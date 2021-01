Morning Meeting Forex : Le marché bascule en mode prudence, EUR/JPY, le yen en valeur refuge

#China #PBOC CHINA CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR SAYS MONETARY POLICY WILL CONTINUE TO SUPPORT ECONOMIC GROWTH CHINA CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR SAYS EXPECTS CHINA'S EXPORTS TO CONTINUE TO BE PRETTY GOOD THIS YEAR

#Covid_19 #UK VACCINE MINISTER ZAHAWI, ASKED IF PEOPLE SHOULD NOT BOOK SUMMER TRAVEL, SAYS ABSOLUTELY NOT, FAR TOO EARLY FOR US TO THINK ABOUT THE SUMMER