Aussie Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Finds Resistance Ahead of Inflation Data

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: USD, Euro and Gold Eye Inflation Data, Sterling Supported
2024-02-25 18:00:40
US Dollar Forecast: US PCE to Guide Markets; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Setups
2024-02-25 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Brent Crude, WTI Ease after Decent Recovery
2024-02-20 16:45:20
Oil Price Update: IEA Lowers Demand Growth Estimate, Oil Recovery Slows
2024-02-15 19:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
CAC 40, DAX 40 and Dow Trade at Record Highs but may Short-term Consolidate
2024-02-23 13:00:08
FTSE 100 Recovers, while Dax and Dow make Further Gains
2024-02-16 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: USD, Euro and Gold Eye Inflation Data, Sterling Supported
2024-02-25 18:00:40
Gold Weakened after Fed Officials Signalled a Preference to Delay Rate Cuts
2024-02-23 11:11:48
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Edges Up Again, US Data Will Run This Week’s Trade
2024-02-26 12:30:08
Markets Week Ahead: USD, Euro and Gold Eye Inflation Data, Sterling Supported
2024-02-25 18:00:40
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 26, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: US PCE to Guide Markets; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Setups
2024-02-25 06:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Turnaround Ahead; Setups on USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
2024-02-23 16:30:00
More View More
Aussie Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Finds Resistance Ahead of Inflation Data

Aussie Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Finds Resistance Ahead of Inflation Data

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Australian Dollar (AUD) Analysis

  • Asian indices ease at the start of the European session as markets eye further accommodation from China
  • Aussie dollar posts a lower start to the week (AUD/USD) ahead of the monthly inflation indicator and US PCE
How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Richard Snow
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

Asian Indices Ease to Start the Week but AUS200 Remains Near Peak

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index eased at the start of the week after US markets closed slightly in the red on Friday. However, the move lower did not affect what was a really positive week for US stocks, reaching a new all-time high on the S&P 500 with overall sentiment helping the Nikkei 225 reach the same feat.

At the start of this week Chinese indices headed lower after a strong bullish run, brought about by large scale stock and ETF buying from state-linked investment companies. Markets appear to be looking for further accommodation from the state as the Chinese economy continues to struggle with credit growth, domestic consumption, disinflation, and the beleaguered real estate sector. Last week, the 5-year loan prime rate was adjusted lower to help lower mortgage financing costs and help stimulate appetite.

Aussie Dollar Posts a Lower Start to the Week Ahead of Inflation Data

The Australian dollar also heads lower at the start of the week after failing to break above 0.6580 at the end of last week. The pair attempted to trade above resistance on Thursday but ultimately withdrew towards the end of the trading session. The 0.6580 level has come into play on numerous occasions both as support and resistance and remains a key level, often separating the bullish and bearish moves.

In addition, price has moved away from the 200 day simple moving average (SMA) with the next zone of support coming into play around 0.6520 followed by 0.6460. Monthly Australian inflation data is due in the early hours of Wednesday morning where it is forecast we'll see a slight rise in the measure from 3.4% to 3.5% as price pressures in January appear to remain robust. Inflation has been trending lower since the Reserve Bank of Australia decided to hike interest rates in November 2023. The decision to increase rates again was made in response to consecutive readings of higher general prices.

AUD/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 11% 9% 10%
Weekly 3% -11% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

This week the US PCE data stands out above the rest and will be complemented by the second estimate of US GDP for Q4, although, the second estimate tends not to provide as much impact as the advance figure unless there is a notable revision.

AUD/JPY also appears to have discovered a period of resistance after the Thursday and Friday daily candles presented higher upper wicks around a prior level of resistance. This typically suggests a rejection of higher prices and a waning of bullish momentum. The uptrend is still very much intact with price action rising above the 50 and 200 day simple moving average. Resistance at 98.70 remains in play for the pair.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Edges Up Again, US Data Will Run This Week’s Trade
British Pound Edges Up Again, US Data Will Run This Week’s Trade
2024-02-26 12:30:08
Markets Week Ahead: USD, Euro and Gold Eye Inflation Data, Sterling Supported
Markets Week Ahead: USD, Euro and Gold Eye Inflation Data, Sterling Supported
2024-02-25 18:00:40
US Dollar Forecast: US PCE to Guide Markets; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Setups
US Dollar Forecast: US PCE to Guide Markets; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY Setups
2024-02-25 06:00:00
Euro (EUR) Price Latest – EUR/USD Testing 200-SDMA Resistance, EUR/GBP Slipping Into Support
Euro (EUR) Price Latest – EUR/USD Testing 200-SDMA Resistance, EUR/GBP Slipping Into Support
2024-02-23 09:21:34
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 26, 2024