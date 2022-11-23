 Skip to Content
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Selling Pressure Remains Below the 100-Day MA
2023-08-17 16:32:24
Euro Vulnerable Against a Runaway US Dollar with Treasury Yields Jumping
2023-08-17 03:30:00
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: 7-Week Win Streak at Risk as Retail Traders Shift Exposure
2023-08-17 20:00:00
Oil Price Update: Chinese Data, Strong USD Weigh on Oil Prices
2023-08-16 15:46:23
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow and Nikkei 225 hit one-month low as China worries intensify
2023-08-17 09:30:02
FTSE 100, Dow and Hang Seng All Come Under Pressure
2023-08-15 09:30:05
News
Gold Price Slides as the US Dollar and Treasury Yields Rise. Where to for XAU/USD?
2023-08-18 00:30:00
Gold Prices Still Haunted By Higher Yields, But Claw Back Some Ground
2023-08-17 17:30:07
News
EUR/GBP, GBP/USD Update: GBP Slides as UK Retail Sales Disappoints
2023-08-18 10:30:05
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Aug 01, 2023 when GBP/USD traded near 1.28.
2023-08-17 15:23:35
News
USD/JPY Drops as Evergrande Bankruptcy Application Spurs Safety Bid
2023-08-18 08:00:33
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Update: A Temporary Pause Before Bullish Continuation?
2023-08-17 11:00:21
China's Debt to GDP Ratio Climbs as Beijing Maintains Unproductive Investment

China’s Debt to GDP Ratio Climbs as Beijing Maintains Unproductive Investment

Darrell Delamaide, Contributor

Talking Points:

  • Doubtful China can achieve 4.4% growth this year
  • CCP’s focus on growth drives up debt
  • Election later this year may bring changes
USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Darrell Delamaide
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

China’s GDP narrowly avoided contraction in the second quarter as its National Bureau of Statistics put growth at only 0.4 percent on the year. Coming after 4.8 percent growth in the first quarter, the world’s second-largest economy registered only 2.5 percent growth in the first half as Beijing felt the impact of a zero-Covid policy that forced shutdowns and restrictions.

Debt to GDP is a problem facing many economic powerhouses including the US & Japan.

The decline in GDP growth started in 2010, when the economy posted a rise of 10.6 percent, falling to 6 percent in 2019, and just above 2 percent as Covid hit in 2020. Prior to the pandemic, China’s growth averaged about 10 percent a year since economic reforms began in 1978.

The International Monetary Fund has repeatedly lowered its forecast for Chinese growth in 2022, putting it at 4.4 percent in April after 4.8 percent in January and 5.6 percent in October. It now looks doubtful that China can achieve that level, let alone its target of 5.5 percent.

China’s unusual definition of GDP

Unlike most other countries, as Carnegie Endowment for Peace senior fellow Michael Pettis has noted, China’s GDP figures do not measure output but rather the resources Beijing is willing to employ for economic activity – an input measure. Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for genuine growth from consumption, exports and business investment, rather than what he calls inflated growth from investment in real estate and infrastructure.

Debt to GDP climbs to 270%in 2020

In any case, China has financed growth in recent years with greater amounts of debt. The overall ratio of debt to GDP rose to 270 percent in 2020, from 247 percent in 2019, but then remained stable in 2020 as business investment increased and Beijing limited investment in real estate and infrastructure.

Government debt in relation to GDP has also risen in recent years, hitting 57 percent in 2019 and nearly 69 percent in 2020. Statista, a German database company, projects the government debt to GDP ratio in China rising to just above 73 percent in 2021 and nearly 78 percent in 2022, continuing an upward trend through 2027.

Cash flow problems at companies

The question is whether this growth in debt is sustainable if GDP growth falters. A recent virtual meeting of Chinese economists pointed to cash flow problems at companies and households and lockdowns have crimped consumption. Retail sales declined 11 percent on the year in April. All indications are that the growth in debt is not sustainable, and few Chinese economists would disagree with that assessment.

President Xi Jinping once again insisted in the last week of July that China must end what he called unbalanced and inadequate investment, sounding a theme he has hammered away at for years. However, as noted by Pettis, who is a finance professor at Peking University’s Guanghua School of Management, the Chinese leadership is not willing to face the consequences of following through on that course of action. Nor are they likely to do so this year, with the Communist Party Congress due to be held in the second half.

The pivotal fact for China’s leaders is that a GDP growth rate below 4 percent is unacceptable. But maintaining growth above that level entails a continuation of unproductive investment that is feeding the country’s debt, including the government debt.

Economists believe a shift to greater consumption or bottoms-up investment in technology or other productive sectors would entail institutional changes political leaders are not willing to accept.

Elections may bring changes

The party will reshuffle its leadership at the congress later this year, though Xi is expected to accept an unprecedented third term as president. Whether that new leadership is willing or able to take the steps necessary remains to be seen.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Darrell Delamaide
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Inflation Sets Up US Open Ahead of Company Earnings
Inflation Sets Up US Open Ahead of Company Earnings
Inflation rocked global markets throughout the European trading session with central bank rate cycles being repriced accordingly. Focus now shifts to US earnings later today.
Markets Cautious as Chinese GDP Underwhelms and Earnings Season Continues
Markets Cautious as Chinese GDP Underwhelms and Earnings Season Continues
Chinese GDP Data Underwhelms with Markets Waiting on US Earnings and UK Inflation Data Later this Week. Will the Risk-On Sentiment Return and Continue this Week?
Dollar Decline Flatters Cable Ahead of Next Week's UK CPI
Dollar Decline Flatters Cable Ahead of Next Week's UK CPI
The dollar's extended slide props up GBP/USD ahead of next week's crucial UK inflation print. Chinese Q2 GDP has the potential to set the tone for the week should the data point to further deterioration.
Dark Clouds Forming over Europe, DAX & Euro Under Pressure
Dark Clouds Forming over Europe, DAX & Euro Under Pressure
Dark Clouds Forming over Europe, DAX & Euro Under PressureDark Clouds Forming over Europe, DAX & Euro Under Pressure
