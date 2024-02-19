AUD/USD Outlook: AUD Lifted as Chinese Trade Resumes, RBA Minutes Next

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Feb 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Indices, Gold Recover Losses After US Inflation Fears
2024-02-18 18:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Bullish Bias Prevails; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2024-02-18 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Feb 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: IEA Lowers Demand Growth Estimate, Oil Recovery Slows
2024-02-15 19:30:00
Oil Attempts Recovery with Key Level in Sight
2024-02-08 17:00:43
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Feb 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 Recovers, while Dax and Dow make Further Gains
2024-02-16 12:00:00
FTSE 100 Lifted by CPI data, but Dax and Dow both Knocked Back by Stronger US Inflation Figures
2024-02-14 12:30:34
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Feb 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Nudges Higher in Early Trade, Resistance Levels Near
2024-02-19 08:50:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Indices, Gold Recover Losses After US Inflation Fears
2024-02-18 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Feb 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Holds On Above $1.26, But Watch That Level Closely
2024-02-19 14:30:34
Markets Week Ahead: US Indices, Gold Recover Losses After US Inflation Fears
2024-02-18 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 26m
Last updated: Feb 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Bullish Bias Prevails; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2024-02-18 06:00:00
USD/JPY Gains on Hot US PPI but FX Intervention Chatter May Cap Upside
2024-02-16 16:20:00
AUD/USD Outlook: AUD Lifted as Chinese Trade Resumes, RBA Minutes Next

AUD/USD Outlook: AUD Lifted as Chinese Trade Resumes, RBA Minutes Next

Richard Snow, Strategist

Richard Snow, Strategist

What's on this page

AUD, China Analysis

  • Minutes to suggest the RBA requires greater conviction around inflation
  • AUD/USD builds on recent recovery – stern resistance in sight
  • Chinese markets reopen higher – no changes to medium-term lending rates
  The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library
Get My Guides

Minutes to Suggest the RBA Requires Greater Conviction on Inflation

Minutes relating to the Reserve Bank of Australia’s February 6th meeting will be released in the early hours of Tuesday morning and will likely acknowledge broad progress on the inflation front. The RBA statement revealed a more balanced picture in terms of the risks to the inflation outlook now that the general level of prices has moderated but expect a line or two in the minutes pointing to the concerning level of inflation despite recent progress.

image1.png

Customize and filter live economic data via our DailyFX economic calendar

The last time the RBA hiked rates is still fresh in the memory after a spate of rising inflation in Q3 prompted RBA officials to raise the policy rate by 25 basis points (bps). Price pressures in Australia have not declined in a more linear fashion as observed in other developed economies, keeping the RBA on their toes.

Australia Monthly (Inflation) Indicator

image2.png

Source: Tradingeconomics, prepared by Richard Snow

Demand still outstrips supply but higher interest rates are expected to guide this dynamic towards equilibrium and a fall in goods inflation is likely to continue to weigh on the overall CPI figure.

The latest forecast from the Bank sees no change in the policy rate until the second half of the year where policy setters have factored in two 25 bps cuts while not ruling out the possibility of further rate hikes. Expect the minutes to show a need for greater conviction in the downward path of inflation and some easing in the labour market toward the more sustainable long run average.

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

AUD/USD Builds on Recent Recovery – Stern Resistance in Sight

The Australian dollar has attempted to halt the longer-term decline that ensued at the end of 2023, on track for a fourth consecutive daily gain. The Aussie dollar appears to be benefitting from an improvement in China after recent supportive measures has helped revers the sharp declines in equities.

After more then a week of holidays around the Lunar Ney Year, Chinese equity markets opened up in the green and held onto those gains into the end of the day. Sizeable state-linked investment houses have been propping up equity markets with large stock and ETF purchases – which has reversed the selloff so far.

AUD/USD has turned higher since testing support at 0.6460, now approaching a zone of resistance comprised of the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) and the 0.6580 level from April 2020. 0.6580 has also been a prominent level throughout Q2 and Q3 of 2023, acting as support on multiple occasions. Shorter-term bullish momentum is likely to be tested this week with few AUD drivers outside of the Chinese effect .

AUD/USD Daily Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Chinese Markets Reopen Higher – No Changes to Benchmark lending Rates

Chinese authorities left the 1-year medium term lending facility unchanged at 2.5% as financial support has take on more of a direct approach judging by recent measures. The focus now shifts to the 5 and 1 year loan prime rates which are both expected to ease slightly.

The SSE Composite Index has achieved four straight days of advances, although there has been a considerable time between today’s green candle and the previous one due to the - extended holiday.

Chinese equities sold off at the end of last year as pessimism around the Chinese economy gained traction. The negative sentiment accelerated at the end of January with the liquidation order of a major property developer, Evergrande, sending the index to levels not seen since the Covid lows.

The recent bounce is set for its first test at the October low of 2910 – a level that bulls failed to breach last time around.

SSE Composite Index Daily Chart

image4.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

