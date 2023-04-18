 メイン コンテンツへスキップ

EUR/USD
弱気
最終更新: Apr 18, 2023
ニュース
米ドル見通し（DXY、対円、対ユーロ）：利下げ派が失墜するとき
2023-04-16 22:34:00
ユーロ見通し（対ドル・対円）：1.1の次は。
2023-04-13 22:30:00
原油 – 米国原油
混合
最終更新: Apr 18, 2023
ニュース
2023年第2四半期 - 原油相場（WTI)の今後の見通し：テクニカル分析
2023-04-16 02:40:01
原油価格見通し：リオープン需要はこれから
2023-04-13 06:30:00
ウォール街
強気
最終更新: Apr 18, 2023
ニュース
ウォール街 IG クライアントセンチメント：DailyFXのデータによれば、ウォール街 が 32,870.10の水準で取引きされた3月 07, 2023 以降、初めてトレーダーは ウォール街 のネットショート を保有しています。
2023-03-20 16:23:00
NYダウ・S&P 500の見通し：弱気継続、ボラティリティの上昇と個人トレーダーの買い持ち増加で
2023-03-16 03:00:00
弱気
最終更新: Apr 18, 2023
ニュース
金 IG クライアントセンチメント：DailyFXのデータによれば、金 が 2,020.37の水準で取引きされた4月 05 以降、トレーダーが保有する金 のネットロングは現在最小となっています。
2023-04-13 16:23:00
金 IG クライアントセンチメント：DailyFXのデータによれば、金 が 2,007.65の水準で取引きされた4月 06, 2023 04:00 GMT(グリニッジ標準時) 以降、初めてトレーダーは 金 のネットショート を保有しています。
2023-04-13 15:23:00
GBP/USD
弱気
最終更新: Apr 18, 2023
ニュース
GBP/USD IG クライアントセンチメント：DailyFXのデータによれば、GBP/USD が 1.22の水準で取引きされた3月 17, 2023 以降、初めてトレーダーは GBP/USD のネットロング を保有しています。
2023-04-17 08:23:00
ドル相場：米CPI、FOMC議事要旨が重しに。対ユーロ・英ポンド・円での見通しとは？
2023-04-13 03:30:00
USD/JPY
強気
最終更新: Apr 18, 2023
ニュース
円相場の週間見通し：対ドルで上昇型のトライアングルかダブルトップか？
2023-04-17 05:50:00
米ドル見通し（DXY、対円、対ユーロ）：利下げ派が失墜するとき
2023-04-16 22:34:00
香港ハンセン、上海総合指数見通し：さらに上昇か？ 中国GDPは予想上回る

香港ハンセン、上海総合指数見通し：さらに上昇か？ 中国GDPは予想上回る

Manish Jaradi, ストラテジスト

香港ハンセン、上海総合指数 - テクニカル分析見通し

  • 中国のGDPと小売売上高は予想を上回ったが、固定資産投資は鈍化
  • 上海総合指数は主要なレジスタンスを上回り、香港ハンセン指数は上昇モメンタムが改善しているようだ
  • 今後の見通しと注目すべき重要な水準とは？
注目のトレード機会：2023年第1四半期
注目のトレード機会：2023年第1四半期
推薦者： Manish Jaradi
絶好のトレード機会の予測を無料で入手
ガイドを入手

※本文は後ほど追加されます。

DailyFX はグローバルなFXマーケットに影響を与えるトレンドのテクニカル分析とニュースを提供します。

