 メイン コンテンツへスキップ

本ウェブサイトは、お客様に最高のブラウジング体験をしていただくためにさまざまなクッキー(Cookies)を使用しています。本ウェブサイトを引き続き利用されることにより、クッキー(Cookies)の利用に同意したものとみなされます。
クッキー(Cookies)ポリシーの詳細については、こちらまたはサイト下部にあるリンクをご確認ください。最新のプライバシーポリシーはこちらをご覧ください。

0

通知

下記の通知は、経済指標およびウェビナーカレンダーページで調整できるフィルタに基づいています。

ライブウェビナー

ライブウェビナーイベント

0

経済指標カレンダー

経済指標カレンダー・イベント

0
検索結果
検索条件に一致する情報は見つかりませんでした。
無料トレードガイド
購読する
Please try again
EUR/USD
混合
最終更新: Apr 12, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ロング ショート

注：安値と高値は取引日の数値です。

データ提供：
ニュース
ドル相場：米CPI次第では底堅さ維持か、対ユーロ・英ポンド・円での見通しとは？
2023-04-10 03:00:00
ドル相場見通し：上昇。軟調な米経済指標は、ドルに対する市場の認識を変えるか？
2023-04-06 00:30:00
原油 – 米国原油
強気
最終更新: Apr 12, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ロング ショート

注：安値と高値は取引日の数値です。

データ提供：
ニュース
2023年第2四半期 - 原油相場（WTI)の今後の見通し：ファンダメンタルズ分析
2023-04-11 11:00:16
金価格は上昇、ドルと米国債利回りは軟化。金/ドルの見通しとは？
2023-04-05 05:00:00
ウォール街
強気
最終更新: Apr 12, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ロング ショート

注：安値と高値は取引日の数値です。

データ提供：
ニュース
ウォール街 IG クライアントセンチメント：DailyFXのデータによれば、ウォール街 が 32,870.10の水準で取引きされた3月 07, 2023 以降、初めてトレーダーは ウォール街 のネットショート を保有しています。
2023-03-20 16:23:00
NYダウ・S&P 500の見通し：弱気継続、ボラティリティの上昇と個人トレーダーの買い持ち増加で
2023-03-16 03:00:00
弱気
最終更新: Apr 12, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ロング ショート

注：安値と高値は取引日の数値です。

データ提供：
ニュース
2023年第2四半期 - 金（ゴールド）相場の今後の見通し：テクニカル分析
2023-04-09 07:30:08
金価格は上昇、ドルと米国債利回りは軟化。金/ドルの見通しとは？
2023-04-05 05:00:00
GBP/USD
混合
最終更新: Apr 12, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ロング ショート

注：安値と高値は取引日の数値です。

データ提供：
ニュース
ドル相場：米CPI次第では底堅さ維持か、対ユーロ・英ポンド・円での見通しとは？
2023-04-10 03:00:00
GBP/USD IG クライアントセンチメント：DailyFXのデータによれば、GBP/USD が 1.23の水準で取引きされた12月 01 以降、トレーダーが保有するGBP/USD のネットロングは現在最小となっています。
2023-04-03 16:23:00
USD/JPY
混合
最終更新: Apr 12, 2023
の顧客はネットロングです。
の顧客はネットショートです。
ロング ショート

注：安値と高値は取引日の数値です。

データ提供：
ニュース
ドル相場：米CPI次第では底堅さ維持か、対ユーロ・英ポンド・円での見通しとは？
2023-04-10 03:00:00
米ドル円見通し：植田日銀が始動
2023-04-09 21:45:00
もっと見る もっと見る
韓国総合株価指数が重要な上方ブレイク、豪ASX200指数は厳しい壁に直面

韓国総合株価指数が重要な上方ブレイク、豪ASX200指数は厳しい壁に直面

Manish Jaradi, ストラテジスト

DailyFX はグローバルなFXマーケットに影響を与えるトレンドのテクニカル分析とニュースを提供します。

関連記事

天然ガス価格見通し：陽の包み足が示現、4時間足チャートで値動き注視
天然ガス価格見通し：陽の包み足が示現、4時間足チャートで値動き注視
2023-04-11 23:00:00
豪ドル・NZドル・カナダドル・メキシコペソ：新たなる時代
豪ドル・NZドル・カナダドル・メキシコペソ：新たなる時代
2023-04-11 07:20:00
ビットコイン価格見通し：重要な水準30,000ドルを突破。大台超えは持続するか？
ビットコイン価格見通し：重要な水準30,000ドルを突破。大台超えは持続するか？
2023-04-11 05:30:00
天然ガス価格見通し： 下降圧力が鈍化
天然ガス価格見通し： 下降圧力が鈍化
2023-04-11 03:00:00
広告

現在の相場

オーストラリア ASX 200
最終更新: Apr 12, 2023