AUDNZD Sinks Away from 1.15 on Soft RBA Hike - RBNZ Eyed

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Short-term Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Powers Towards Parity
2022-10-04 16:00:37
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-04 14:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Soars as OPEC+ Mulls Huge Output Cut to Defend Prices. What Now for Crude?
2022-10-04 17:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC Meeting as Markets Weigh Rising Rates
2022-10-04 03:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: In Bounce-mode for Now
2022-10-04 13:00:03
Market Recap: US Equity Indices Bounce to Begin Q4
2022-10-03 20:30:11
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Outlook: XAU/USD Extends Rally, Buoyed by Falling Yields and a Weaker Dollar
2022-10-04 10:47:23
Gold Prices May Rise Short-Term After Soft US ISM Data Crushed the US Dollar
2022-10-04 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-04 14:30:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Rallies Back to Pre-Meltdown Levels
2022-10-04 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-10-04 14:30:00
Bank of Japan (BoJ) - Foreign Exchange Market Intervention
2022-10-04 12:00:00
More View more
AUDNZD Sinks Away from 1.15 on Soft RBA Hike - RBNZ Eyed

AUDNZD Sinks Away from 1.15 on Soft RBA Hike - RBNZ Eyed

Brendan Fagan, Contributor

Australian Dollar, New Zealand Dollar, AUDNZD, RBA, RBNZ – Talking Points

  • RBA surprises market with 25 bps rate hike
  • RBNZ set for 50 basis point rate hike tonight
  • AUDNZD eases from top of channel to trendline support
AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Brendan Fagan
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

AUDNZD has cooled its yearly advance following the surprise smaller-than-expected Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) rate hike overnight. The RBA elected to raise by just 0.25% after frontloading rate hikes earlier this year in the fight against inflation. The disappointment saw the Australian Dollar sink as traders adjusted to a central bank that appears to be shifting away from oversized rate hikes.

The RBA’s decision to move ahead with a quarter point rate hike represents a break in the trend of G7 central banks, with many electing for larger sized hikes in the battle against inflation. This may signal that the RBA’s tightening campaign is coming to an end, as rates now sit in restrictive territory. RBA Governor Philip Lowe acknowledged the need to remain committed in the battle against inflation, saying “the board remains resolute in its determination to return inflation to target and will do what is necessary to achieve that.”

AUDNZD has pushed higher all year as the Australian economy continues to hold up well in light of global developments. Despite the strong data, AUDNZD changed course ahead of this week’s RBA meeting after failing to push higher to the 1.15 area. The recent advance also failed at key trendline resistance, a major area that has defined the upper bound of the bullish trend for the last 12 months. This rejection has seen the cross fall to recent trendline support ahead of tonight’s key RBNZ meeting. All eyes now shift to the RBNZ for near-term direction, as the tone of tonight’s rate hike could make or break this recent pullback.

AUDNZD 4 Hour Chart

image1.png

Chart created with TradingView

Following the overnight disappointment out of the RBA, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is slated to raise the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points to 3.50%. At its previous policy meeting, the RBNZ delivered a hawkish hike citing upside revisions to inflation forecasts. The RBNZ has continued to indicate that financial conditions need to tighten while also saying that the current pace of tightening remains adequate. Traders will likely be looking into the statement associated with tonight’s decision for clues as to forward guidance.

Antipodean Economic Calendar

image2.png

Courtesy of the DailyFX Economic Calendar

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

RESOURCES FOR FOREX TRADERS

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Pushes Lower as JOLTS Report Offers Downside Surprise
US Dollar Pushes Lower as JOLTS Report Offers Downside Surprise
2022-10-04 14:00:07
EUR/USD Rises on Improved Risk Sentiment, Softer USD and Yields
EUR/USD Rises on Improved Risk Sentiment, Softer USD and Yields
2022-10-04 12:27:51
Bank of Japan (BoJ) - Foreign Exchange Market Intervention
Bank of Japan (BoJ) - Foreign Exchange Market Intervention
2022-10-04 12:00:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Rallies Back to Pre-Meltdown Levels
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Rallies Back to Pre-Meltdown Levels
2022-10-04 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/NZD