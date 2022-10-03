AUD/USD Rate Vulnerable to Dovish RBA Rate Hike

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-03 17:05:00
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Rally Looks Short-lived, Key Resistance Being Tested After Dismal PMI’s
2022-10-03 09:28:04
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Q4 2022 Cross Asset Forecasts
2022-10-02 19:30:11
Crude Oil Price Recovery Takes Shape amid Failure to Test January Low
2022-09-30 00:30:05
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Recap: US Equity Indices Bounce to Begin Q4
2022-10-03 20:30:11
Equities Q4 2022 Technical Forecast: Advanced, but Not Quite There
2022-10-01 22:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Performance in Midterm Election Years – There’s a Bigger Trend Elsewhere
2022-10-03 19:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-03 17:05:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Soars as Truss Cans Tax Cut Plan. Will GBP/USD Extend its Recovery?
2022-10-03 18:05:08
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-03 17:05:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – October 2022: US Dollar Rallies; Gold & Stocks Rebound
2022-10-03 17:05:00
Gold Price Holds High Ground Post BoE Upending Markets. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-09-29 05:00:00
More View more
AUD/USD Rate Vulnerable to Dovish RBA Rate Hike

AUD/USD Rate Vulnerable to Dovish RBA Rate Hike

David Song, Strategist

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD manages to hold above the yearly low (0.6363) following the kneejerk reaction to the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, but the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision may do little to shore up the exchange rate as the central bank shows little interest in carrying out a restrictive policy.

Advertisement

AUD/USD Rate Vulnerable to Dovish RBA Rate Hike

AUD/USD appears to be stuck in a narrow range even as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) recovers from oversold territory, and it remains to be seen if another 50bp RBA rate hike will influence the near-term outlook for the exchange rate as “inflation was expected to peak later this year.”

It seems as though the RBA is planning to shift gears as the central bank plans to keep the “economy on an even keel.” and Governor Philip Lowe and Co. may adjust the forward guidance for monetary policy ahead of 2023 as “members saw the case for a slower pace of increase in interest rates.”

As a result a dovish rate hike may lead to bearish reaction in the Australian Dollar if the RBA reveals plans to winddown the hiking-cycle, and AUD/USD may face headwinds over the remainder of the year as the Federal Reserve pursues a restrictive policy.

In turn, the recent rebound in AUD/USD may end up being short-lived as Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) appears to be on track to deliver another 75bp rate hike in November, and a decline in the exchange rate may fuel the tilt in retail sentiment like the behavior seen throughout the year.

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 76.86% of traders are currently net-long AUD/USD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 3.32 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 2.87% lower than yesterday and 6.73% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.18% higher than yesterday and 1.15% higher from last week. The decline in net-long interest has done little to alleviate the crowding behavior as 76.12% of traders were net-long AUD/USD last week, while the rise in net-short position comes as the exchange rate seems to stuck in a narrow range.

With that said, AUD/USD may continue to consolidate as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) moves away from oversold territory, but a dovish RBA rate hike may drag on the exchange rate as the Fed’s Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) reflect a steeper path for US interest rates.

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Market Sentiment

Recommended by David Song

Start Course

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Source: Trading View

  • AUD/USD trades in a defined range as the 0.6370 (78.6% expansion) area appears to be offering support, but the exchange rate may stage further attempts to push back above the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6460 (61.8% retracement) to 0.6530 (61.8% expansion) as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) recovers from oversold territory.
  • A breakout of the range bound price action may push AUD/USD back towards 0.6650 (50% expansion), with the next area of interest coming in around 0.6760 (50% retracement) to 0.6770 (100% expansion).
  • However, the rebound from the yearly low (0.6363) may unravel as AUD/USD struggles to push back above the overlap around 0.6460 (61.8% retracement) to 0.6530 (61.8% expansion), with a break/close below the 0.6370 (78.6% expansion) area opening up the 0.6290 (161.8% expansion) region.

Trading Strategies and Risk Management

Becoming a Better Trader

Recommended by David Song

Start Course

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Soars as Truss Cans Tax Cut Plan. Will GBP/USD Extend its Recovery?
British Pound Soars as Truss Cans Tax Cut Plan. Will GBP/USD Extend its Recovery?
2022-10-03 18:05:08
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Extend Gains Despite Weak ISM Manufacturing Data
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Extend Gains Despite Weak ISM Manufacturing Data
2022-10-03 14:35:34
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Rally Looks Short-lived, Key Resistance Being Tested After Dismal PMI’s
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Rally Looks Short-lived, Key Resistance Being Tested After Dismal PMI’s
2022-10-03 09:28:04
Sterling Latest: Kwarteng Announces Tax Cut U-Turn, GBP Turns Higher
Sterling Latest: Kwarteng Announces Tax Cut U-Turn, GBP Turns Higher
2022-10-03 08:12:05
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish