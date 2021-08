OR : Retour à la case départ

RT @DeItaone: U.S. STOCK INDEXES EXTEND SLIDE, HITTING SESSION LOWS FOLLOWING FED MINUTES RELEASE

RT @DeItaone: *FOMC Minutes: Officials Saw Unexpectedly Strong Inflation Surge Concentrated in Parts of Economy

#EURUSD #forex #forexsignals EUR/USD : Support at 1,1704. If close under this level, next 1,1600. Watch FOMC report tonight https://t.co/Y709mUOUWA