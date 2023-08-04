After-market relief in Wall Street, with look-ahead to US job report: US dollar, Straits Times Index, Copper

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: EUR/USD and USD/JPY’s Trend Hinges on Jobs Data
2023-08-03 16:20:00
EUR/USD Continues to Slide as EUR/JPY Retreats from YTD High, What Next?
2023-08-03 10:00:29
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Pullback on Continuing Risk Off Sentiment
2023-08-03 13:00:01
Crude Oil Crunched as Markets Recoil from Fitch Downgrade. Lower WTI?
2023-08-03 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Pullback May Accelerate as Retail Traders Become Bullish
2023-08-03 23:00:00
FTSE 100 and Dax Weaken Sharply, Dow Losses Remain Contained​​​​
2023-08-02 09:30:13
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Ponders Direction as the US Dollar and Treasury Yields Eye Higher Levels
2023-08-04 00:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Treasury Yields and Retail Exposure Pressure XAU/USD
2023-08-02 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Breaking News: BoE Hikes by 25bps to 15-Year High
2023-08-03 11:30:10
Japanese Yen and Nikkei 225 Tank as US Dollar Re-Asserts Itself. New USD/JPY Highs?
2023-08-03 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: EUR/USD and USD/JPY’s Trend Hinges on Jobs Data
2023-08-03 16:20:00
Japanese Yen and Nikkei 225 Tank as US Dollar Re-Asserts Itself. New USD/JPY Highs?
2023-08-03 05:00:00
More View More
After-market relief in Wall Street, with look-ahead to US job report: US dollar, Straits Times Index, Copper

After-market relief in Wall Street, with look-ahead to US job report: US dollar, Straits Times Index, Copper

Jun Rong Yeap, Contributor

Market Recap

Major US indices ended the day slightly underwater (DJIA -0.19%; S&P 500 -0.25%; Nasdaq -0.10%), as the US 10-year Treasury yields continue to head to its highest level in almost nine months, following through with the recent announcement that the US Treasury would boost its issuance of long-term debt this quarter.

How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Recommended by Jun Rong Yeap
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

The release of the US ISM services purchasing managers index (PMI) (52.7 versus 53 forecast) has been mixed as well, particularly with the renewed pull-ahead in services’ prices (56.8 vs 52.1 forecast) which suggests that inflation progress could potentially be harder to come by ahead. Overall, that has kept the lid on the recent equities’ rally, which are already seeing some near-term signs of exhaustion, before attention was shifted to Apple and Amazon’s earnings release.

Better-than-expected growth in Apple’s services division (8% growth YoY vs previous 5.5% in previous quarter) and resilient iPhone sales in China have been the bright spot in Apple’s latest results, but market participants found some discomfort with the continued weakness in its hardware products, which was guided to last into the current quarter. Its share price is lower by 2% after-market.

The positive surprise came from Amazon, with its previous cost-cutting measures translating to an almost two-fold beat in earnings per share. Revenue growth has also returned to the double-digit territory as well (11% year-on-year), with management’s guidance for the strength to continue. The outperformance on all fronts (including Amazon Web Services and advertising) suggests that market expectations have previously underestimated Amazon’s resilience, which prompts a 9% jump in its share price after-market.

Ahead, the US non-farm payroll data will be the key focus, where a more lukewarm figure may likely make the case for the Fed to transit into a prolonged rate pause while supporting soft landing hopes. Current expectations are for 184,000 job additions in July, compared to the previous month’s 209,000. Unemployment rate is expected to be held steady at 3.6%. The US dollar will be in focus, seemingly attempting for a break above a key downward trendline resistance, but given the lower highs and lower lows formation still in place, much still awaits. The 103.12 level will be a key resistance to overcome ahead, which marked its previous post-Fed sell-off. On the downside, the 100.50 level will stand as immediate support to watch.

image1.png

Source: IG charts

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Asia Open

Asian stocks look set for a subdued open, with Nikkei +0.29%, ASX -0.01% and KOSPI -0.16% at the time of writing. Pockets of resilience were found in US-listed Chinese equities overnight, with the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index up 3.5%.

Following DBS earnings release yesterday, OCBC’s results today will mark the last of local banks’ earnings. The bank posted a 34% rise in 2Q net profit which slightly missed estimates, while economic headwinds into 2024 has been guided, which puts a less optimistic growth outlook in place compared to the other two banks. Dividends were raised to S$0.40 per share, up 43% from a year ago but given that share price has reacted with a strong rally to UOB’s results, much may have been priced.

Following an 8% rally in the Straits Times Index since early-July this year, some “sell-the-news” seem to be playing out, with the near-term unwinding leading to the formation of a bearish MACD crossover. Perhaps the key support to put on the radar ahead will be the 3,240 level, where a confluence of its 100-day and 200-day MA stands. The level also marked a previous break of its downward trendline resistance. For now, it could still be a near-term retracement compared to a reversal, with recent sell-off marking the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, while its RSI still hangs above its key 50 level.

image2.png

Source: IG charts

On the watchlist: Copper prices attempting to form higher low off trendline support

Downbeat economic data out of China and a firmer US dollar have led copper prices to retrace by around 4% this week, but the near-term upward trend remains intact for now with an attempt to form a higher low on the daily chart yesterday. This follows after a retest of a support confluence (upward trendline support, 50-day moving average) at the US$8,460/tonne level was met with some dip-buying, with buyers defending the key 50 level on its daily relative strength index (RSI) thus far.

The US$8,700/tonne level may stand as immediate resistance to overcome. Reclaiming this level may pave the way to retest the US$9,000/tonne level next, with any formation of a new higher high on watch to reinforce the prevailing upward trend.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Jun Rong Yeap
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide
 image3.png

Source: IG charts

Thursday: DJIA -0.19%; S&P 500 -0.25%; Nasdaq -0.10%, DAX -0.79%, FTSE -0.43%

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and CAC40 all Fall as European and US Indices Come Under Further Pressure.
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 and CAC40 all Fall as European and US Indices Come Under Further Pressure.
2023-08-03 09:30:54
US Indices Rally Beginning to Crack? S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Setups
US Indices Rally Beginning to Crack? S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Setups
2023-08-03 03:30:00
FTSE 100 and Dax Weaken Sharply, Dow Losses Remain Contained​​​​
FTSE 100 and Dax Weaken Sharply, Dow Losses Remain Contained​​​​
2023-08-02 09:30:13
US Dollar, Dow Jones Sink as Fitch Downgrades US Credit Rating. Now What?
US Dollar, Dow Jones Sink as Fitch Downgrades US Credit Rating. Now What?
2023-08-01 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
US 500
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
US Tech 100
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023
Copper
Last updated: Aug 4, 2023