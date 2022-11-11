Will US-China Tensions Spur a Hong Kong IPO Wave? Introducing the Hang Seng Tech Index

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Latest: EURUSD Prints Largest Single Day Rise Since 2020
2022-11-11 11:00:34
US Dollar Forecast: Drop in Yields Post-CPI Spurs Major Technical Reversals in DXY, USD/JPY Rates
2022-11-10 20:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Still Building Big-picture Base
2022-11-11 13:35:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: China Virus Curbs Weigh on WTI, but Chart Shows Chance for Breakout
2022-11-10 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Rally as US Inflation Surprises to the Downside
2022-11-10 21:08:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Traders Sell Wall Street, Rising Wedge in Focus
2022-11-09 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – November 2022: Stocks Rally, US Dollar Ranges, Gold Falls
2022-11-10 20:00:00
USD Slammed, Gold and EURUSD Jump After CPI
2022-11-10 14:50:09
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Weekly Forecast: Data Filled Week for GBP
2022-11-11 15:58:29
British Pound Breaking News: UK GDP Beat Keeps GBP Bid For Now
2022-11-11 07:29:10
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Weakness Leaves 140.00 as the Next Downside Objective
2022-11-11 08:55:00
Japanese Yen Holds Ground as Inflation Data Sinks the US Dollar. Lower USD/JPY?
2022-11-11 03:00:00
More View More
Will US-China Tensions Spur a Hong Kong IPO Wave? Introducing the Hang Seng Tech Index

Will US-China Tensions Spur a Hong Kong IPO Wave? Introducing the Hang Seng Tech Index

Margaret Yang, CFA, Former Strategist

Will US-China Tensions Spur a Hong Kong IPO Wave? Introducing the Hang Seng Tech Index

The Hang Seng Tech Index (HSTECH) – dubbed“Hong Kong’s Nasdaq” by market-watchers – represents China’s fast growing ‘new economy’. It is comprised of many renowned tech firms, such as Tencent and Alibaba.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

WHAT IS HANG SENG TECH INDEX – AN INTRODUCTION

Launched on 27 July 2020, the Hang Seng Tech Index (HSTECH) is madeup of the 30 largest tech stocks listed in Hong Kong. It represents China’s fast growing ‘new economy’ and rides the tailwind of a growing number of IPOs and secondary listings in Hong Kong amid US-China trade tensions. Stricter listing rules imposed by US regulators in 2020-2021 prompted Chinese tech firms to consider Hong Kong as an alternative venue to raise capital.

HSTECH acts as a market bellwether and fills a structural gap among existing indices to provide a more comprehensive picture of China’s emerging technology sector.

Firms such as Tencent, Alibaba and Meituanhave reshaped China's service-oriented new economy, accelerating a shift away from the old infrastructure- and export-oriented growth model. Companies in the HSTECH have registered much faster growth rates compared to China's GDP over the last four years (chart below).

HSTECH Revenue Growth vs China GDP Growth

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

HANG SENG TECH INDEX VS. HANG SENG INDEX

The Hang Seng Tech Index (HSTECH) is a freefloat, market capitalization weighted index. It applies an 8% weighting cap on individual constituent and is reviewed and rebalanced quarterly.

HSTECH is a tech-heavy benchmark, with information technology companies contributing more than 70% of its weighting. Growth firms tend to have higher financial performance multiples, such as the PE ratio, and lower dividend yields. This is because most of them reinvest profits in technology re-development and gaining market share. These unique features distinguish HSTECH from the Hang Seng Index (HSI), which is the most widely used benchmark for the broader Hong Kong stock market. The key differences are illustrated below.

Source: hsi.com.hk (as of June 2021)

TOP CONSTITUENTS AND WHAT THEY DO

The top 10 constituents in HSTECH are listed as follow.We can compare them with thetop 10 companies in the NASDAQ 100, the most followed tech benchmark in the world.

Top 10 Stocks in the HSTECH and NASDAQ 100

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

It is worth noting that 8 out of the top 10 HSTECH companies are involved in the so-called “platform economy”. This means that they aim to connect consumers, entrepreneurs, and the public through digital platforms. These include food-delivery services (Meituan), e-commerce (Alibaba and JD.COM), digital payments (Alipay, TenPay), short videos (Kuaishou), communications (WeChat), and healthcare (JD Health and Ali Health). The remaining two – Sunny Optical and SMIC – are doing high-tech manufacturing related to smartphone devices and semiconductors, respectively.

By contrast, only 3 of the top 10 Nasdaq 100 companiesare focused on platforms – Amazon, Facebook and Alphabet. Therefore, the Nasdaq 100 is more diversified and comprises a wider range of subsectors, such as software development (Adobe, Microsoft), electric vehicles (Tesla) and semiconductors (ASML).

How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

STOCK PERFORMANCE, SECTOR OUTLOOK AND REGULATORY RISK

The majority of HSTECHcompanies are growth stocks, which tend to draw investors whoprioritize capital gains over dividend yield. Their performance depends on various factors, including the underlying macroeconomic backdrop, the companies’ varying business models, and the regulatory environment they are facing.

Most HSTECH component companies reside in mainland China, supported by a boom in e-commerce, digital payments, food delivery and streaming media services.Although they havefared well in the last decade or so, the recent tightening of regulatory oversight from Beijing may cast a shadow over the outlook going forward.

For example, Alibaba was fined US$2.8 billion in April 2021 amid Beijing’s sweeping anti-monopoly campaign, putting regulatory risk in the spotlight. Policy makers also came up with a minimum wage policy for workers, which may dampen growth prospects forfood deliveryservice leader Meituan. With this in mind, market participantswill be keen to monitor any upcoming regulatorychanges.

Foundational Trading Knowledge

Understanding the Stock Market

Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA

Start Course

FURTHER READING

If you are new to the Hong Kong stock market, you can read our primer on the local benchmark Hang Sent Index (HSI) to boost your knowledge.

Hang Seng Tech Index is known as “Nasdaq of Hong Kong”, so you can also read about how to trade the Nasdaq 100 to take your understanding to the next level.

Learn more about major global stock indices by referring to our guides:

Last but not the least, download our free equities forecast to better understand future trends in the market.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

The US National Debt Clock is Ticking – Why People Are Now Paying Attention
The US National Debt Clock is Ticking – Why People Are Now Paying Attention
The U.S. National Debt Clock doesn’t track hours or minutes, but for many people it shows that the nation is running out of time. For others, not so much. The National Debt Clock display near Times Square in New York City registers government debt in real time, so the numbers are constantly flickering at the end of the 14-digit string, which currently shows a national debt of $30.5 trillion. Similarly, the U.S. debt clock website tracks debt in real time and breaks it down into debt per citizen ($91,734) and debt per taxpayer ($242,986).
Top Cryptocurrency Trading Stocks For Bitcoin Traders
Top Cryptocurrency Trading Stocks For Bitcoin Traders
Trading Bitcoin For Stock Traders
China’s Debt to GDP Ratio Climbs as Beijing Maintains Unproductive Investment
China’s Debt to GDP Ratio Climbs as Beijing Maintains Unproductive Investment
China’s GDP narrowly avoided contraction in the second quarter as its National Bureau of Statistics put growth at only 0.4 percent on the year. Coming after 4.8 percent growth in the first quarter, the world’s second-largest economy registered only 2.5 percent growth in the first half as Beijing felt the impact of a zero-Covid policy that forced shutdowns and restrictions.
Sustainable Investments
Sustainable Investments
Check out our list if you're looking to make more sustainable investment choices
Advertisement

Rates

Hong Kong HS50