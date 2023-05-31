Asian Indices Slide After China Data: Hong Kong HSI, Australia ASX, Singapore STI Price Action

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: May 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook: Reprieve for the Euro as USD, Yields ease
2023-05-30 17:00:20
Ahead of Euro Area Inflation: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/AUD Price Setups
2023-05-30 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: May 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices in Tailspin amid Demand Worries and OPEC+ Infighting
2023-05-30 19:15:00
Crude Oil Dips as US Dollar Steadies with a Pending Debt Deal Vote. Where to for WTI?
2023-05-30 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: May 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Retreat from Highs as US Debt Deal Alludes to Fiscal Tightening
2023-05-30 23:00:00
FTSE 100 Lower, Dax Moves Higher While Dow Looks to Edge Up Following Reports of Debt Ceiling Deal​​​​
2023-05-30 09:30:13
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: May 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retreat in US Yields Supports Gold, But for How Long? XAU/USD, XAU/EUR Price Setups
2023-05-31 03:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: 100-Day MA Provides Support as Gold Eyes Recovery
2023-05-30 10:30:36
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: May 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since May 22, 2023 14:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.24.
2023-05-30 14:23:30
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Faces Uphill Battle Despite Debt Ceiling Optimism
2023-05-30 07:58:29
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: May 31, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Gains on Intervention Warning as US Dollar Steadies
2023-05-31 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Update: Japanese Officials Watching JPY Volatility, US Debt Ceiling Vote
2023-05-30 12:33:06
More View More
Asian Indices Slide After China Data: Hong Kong HSI, Australia ASX, Singapore STI Price Action

Asian Indices Slide After China Data: Hong Kong HSI, Australia ASX, Singapore STI Price Action

Manish Jaradi, Strategist

HANG SENG, ASX 200, FTSE STRAITS TIMES INDEX - Outlook:

  • Asian indices have fallen sharply after weak China data.
  • The Hang Seng Index has broken below key support.
  • What is the outlook for the ASX 200 index and the FTSE Straits Times Index?
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Asian indices have fallen sharply after China’s manufacturing activity contracted faster than expected in May – another sign that China’s post-Covid recovery is losing momentum.

The official manufacturing PMI dropped further into contraction territory to 48.8 in May from 49.2 in April, compared with expectations of 49.4. This follows a string of weaker-than-expected data, including retail sales, industrial output, and fixed asset investment amid deepening producer price deflation.

Consensus Growth Expectations

A picture containing text, screenshot, diagram, line Description automatically generated

Source data: Bloomberg; Chart prepared in Excel

China’s economic outlook has steadily improved after Beijing lifted relaxed Covid restrictions, prompting a significant upgrade in China consensus economic growth forecasts for 2023 (see chart). Most recently, though, some of the optimism has scaled back, as reflected in the slight downgrade in those assessments. Key focus will be on anystimulusmeasures to support the economy which could cushion some of the downside risks.

Hang Seng Index Daily Chart

image2.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

Hang Seng Index: Breaks below key support

The Hang Seng Index has broken below key horizontal trendline support at about 18800, reversing the higher-top-higher-bottom sequence that began in late 2022. This follows a failure in April to rise above a vital ceiling at the March high of 21000. The index looks set to drop toward 17680 (the 61.8% retracement of the October 2022-January 2023 rally). Subsequent support is seen at the end-2022 low of 16830. On the upside, HSI, at minimum, would need to rise above the 200-day moving average for the downward pressure to begin fading.

ASX 200 Index Daily Chart

image3.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

ASX 200 Index: Tail risk bearish scenario

Probably a tail-risk scenario, but one that can’t be ignored. There is a potential head & shoulders pattern developing in the Australia ASX 200 index (the left shoulder at the December high, the head at the February high, and the right shoulder at the April high). There is a long way to go before the neckline (that comes at about 6900), and in all fairness, the pattern might not get triggered at all. Still, one needs to be mindful given the index is now attempting to break below immediate support at the early-May low of 7141, around the 200-day moving average. A decisive break could raise the odds of a drop toward the neckline.

FTSE Straits Times Index Weekly Chart

image4.png

Chart Created by Manish Jaradi Using TradingView

FTSE STI: Risks a drop toward the lower end of the range

The retreat in February from stiff resistance on a horizontal trendline from 2019 and the subsequent lower high created in April has raised the odds of a drop toward the lower end of the range. Singapore FTSE Straits Times Index has been sideways for many months, and it looks like it may take a while before it starts trending again. Critical support is on the lower edge of the range at about 3025, near the 200-week moving average. A decisive break below could threaten the post-Covid uptrend.

The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Recommended by Manish Jaradi
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Manish Jaradi, Strategist for DailyFX.com

--- Contact and follow Jaradi on Twitter: @JaradiManish

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

