fed
  • Asia-Pacific economic docket light, watch USD/JPY for intervention

AUD Forecast
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Asia-Pacific Market Briefing

Asia-Pacific markets could be looking at a pessimistic start to the new trading week after volatility struck Wall Street on Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 sank over 3 percent as the S&P 500 weakened 2.29 percent. Risk aversion weighed against the sentiment-sensitive Australian Dollar as AUD/USD plunged 1.62%. The similarly behaving New Zealand Dollar met the same fate.

Looking at the chart below, markets initially found some optimism on softer-than-expected US retail sales. However, this quickly changed course a couple of hours later when University of Michigan (UofM) data crossed the wires. Consumer 1-year inflation expectations surged to 5.1% versus 4.6% anticipated. That is likely a problem for the Federal Reserve.

Just a day before on Thursday, US CPI data beat estimates across the board. That report, alongside the UofM data, shows that inflation expectations risk de-anchoring from the Fed’s long-run objective. This can create a continuous loop where consumers do not believe inflation will come down, causing them to act in their best interests to either protect their wages and/or seek out higher-paying roles.

That also has its consequences for businesses, driving up operating costs, and likely leading to price hikes. A look at the 2-year Treasury yield shows that the rate surged past 4.5% as traders priced in a more hawkish Fed that will have to bolster its fight against inflation. The US Dollar climbed. Growth-linked crude oil prices weakened as tightening woes dimmed global growth prospects. Gold weakened.

Monday’s Asia-Pacific docket is rather light, placing the focus for traders on general sentiment. Australia’s ASX 200 and Japan’s Nikkei 225 risk following in the footsteps of Wall Street. Risk-sensitive AUD/USD is vulnerable. Keep a close eye on USD/JPY. The pair touched its highest in 32 years despite efforts weeks ago from the government to intervene. Further action would likely result in Yen price action.

Friday’s Wall Street Session Volatility

Friday’s Wall Street Session Volatility

Chart Created in TradingView

Australian Dollar Technical Analysis

AUD/USD closed at its lowest since April 2020, exposing the lowest point of that month at 0.5980. Prices also closed under the 61.8% Fibonacci extension level at 0.6206, but confirmation is lacking. Further losses place the focus on the 78.6% level at 0.6113. Positive RSI divergence shows that downside momentum is fading. A turn higher places the focus on the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
How to Trade AUD/USD
AUD/USD Daily Chart

AUD/USD Daily Chart

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or@ddubrovskyFXon Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

