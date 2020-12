Indices : BCE et plan de relance – USD/CHF : le dollar US poursuit sa dégringolade

#ECB #EUR ECB POLICY HAWKS WANTED LESS GENEROUS TLTRO; ELIGIBILITY INCREASE WAS SCALED BACK IN COMPROMISE - SOURCES ECB'S LAGARDE BROKERED DIFFICULT COMPROMISE ON SIZE OF PEPP ENVELOPE, TLTRO AT TENSE MEETING - SOURCES

#Brexit #EUR PROBABILITY OF NO DEAL IS HIGHER THAN OF A DEAL - EU OFFICIAL SAYS EUROPEAN COMMISSION HEAD TOLD EU SUMMIT - Reuters News