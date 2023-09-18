 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 27m
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Slides Ahead of BoE Rate Decision. Where to for GBP/USD and EUR/GBP?
2023-09-18 00:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Fed, Sterling, BoE, Japanese Yen, BoJ and More
2023-09-17 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 27m
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Gains Amid Risk Aversion Ahead of Fed, BoE and BoJ. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-09-18 05:00:00
Crude Oil to Test $100? Natural Gas is not Out of the Woods Yet
2023-09-17 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 27m
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Calm before the storm, as STI remains in range, AUD/USD struggles
2023-09-18 02:00:00
Asia Day Ahead: VIX Back at Year-to-Date Low, Nikkei 225 Hits Two Month High
2023-09-15 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 27m
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Gains Amid Risk Aversion Ahead of Fed, BoE and BoJ. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-09-18 05:00:00
Gold Prices Bounce Off Fibonacci Support, Attacks Cluster Resistance. What Now?
2023-09-15 14:45:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 27m
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Slides Ahead of BoE Rate Decision. Where to for GBP/USD and EUR/GBP?
2023-09-18 00:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Fed, Sterling, BoE, Japanese Yen, BoJ and More
2023-09-17 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 27m
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Fed, Sterling, BoE, Japanese Yen, BoJ and More
2023-09-17 16:00:00
Will a Hawkish Fed Force Tokyo’s Hand Amid FX Intervention Concerns?
2023-09-15 13:09:07
More View More
Asia Day Ahead: Calm before the storm, as STI remains in range, AUD/USD struggles

Asia Day Ahead: Calm before the storm, as STI remains in range, AUD/USD struggles

Jun Rong Yeap, Contributor

Share:

Market Recap

How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Recommended by Jun Rong Yeap
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Major US indices gave back all of last week’s gains on Friday, with volatility triggered by the triple witching day amid the vast options’ expiry (estimated to be $3.4 trillion worth – the largest September expiry on record). The VIX bounced 7.6% off its June 2023 bottom, while mega-cap tech stocks failed to provide any much-needed resilience. Nvidia and Meta were both down 3.7%, alongside Amazon -3% and Microsoft -2.5%.

A further move higher in US Treasury yields may account for some de-risking as well, with yields setting its sight to overcome its year-to-date high ahead of this week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. The US two-year yields were back above its 5% level, as market participants continue to adjust their expectations to accommodate for a high-for-longer rate outlook.

Economic data were largely mixed, with US August industrial production holding up better with a 0.4% month-on-month increase versus the 0.1% expected. But more attention seems to revolve around the weaker-than-expected consumer sentiment data (67.7 versus 69.1 consensus), which marked its second straight month of underperformance. The bright spot is that consumers’ inflation expectations continue to moderate, which may provide some room for the Fed to keep rates on hold for now.

The DJIA has been trading on higher lows since March this year, but are finding some resistance at the key 35,000 level for now. On the downside, an upward trendline support, along with its 100-day moving average (MA) and Ichimoku cloud on the daily chart, will serve as a key support confluence at the 34,400 level – a key level to defend from the bulls. On the other hand, any move above the 35,000 level may pave the way to retest its year-to-date high at the 35,600 level next.

image1.png

Source: IG charts

Asia Open

Asian stocks look set for a downbeat open, with ASX -0.58%, NZX -0.53% and KOSPI -0.47% at the time of writing. Japan markets are closed for Respect for the Aged Day. Sentiments seem to be treading on some ‘calm before the storm’ in the lead-up to a series of key central bank ‘live’ decisions this week. Chinese economic data has surprised to the upside last week, but that did not trigger much broad-based gains in Chinese equities with investors still finding for more follow-through in its recovery.

On the economic data front, Singapore’s non-oil exports for August turned in its 11th consecutive month of year-on-year contraction this morning, with a significant downside surprise providing testament to the still-weak global demand (-20.1% versus -15.8% forecast). Both the electronics (-21.1%) and non-electronics (-19.9%) segments declined, with double-digit trade moderation among our top trading partners (US -32.4%, EU -28.9%, China -16.4%) likely to suggest subdued growth through the rest of the year.

Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) has recovered close to 4.4% since its August 2023 bottom, validating a bounce off the lower range of its long-running consolidation pattern. Its relative strength index (RSI) has crossed back above its 50 level for the first time in more than a month, potentially pointing to some near-term upward momentum. The 3,350 level may be on watch next, which marked an immediate resistance to overcome ahead.

image2.png

Source: IG charts

On the watchlist: Can AUD/USD regain its footing with RBA minutes release tomorrow?

Despite an attempt to bounce off its year-to-date low at the 0.636 level lately, sellers continue to exert some dominance for the AUD/USD, with the formation of a bearish pin bar on the daily chart last Friday rejecting the 0.649 level for now. Its daily RSI is also facing a key test, as it is back to retest its key 50 level, which it has failed to cross above since July this year.

Greater conviction for buyers may have to come from a move above the 0.649 level, which will mark a potential break above its current consolidation pattern. The RBA minutes release will be in focus tomorrow, which will be scrutinised for clues on whether the central bank will extend its rate pause for the fourth straight month ahead. Overcoming the 0.649 level for the AUD/USD may pave the way to retest its next resistance at the 0.660 level.

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Jun Rong Yeap
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide
 image3.png

Source: IG charts

Friday: DJIA -0.83%; S&P 500 -1.22%; Nasdaq -1.56%, DAX +0.56%, FTSE +0.50%

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

​​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Rally on Improved Sentiment​​​
​​​FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Rally on Improved Sentiment​​​
2023-09-15 09:30:33
Asia Day Ahead: VIX Back at Year-to-Date Low, Nikkei 225 Hits Two Month High
Asia Day Ahead: VIX Back at Year-to-Date Low, Nikkei 225 Hits Two Month High
2023-09-15 02:00:00
Dow Mixed but Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei Start to Show Renewed Bullish Momentum​​​​
Dow Mixed but Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei Start to Show Renewed Bullish Momentum​​​​
2023-09-14 09:30:40
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Drop Ahead of US CPI​​​
FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Drop Ahead of US CPI​​​
2023-09-13 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Mixed
Clock icon 27m
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
AUD/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 27m
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 27m
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
US Tech 100
Clock icon 27m
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023
USD/SGD
Clock icon 27m
Last updated: Sep 18, 2023