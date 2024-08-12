Alibaba Stock Price Faces Headwinds Ahead of Earnings

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Sentiment Analysis – EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY Latest
2024-08-09 07:35:28
Retail Sentiment Analysis – EUR/USD, GBP/USD Latest
2024-08-07 14:00:49
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Client Sentiment: Gold, Oil, AUD in Focus as Risk Appetite Stabilises
2024-08-12 13:00:34
Retail Sentiment Snapshot: Gold, Oil, and USD/CHF Positioning Analysed
2024-08-05 14:30:18
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Dax Continue to Rebound​​​​​​​
2024-08-12 11:00:00
​​​​​​​Nasdaq 100 and Dow struggle but Dax moves higher​​​​​​​
2024-08-08 11:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Client Sentiment: Gold, Oil, AUD in Focus as Risk Appetite Stabilises
2024-08-12 13:00:34
Bitcoin (BTC) Testing Technical Resistance, Gold (XAU) Nudging Higher
2024-08-09 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest – BoE Policymaker Warns on Inflation, GBP/USD Analysis
2024-08-12 08:06:08
Retail Sentiment Analysis – EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY Latest
2024-08-09 07:35:28
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Aug 12, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Retail Sentiment Analysis – EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY Latest
2024-08-09 07:35:28
Japanese Yen Latest – USD/JPY Stable as Japanese Rate Hike Bets Pushed Back
2024-08-08 08:41:57
More View More
Alibaba Stock Price Faces Headwinds Ahead of Earnings

Alibaba Stock Price Faces Headwinds Ahead of Earnings

Chris Beauchamp, IG Chief Market Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

​​​China slowdown weighs on Alibaba

​Alibaba reports earnings on 15 August. It is expected to see earnings per share rise to $2.12 from $1.41 in the previous quarter, while revenue is forecast to rise to $34.71 billion, from $30.92 billion in the final quarter of FY 2024.

​China's economic growth has been sluggish, with GDP rising just 4.7% in the quarter ending in June, down from 5.3% in the previous quarter. This slowdown is due to a downturn in the real estate market and a slow recovery from COVID-19 lockdowns that ended over a year ago. Moreover, consumer spending and domestic consumption remain weak, with retail sales falling to an 18-month low due to deflation.

​Competitors nibbling at Alibaba’s heels

​Alibaba's core Taobao and Tmall online marketplaces saw revenue growth of just 4% year-on-year in Q4 FY'24, as the company faces mounting competition from new e-commerce players like PDD, the owner of Pinduoduo and Temu. Chinese consumers are becoming more value-conscious due to the weak economy, benefiting these discount e-commerce platforms.

​Slowdown in cloud computing hits revenue growth

​Alibaba's cloud computing business has also seen growth cool off considerably, with revenue rising by only 3% in the most recent quarter. The slowdown is attributed to easing demand for computing power related to remote work, remote education, and video streaming following the COVID-19 lockdowns.

​Lowly valuation pricing in a gloomy future?

​Despite the headwinds, Alibaba's valuation appears compelling at under 10x forward earnings, compared to Amazon's 42x. The company has also been doubling down on share repurchases and plans to increase merchant fees. However, the uncertain macroeconomic environment and mounting competition pose risks to Alibaba's future performance.

​Despite the low valuation, Alibaba has an ‘outperform’ rating on the IG platform, utilising data from TipRanks:

​BABA TR

​Source: TipRanks/IG

​Meanwhile, of the 16 analysts covering the stock, 13 have ‘buy’ ratings, with three ‘holds’:

​BABA BR

​Source: Tipranks/IG

​Alibaba stock price under pressure

​Alibaba's stock has suffered a sharp decline of 65% from levels of $235 in early January 2021 to around $80 now, while the S&P 500 has increased by about 45% over the same period. The company has underperformed the broader market in each of the last three years.

​Despite this, there are signs of bullishness in the short term. The price has risen from its April lows, forming higher lows in late June and at the end of July. Notably, it rapidly shrugged off weakness at the beginning of August.

​The price remains above trendline support from the April lows and has also managed to hold above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). Recent gains have stalled at the $80 level, so a close above this would trigger a bullish breakout.

BABA Price Chart

​Source: ProRealTime/IG

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Suffer Huge Losses, while Dow Heads Lower
Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Suffer Huge Losses, while Dow Heads Lower
2024-08-05 11:00:33
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Dax all see Sharp Losses
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Dax all see Sharp Losses
2024-08-02 11:00:49
FTSE 100 and S&P 500 higher, but Nikkei 225 drops back
FTSE 100 and S&P 500 higher, but Nikkei 225 drops back
2024-08-01 10:00:14
Tesla stock price slumps after Q2 earnings​​​​​​​
Tesla stock price slumps after Q2 earnings​​​​​​​
2024-07-24 16:00:41
Advertisement