Aussie Dollar Rises Despite Second Consecutive Monthly Drop in Inflation

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar (DXY) Latest: EUR/USD and GBP/USD on Hold Ahead of US CPI
2024-01-10 09:01:25
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Sentiment and Hard Data Continue to Diverge
2024-01-09 15:44:30
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI, Brent Drop as Demand Concerns Outweigh Geopolitical Tensions
2024-01-08 17:11:49
Crude Oil Q1 Technical Forecast: Broad Trading Range Looks Set to Stick
2024-01-06 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nikkei 225 rally, but Hang Seng Slips Lower Again
2024-01-09 11:30:01
Equities Q1 Fundamental Outlook: Rate Cuts and Geopolitics in Focus
2024-01-07 08:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price and USD/JPY Forecast: US Inflation Outcome to Drive Market Direction
2024-01-09 23:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD’s Trend Hinges on US Inflation Data. What Now?
2024-01-09 01:45:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar (DXY) Latest: EUR/USD and GBP/USD on Hold Ahead of US CPI
2024-01-10 09:01:25
British Pound Update: GBP/USD Supported by Easing Rate Cut Expectations
2024-01-09 13:30:03
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price and USD/JPY Forecast: US Inflation Outcome to Drive Market Direction
2024-01-09 23:30:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: The Pair Faces Major Support Cluster Pre-CPI
2024-01-09 09:09:08
More View More
Aussie Dollar Rises Despite Second Consecutive Monthly Drop in Inflation

Aussie Dollar Rises Despite Second Consecutive Monthly Drop in Inflation

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

AUD/USD, NZD/USD Analysis

  • Australian CPI drops in November allaying concerns of resurgent price pressures for now
  • AUD/USD price action ahead of US CPI – longer-term uptrend in tact
  • AUD/NZD tests resistance at 1.0740 and potentially the 200 SMA
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library

Australian CPI Drops in November Allaying Concerns of Resurgent Price Pressures for Now

Inflation in Australia witnessed a welcome 4.3% rise compared to November last year, narrowly missing out on being the lowest increase in two years. Helped by drops in food prices and transport, mainly due to lower fuel costs. While November marks the second consecutive month of lower inflation, services inflation remains a concern for the RBA as rent inflation accelerated to 7.1% from 6.6% while electricity prices rose to 10.7%.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

Services inflation will continue to keep policymakers on their toes as they strive to see a repeat of rising inflation like we witnessed between July and September, leaving the RBA with little choice but to hike interest rates in November.

Given that Australia’s inflation timeline differs to that of the US and other developed markets, there is an expectation of fewer rate hikes from the RBA this year which may help support the local currency. Markets are expecting a mere 50 basis points worth of cuts this year, potentially starting in August.

Implied Interest Rate Probabilities

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Recommended by Richard Snow
Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Recommended by Richard Snow
FX Trading Starter Pack
Get My Guides

AUD/USD Price Action Ahead of US CPI

The Aussie dollar appreciated despite the lower CPI print, a pattern which continued in the hours before the London session began. The US dollar index (USD benchmark) trades slightly lower this morning ahead of US CPI data tomorrow.

AUD/USD 5-minute chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUD/USD continues within the longer-term uptrend but shorter-term price action has sent the pair lower. Today, AUD/USD appears to have found intra-day support at the significant long-term level of 0.6680 ahead of US CPI data tomorrow. A hotter-than-expected print could see a move below 0.6680 and even a retest of the ascending trendline acting as support, while continued disinflation in the US may provide a temporary boost for the Australian dollar which could see the pair recover a portion of recent losses.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

image4.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

AUD/NZD tests resistance at 1.0740 and potentially the 200 SMA

AUD/NZD has traded within a broader narrowing pattern, exhibiting periods of both consolidation and trend throughout. The trends have been notable but as we near the apex of the narrowing pattern, the potential for extended moves may lessen in the absence of a major catalyst. The Kiwi dollar has a superior yield differential and the pair has been less responsive to 10-year sovereign bond spreads. Both currencies remain affected by the economic misfortunes in China meaning price action is more likely to be impacted by country specific factors like net exports and overall market sentiment (AUD benefits from improved sentiment and higher moves in the S&P 500) .

1.0740 is the imminent level of resistance, followed by the 200 simple moving average (SMA). Support rests at the upward sloping trendline support. Keep an eye on US equity sentiment especially with renewed optimism around the semi-conductor/AI space.

AUD/NZD Daily Chart

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar (DXY) Latest: EUR/USD and GBP/USD on Hold Ahead of US CPI
US Dollar (DXY) Latest: EUR/USD and GBP/USD on Hold Ahead of US CPI
2024-01-10 09:01:25
Gold Price and USD/JPY Forecast: US Inflation Outcome to Drive Market Direction
Gold Price and USD/JPY Forecast: US Inflation Outcome to Drive Market Direction
2024-01-09 23:30:00
EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY Veer Off Bullish Path after Hitting Resistance. What Now?
EUR/JPY and GBP/JPY Veer Off Bullish Path after Hitting Resistance. What Now?
2024-01-09 18:00:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Sentiment and Hard Data Continue to Diverge
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Sentiment and Hard Data Continue to Diverge
2024-01-09 15:44:30
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 10, 2024
AUD/NZD
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 10, 2024