Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Gold Prices, US Dollar, US CPI, Earnings Season
2022-10-09 16:00:24
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Trades Watchfully Ahead of NFP
2022-10-07 08:59:13
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Gold Prices, US Dollar, US CPI, Earnings Season
2022-10-09 16:00:24
WTI Oil Forecast: Sustained Break Above $90 Psychological Level Needed for Rally to Continue
2022-10-07 10:12:19
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq Directional Fate Tied to CPI After NFP Selloff
2022-10-09 12:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-10-08 12:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Gold Prices, US Dollar, US CPI, Earnings Season
2022-10-09 16:00:24
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Upside Could be Capped for Now
2022-10-07 20:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Gold Prices, US Dollar, US CPI, Earnings Season
2022-10-09 16:00:24
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD Drops to Support as US Dollar Firms
2022-10-09 02:00:00
Japanese Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY, EUR/JPY
2022-10-09 06:00:00
Dow’s Near Record Reversal Dashes Bullish Hopes Before New Growth, Financial Warnings
2022-10-08 03:00:05
AUD/USD Eyes Consumer Confidence Data Ahead of US CPI

AUD/USD Eyes Consumer Confidence Data Ahead of US CPI

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Consumer Confidence, Technical Outlook – Talking Points

  • Asia-Pacific markets under watch as traders eye Westpac consumer confidence
  • The US consumer price index (CPI) may drive broader market sentiment this week
  • AUD/USD bear flag suggests more downside in the technical outlook for prices

Monday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Asia-Pacific markets will search for direction to open the week, but if Friday’s Wall Street close is an indication, prices look ready to move lowers. The S&P 500 closed down by 2.8% on Friday after a largely in-line non-farm payrolls report failed to assuage fears of Fed rate tightening. The US added 263k jobs in September and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%. US bond markets are closed on Monday for a holiday, which may strain liquidity.

The policy-sensitive 2-year Yield rose around eight basis points throughout the NY trading session. Rate traders priced in an increasing likelihood for a 75-basis point rate hike at next month’s Federal Reserve meeting, with Fed funds futures and overnight index swaps (OIS) now pricing a near 100% chance for the larger rate hike. Hopes for a Fed pivot have to wait.

The focus now turns to the upcoming US consumer price index (CPI) due on October 13. Analysts expect core inflation—a measure better suited to predict the Fed’s actions—to cross the wires at 6.5% from a year ago, which would be up from the prior month’s 6.3%. A hotter-than-expected print would all but guarantee a 75-bps hike next month and also likely lift the forecasted terminal rate.

The Westpac consumer confidence print may influence the risk-sensitive Australian Dollar this week. AUD/USD pain has continued following the Reserve Bank of Australia’s reduced pace of tightening from its last meeting. That downside is likely to continue as the Federal Reserve looks ready to continue hiking at an accelerated pace.

Australian Dollar Technical Outlook

AUD/USD formed a bear flag last week, suggesting that prices are in for more pain ahead. Moreover, the MACD oscillator turned negative below its signal line, a bearish sign for price action this week. A break below flag support may clear the way for more downside.

AUD/USD Eight-Hour Chart

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Chart created with TradingView

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwater on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

