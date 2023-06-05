Australian Dollar Ahead Of RBA: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD, EUR/AUD Price Setups

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD Ends Week with a Whimper but a Recovery Remains in Play
2023-06-03 06:00:02
May Jobs Report: NFP Smashes Estimates as US Unemployment Rises to 7-Month High
2023-06-02 13:00:19
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Holds the High Ground While Crude Oil Whips Around. Higher USD?
2023-06-05 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Jumps Again after OPEC+ Announced Production Cuts. Higher WTI?
2023-06-05 02:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since May 23, 2023 19:00 GMT when Wall Street traded near 33,096.00.
2023-06-02 15:23:30
Dow Jones and CAC40 Stabilise While Nasdaq 100 Edges Down​​​​
2023-06-01 10:30:42
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: US debt ceiling resolution brings focus back to Fed’s rate outlook
2023-06-05 01:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar; US ISM, Euro Area Retail Sales, RBA, Japan Econ Watchers, China Inflation
2023-06-04 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, Gold, US Dollar; US ISM, Euro Area Retail Sales, RBA, Japan Econ Watchers, China Inflation
2023-06-04 18:00:00
British Pound Week Ahead: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/JPY Outlooks
2023-06-02 16:00:24
USD/JPY
Bearish
Last updated: Jun 5, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Week Ahead as Fed Skip Bets Grow: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-06-05 03:30:00
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Dollar Decline Provides Respite for the Yen
2023-06-02 10:04:59
More View More
Australian Dollar Ahead Of RBA: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD, EUR/AUD Price Setups

Australian Dollar Ahead Of RBA: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD, EUR/AUD Price Setups

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, Euro, New Zealand Dollar – Price Setups:

  • AUD has recouped some losses ahead of RBA rate decision.
  • ﻿A hike could alleviate some of the downside risks in AUD.
  • What’s next for AUD/USD, AUD/NZD, and EUR/AUD?
How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

The Australian dollar has recouped some losses against some of its peers as the Reserve Bank of Australia interest rate pause doubts grow following the hike in the minimum wage.

Australia’s Fair Work Commission last week decided on a 5.75% pay hike for workers on awards with wages linked to movement in the minimum wage and 8.6% for the lowest-paid employees. The rise could push up wage growth/inflation expectations, requiring higher interest rates to tackle still-high inflation.

The market is pricing in a 30% chance of a 25-basis-point rate hike at RBA meeting Tuesday, with the benchmark rate to reach 4.18% by September from the current 3.85%. However, the minimum wage hike implies an upside risk to the interest rates, keeping AUD supported, at least against some of its peers. Meanwhile, risk appetite received a boost after the US House of Representatives last week passed the debt ceiling bill. And, going forward any stimulus from China could improve AUD’s prospects.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

image1.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

AUD/USD: False break lower?

AUD/USD’s failure to sustain losses following the break under crucial support on a horizontal trendline from November at about 0.6585 has raised the prospect of a false break. However, unless AUD/USD breaks above the crucial barrier at 0.6805, the path of least resistance remains sideways to down. See “Australian Dollar Looking Vulnerable: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CAD Price Action”, published May 25.

EUR/AUD Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

EUR/AUD: Risks deeper correction

EUR/AUD’s sharp retreat last week raises the risk of a deeper setback in the near term. This follows a retreat last month from a tough barrier at the October 2020 high of 1.6825. A vital cushion is at the early-May low of 1.6130. Any break below could pave the way toward 1.5950-1.6000 (including the December high and the 89-day moving average). For more discussion see “Australian Dollar Ahead of Retail Sales: AUD/USD, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD Price Setups”, published May 23.

AUD/NZD Daily Chart

image3.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

AUD/NZD: At the top end of the range

Upward momentum in AUD/NZD has shot up following the hold above a crucial floor at the April low of 1.0585. The cross is now testing a vital ceiling on the 200-day moving average, coinciding with the April high of 1.0925. Given the significance of the resistance, AUD/NZD’s rally could pause a bit, especially given the RBA interest rate decision tomorrow. However, any break above 1.0925 would trigger a double bottom, potentially opening the door initially toward the February high of 1.1085, potentially toward 1.1250.

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Week Ahead as Fed Skip Bets Grow: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY
Japanese Yen Week Ahead as Fed Skip Bets Grow: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, AUD/JPY
2023-06-05 03:30:00
Euro Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD Ends Week with a Whimper but a Recovery Remains in Play
Euro Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD Ends Week with a Whimper but a Recovery Remains in Play
2023-06-03 06:00:02
British Pound Week Ahead: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/JPY Outlooks
British Pound Week Ahead: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and GBP/JPY Outlooks
2023-06-02 16:00:24
May Jobs Report: NFP Smashes Estimates as US Unemployment Rises to 7-Month High
May Jobs Report: NFP Smashes Estimates as US Unemployment Rises to 7-Month High
2023-06-02 13:00:19
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jun 5, 2023
EUR/AUD
Last updated: Jun 5, 2023
AUD/NZD
Last updated: Jun 5, 2023