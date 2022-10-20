AUD/USD Outlook Mired by Failure to Push Back Above September Low

 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Consolidation Continues as USD/JPY Breaks Above 150
2022-10-20 19:00:00
EURUSD Continues to Coil – Is a Big Move Imminent?
2022-10-20 18:00:49
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Gains but Remains in Tough Spot, USD/CAD Rejected at Key Support
2022-10-20 17:30:51
Crude Oil Update: WTI Rises on Surprising Inventory Drawdown Ahead of OPEC Cuts
2022-10-20 11:28:43
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq Fall Despite Strong Corporate Earnings
2022-10-20 20:30:00
Asia-Pacific Markets Look Higher After Dow Jones Gains as Chinese Yuan Underperforms
2022-10-18 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Short-term Outlook: Gold on the Precipice- XAU Support
2022-10-20 16:30:31
Gold Bends the Knee to Rising Yields and US Dollar. Will Initial Jobless Claims Spark Rebound?
2022-10-20 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Consolidation Continues as USD/JPY Breaks Above 150
2022-10-20 19:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2022-10-20 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Consolidation Continues as USD/JPY Breaks Above 150
2022-10-20 19:00:00
USD/JPY Taps Psychological 150.00 Level as Intervention Speculation Mounts
2022-10-20 09:30:17
More View more
Breaking news

UK Prime Minister Truss resigns - leadership election to commence

AUD/USD Outlook Mired by Failure to Push Back Above September Low

AUD/USD Outlook Mired by Failure to Push Back Above September Low

David Song, Strategist

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD retraces the decline following the weaker-than-expected Australia Employment report to trade to a fresh weekly high (0.6356), but the recovery from the yearly low (0.6170) may end up being short-lived as the exchange rate struggles to push back above the September low (0.6363).

Advertisement

AUD/USD Outlook Mired by Failure to Push Back Above September Low

Recent price action in AUD/USD raises the scope for a larger rebound as it bounces back ahead of the weekly low (0.6203), and the exchange rate may attempt to retrace the decline from the monthly high (0.6547) as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to recover from oversold territory.

However, AUD/USD may track the negative slope in the moving average as the smaller-than-expected rise in Australia Employment puts pressure on the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to winddown its hiking-cycle, and the central bank may indicate a looming shift in monetary policy as the minutes from the October meeting reveal that “a smaller increase than that agreed at preceding meetings was warranted given that the cash rate had been increased substantially in a short period of time.”

As a result, AUD/USD may face headwinds ahead of the next RBA meeting on November 1 as the Federal Reserve’s Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) reflects a steeper path for US interest rates, and speculation for another 75bp Fed rate hike may undermine the recent rebound in the exchange rate as Governor Philip Lowe and Co. show no interest in carrying out a restrictive policy.

Nevertheless, AUD/USD may stage a larger recover the coming days as it attempts to breakout of the range-bound price action carried over from last week, and a larger rebound in the exchange rate may continue to alleviate the tilt in retail sentiment like the behavior seen earlier this year.

The IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) report shows 68.77% of traders are currently net-long AUD/USD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 2.20 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 6.53% lower than yesterday and 10.15% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.81% higher than yesterday and 68.32% higher from last week. The decline in net-long interest has helped to alleviate the tilt in retail sentiment as 72.32% of traders were net-long AUD/USD earlier this week, while the jump in net-short position comes as the exchange rate attempts to breakout of the range-bound price action carried over from last week.

With that said, a move above the September low (0.6363) may lead to larger rebound in AUD/USD as the bearish momentum abates, but the recovery from the yearly low (0.6170) may end up being short-lived as the exchange rate appears to be tracking the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (0.6652).

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Market Sentiment

Recommended by David Song

Start Course

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Source: Trading View

  • AUD/USD trades in a defined range after failing to test the 0.6120 (78.6% retracement) to 0.6160 (100% expansion) region, but the exchange rate attempt to breakout of the range bound price action as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) recovers from oversold territory.
  • A move above the 0.6370 (78.6% expansion) area may push AUD/USD towards the monthly high (0.6547), with a break/close above the Fibonacci overlap around 0.6460 (61.8% retracement) to 0.6530 (61.8% expansion) opening up the 0.6650 (50% expansion) region.
  • However, lack of momentum to push above the 0.6370 (78.6% expansion) area may keep AUD/USD within a defined range, and the advance from the yearly low (0.6170) may end up being short-lived as the exchange rate struggles to push back above the September low (0.6363).
  • Failure to hold above the 0.6120 (78.6% retracement) to 0.6160 (100% expansion) region brings the 0.6020 (50% expansion) to 0.6040 (78.6% retracement) zone on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around the April 2020 low (0.5980).

Trading Strategies and Risk Management

Becoming a Better Trader

Recommended by David Song

Start Course

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EURUSD Continues to Coil – Is a Big Move Imminent?
EURUSD Continues to Coil – Is a Big Move Imminent?
2022-10-20 18:00:49
Canadian Dollar Gains but Remains in Tough Spot, USD/CAD Rejected at Key Support
Canadian Dollar Gains but Remains in Tough Spot, USD/CAD Rejected at Key Support
2022-10-20 17:30:51
British Pound (GBP) Breaking News: UK PM Liz Truss Resigns
British Pound (GBP) Breaking News: UK PM Liz Truss Resigns
2022-10-20 12:50:00
USD/JPY Taps Psychological 150.00 Level as Intervention Speculation Mounts
USD/JPY Taps Psychological 150.00 Level as Intervention Speculation Mounts
2022-10-20 09:30:17
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish